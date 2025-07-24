UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aims to fill 411 vacancies for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. The selection process includes stages, such as the prelims, mains, and typing test. As per the latest update, the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam is scheduled for July 27, 2025, in a single session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in 75 districts of the state. It is essential to be declared successful in all the stages of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process to get appointed for the post. Read on to gain in-depth insights into the selection procedure of the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment drive.
UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025 Highlights
Understanding all the aspects of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process can simplify your exam preparation. It provides a clear picture of the syllabus and pattern of every stage, allowing you to formulate an effective strategy and improve chances of success in the exam. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment stages shared below for reference purposes.
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)
|
Vacancy
|
411
|
Selection Process
|
Prelims, Mains, and typing test
|
Maximum Marks
|
Prelims: 200
Mains: 400
|
Negative Marking
|
Yes
UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025 for Prelims
The first stage of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process is the preliminary exam. It is divided into two sections, namely General Studies and General Hindi. All the questions asked in the preliminary exam will be objective-type. The exam duration will be 2 hours for General Studies and 1 hour for the General Hindi section. Typically, the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam consists of 200 questions for 200 marks. A negative marking of one-third (0.33) mark will be applicable for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern 2025 for prelims tabulated below for reference purposes.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
General Studies
|
140
|
140
|
2 hours
|
General Hindi
|
60
|
60
|
1 hour
UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025 for Mains
The second stage of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process will be the mains exam. Those who are declared successful in the prelims exam will be shortlisted for the RO ARO mains exam. The mains exam is divided into three papers, namely General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay. Overall, the main exam will be conducted for a total of 400 marks. There shall be a section-wise time limit in the mains exam. A negative marking of one-third (0.33) mark will be applicable for every wrong response in objective-type papers. Check the detailed UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern 2025 for mains discussed below for the clarity of candidates.
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Exam Duration
|
General Studies
|
120
|
120
|
2 hours
|
General Hindi and Drafting
|
Part 1 (Conventional)
|
-
|
100
|
2 ½ hours
|
Part 2 General Vocabulary (Objective Type)
|
-
|
60
|
1/2 Hour
|
Hindi Essay
|
-
|
120
|
3 Hours
How to Ace UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025?
The UPPSC RO ARO preparation demands consistency, smart strategies, and exam-level books. Some of the best tips and tricks shared below to excel in the UPPSC RO ARO 2025 exam:
-
Analyse the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus to discover relevant and important topics of every section.
-
Make an effective study plan that includes coverage of the curriculum and unlimited practice sessions.
-
Practice mock tests and previous papers to boost your preparation level and learn time management.
-
Maintain concise notes that cover all the concepts for last-minute revision.
