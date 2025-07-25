Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
New Milestone Achieved: PM Modi Breaks Indira Gandhi’s Record of…

Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes India’s second-longest-serving PM in consecutive terms, surpassing Indira Gandhi’s 4,077-day tenure. Explore key milestones, his political journey since 2014, and how he compares with India’s past prime ministers.

Jul 25, 2025, 17:47 IST

With 4,078 consecutive days in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will surpass Indira Gandhi's 1964–1977 uninterrupted tenure as India's second-longest serving premier in consecutive terms on Friday.

He only falls short of Jawaharlal Nehru, the nation's first prime minister.

Modi's latest milestone, according to a PTI article, will occur on July 25, when he completes another day in office, surpassing Gandhi's record-breaking 4,077-day term, which ran from January 24, 1966, to March 24, 1977.

PM Modi becomes the second-longest-serving PM

Additionally, PM Modi, who is seventy-four, is the longest-serving non-Congress prime minister. He took office on May 26, 2014, and was the first prime minister born after independence. He was sworn in for the third consecutive term in June of last year.

PM Modi’s Milestones 

According to an official cited by PTI, Modi is the only prime minister and chief minister in India to win six straight elections as the head of a party. These victories came in Gujarat assembly elections in 2002, 2007, and 2012, as well as in the national elections in 2014, 2019, and 2024.

Past Prime Ministers

Prior to her assassination on October 31, 1984, Indira Gandhi was the prime minister from January 14, 1980. Jawaharlal Nehru, her father, served as India's prime minister for 16 years and 286 days, from August 15, 1947, to May 27, 1964, making him the country's longest-serving leader.

PM Modi’s History of National Election

With Modi as the party's prime minister, the BJP won a majority of 272 seats at the national level in 2014. Five years later, the party won 303 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats, improving its total. With the backing of its NDA allies, the BJP formed the government for a third consecutive term and emerged as the single largest party, despite not making it to the halfway point in 2024.

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
