[Link Active] UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download UP Samiksha Adhikari Admit Card PDF

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 OUT: The UPPSC has released the UPPSC RO ARO 2025 admit cards for the exam scheduled to be held on July 27, on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2025.

UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card for the Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. The UPPSC RO ARO Hall Ticket has been released on the official website of the commission- uppsc.up.nic.in. Through this exam, the board will fill the 411 posts of RO and ARO in the government of Uttar Pradesh. For which the offline preliminary examination will be conducted on July 27, 2025, in a single shift from 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM. All prospective students can check and download their UP Samiksha Adhikari Admit Card 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the UPPSC RO ARO admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

UP Samiksha Adhikari Admit Card 2025

As per the latest update, the UPPSC has released the admit cards for the UPPSC RO ARO 2025. The candidates can download their admit cards from the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 PDF

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Admit Card PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Admit Card Download Link’

Step 3: A new window will open, fill in all the details and click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on UPPSC RO ARO Hall Ticket 2025

UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2025 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

UPPSC RO/ARO Selection Process

UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025: Overview

The UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 has been released by UPPSC on its official website for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 27, 2025, in a single shift between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm. Check the table below for the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025.

Detail

Information

Exam Name

UPPSC RO ARO Exam 2025

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

Total Vacancies

411

Prelims Exam Date

27th July 2025 (9:30 AM – 12:30 PM)

Admit Card Release Date

17 July 2025

Admit Card Download Link

uppsc.up.nic.in

Selection Process
  • Prelims
  • Mains
  • Typing Test
  • Interview

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

