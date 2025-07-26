Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
UPPSC RO/ARO 2025 Exam Time: Check Shift Timings and Important Guidelines

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Timings: The UPPSC is all set to conduct the RO/ARO exam on 27th July 2025. The candidates are required to download their admit cards in order to get the examination details. Check this article for information related to the exam timings, schedule, guidelines for the exam day and more.

Jul 26, 2025, 14:19 IST
Check the Exam Timings for UPPSC RO/ARO 2025
UPPSC RO/ARO Exam Timings: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is going to conduct the exam for the post of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer (RO/ARO) on 27th July 2025. Candidates can download the RO/ARO admit cards from the official website. The exam is going to be conducted in a single shift in pen and paper mode. The exam will be conducted across all the 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh.
The RO/ARO exam was previously scheduled to be conducted on February 11, 2024. But due to some reasons, the examination gets postponed. And the new dates for the exam have been announced through an official notification on 19 March 2025.

UPPSC RO/ ARO Exam 2025: Exam Timings & Schedule

The UPPSC RO/ARO exam is scheduled to be conducted in a single shift on 27th July, 2025. Candidates must download their admit cards to get the information regarding their exam centers, exam shift and timings.

Exam Name

Paper

Shift Timings

UPPSC RO/ARO

General Studies and General Hindi

09:30 am to 12:30 pm

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2025: Reporting Time

Candidates who are going to appear for the UPPSC RO/ARO exam must check their admit cards for the exact timings and venue of the exam. The candidates are required at 08:00 am at the exam venue. The gates will be closed by 08:45 am. Therefore, candidates must reach on time at the examination.

Exam

Reporting Time

Gate Closing Time

UPPSC RO/ARO

08:00 AM

08:45 AM

UPPSC RO/ARO Exam 2025: Important Guidelines

Candidates are required to follow certain guidelines when arriving for the examination. They need to carry certain documents with them as suggested in their admit cards. These documents are:

  • Must carry 2 photographs.

  • Carry the original and a photocopy of the identity proof (driving license, passport, PAN card, voter ID card).

  • Bring the printout of the e-admit card.

Check the UPPSC RO/ARO Selection Process

Other Instructions for the Candidates

  • Candidates are advised to bring their own clip board/ hard board on which nothing is written.

  • Candidates must bring a Black ball point pen with them.

  • Candidates are not allowed to use their own tables, graph sheets, maps etc. Use of a calculator is also not allowed.

  • Use of unfair means in the examination is strictly prohibited.

  • Use of any kind of electronic gadgets is also prohibited.

