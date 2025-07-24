Current Affairs Quiz 24 July 2025: India-UK Trade Deal Signed

Current Affairs Quiz 24 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings you this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers questions related to the FIDE Women’s World Cup, the India-UK Free Trade Deal, and Income Tax Day.
1. Who recently became the first Indian chess player to reach the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup?
A) Koneru Humpy
B) Harika Dronavalli
C) Divya Deshmukh
D) Vaishali Rameshbabu
Answer: C) Divya Deshmukh
19-year-old International Master Divya Deshmukh made history by reaching the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup. She is the first Indian player to do so and has also secured a spot in the 2026 Women’s Candidates Chess Tournament.
2. Under which project have ISRO and NIOT signed an MoU to develop the deep-ocean human submersible MATSYA-6000?
A) Gaganyaan Mission
B) Samudrayaan Mission
C) Chandrayaan Mission
D) Space Exploration Mission
Answer: B) Samudrayaan Mission
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop MATSYA-6000, a deep-sea human submersible. This is a major part of the ‘Samudrayaan’ project under the Deep Ocean Mission, managed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to boost India’s deep-sea research capabilities.
3. What maximum stake has the RBI allowed Warburg Pincus to acquire in IDFC First Bank?
A) 5%
B) 7.5%
C) 9.99%
D) 12%
Answer: C) 9.99%
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Currant Sea Investments B.V., to acquire up to a 9.99% stake in IDFC First Bank. The deal involves an investment of ₹4,876 crore (about $587 million) by purchasing 81.27 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares at ₹60 per share. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had earlier cleared the deal in June 2025.
4. On which date did India and the United Kingdom sign their Free Trade Agreement (FTA)?
A) 21 July 2025
B) 22 July 2025
C) 23 July 2025
D) 24 July 2025
Answer: D) 24 July 2025
On 24 July 2025, India and the United Kingdom signed a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This deal is considered the biggest bilateral trade agreement for both nations since Brexit. The agreement was formalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UK, with both leaders and their commerce ministers in attendance. It is expected to boost bilateral trade significantly.
5. When is Income Tax Day celebrated every year in India?
A) 1 July
B) 15 August
C) 24 July
D) 2 October
Answer: C) 24 July
Income Tax Day is observed every year on 24 July in India. It commemorates the introduction of income tax in 1860 by Sir James Wilson to address the financial crisis after the Revolt of 1857. In 2025, India celebrates its 166th Income Tax Day, marking the historic journey and evolution of the country’s taxation system.
