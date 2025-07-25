New Milestone Achieved: PM Modi Breaks Indira Gandhi’s Record of…

News

With 4,078 consecutive days in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surpass Indira Gandhi's 1964–1977 uninterrupted tenure as India's second-longest serving premier in consecutive terms on Friday. He only falls short of Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister. Modi's latest milestone, according to a PTI article, will occur on July 25, when he completes another day in office, surpassing Gandhi's record-breaking 4,077-day term, which ran from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977. A Historic Milestone for Prime Minister @narendramodi 🇮🇳



🗓️ On 25th July 2025, PM Narendra Modi will complete 4,078 consecutive days in office, officially becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, surpassing Indira Gandhi (4,077 days from 1966 to… pic.twitter.com/qjczL9assQ — BJP (@BJP4India) July 25, 2025

PM Modi becomes the second-longest-serving PM Additionally, PM Modi, who is seventy-four, is the longest-serving non-Congress prime minister. He took office on May 26, 2014, and was the first prime minister born after independence. He was sworn in for the third consecutive term in June of last year. PM Modi’s Milestones According to an official cited by PTI, Modi is the only prime minister and chief minister in India to win six straight elections as the head of a party. These victories came in Gujarat assembly elections in 2002, 2007, and 2012, as well as in the national elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024. Past Prime Ministers Prior to her assassination on October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was the prime minister from January 14, 1980. Jawaharlal Nehru, her father, served as India's prime minister for 16 years and 286 days, from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964, making him the country's longest-serving leader.