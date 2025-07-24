Current Affairs Quiz 24 July 2025: India-UK Trade Deal Signed

Current Affairs Quiz 24 July 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh brings you this week’s important Current Affairs Quiz. This quiz covers questions related to the FIDE Women’s World Cup, the India-UK Free Trade Deal, and Income Tax Day. 1. Who recently became the first Indian chess player to reach the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup?

A) Koneru Humpy

B) Harika Dronavalli

C) Divya Deshmukh

D) Vaishali Rameshbabu Answer: C) Divya Deshmukh

19-year-old International Master Divya Deshmukh made history by reaching the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup. She is the first Indian player to do so and has also secured a spot in the 2026 Women’s Candidates Chess Tournament. 2. Under which project have ISRO and NIOT signed an MoU to develop the deep-ocean human submersible MATSYA-6000?

A) Gaganyaan Mission

B) Samudrayaan Mission

C) Chandrayaan Mission

D) Space Exploration Mission

Answer: B) Samudrayaan Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop MATSYA-6000, a deep-sea human submersible. This is a major part of the ‘Samudrayaan’ project under the Deep Ocean Mission, managed by the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) to boost India’s deep-sea research capabilities. 3. What maximum stake has the RBI allowed Warburg Pincus to acquire in IDFC First Bank?

A) 5%

B) 7.5%

C) 9.99%

D) 12% Answer: C) 9.99%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed Warburg Pincus, through its affiliate Currant Sea Investments B.V., to acquire up to a 9.99% stake in IDFC First Bank. The deal involves an investment of ₹4,876 crore (about $587 million) by purchasing 81.27 crore compulsorily convertible preference shares at ₹60 per share. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) had earlier cleared the deal in June 2025.