[Link Active] UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card 2025 OUT at uppsc.up.nic.in; Download UP Samiksha Adhikari Admit Card PDF

UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Admit Card: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC RO ARO Admit Card for the Review Officer (RO) & Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. The UPPSC RO ARO Hall Ticket has been released on the official website of the commission- uppsc.up.nic.in. Through this exam, the board will fill the 411 posts of RO and ARO in the government of Uttar Pradesh. For which the offline preliminary examination will be conducted on July 27, 2025, in a single shift from 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM. All prospective students can check and download their UP Samiksha Adhikari Admit Card 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the UPPSC RO ARO admit card PDF, students need to enter their registration number and date of birth.

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Admit Card PDF?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPPSC RO ARO 2025 Admit Card Download Link’

Step 3: A new window will open, fill in all the details and click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on UPPSC RO ARO Hall Ticket 2025

UPPSC RO ARO admit card 2025 will contain the candidate's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.