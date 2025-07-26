UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 Exam Time: Check Shift Timings and Important Guidelines

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Timings: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to conduct the exam for the post of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) on 27th July 2025. Candidates can download the RO/ARO admit cards from the official website. The exam is going to be conducted in a single shift in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted across all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The RO/ARO exam was previously scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. But due to some reasons, the examination gets postponed. And the new dates for the exam have been announced through an official notification on 19 March 2025.

UPPSC RO/ ARO Exam 2025: Exam Timings & Schedule

The UPPSC RO/ARO exam is scheduled to be conducted in a single shift on 27th July, 2025. Candidates must download their admit cards to get the information regarding their exam centers, exam shift and timings.