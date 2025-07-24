Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025: Check Complete Details for All Stages

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025: UPPSC has announced 411 vacancies for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. The selection process includes stages, such as prelims, mains, and a typing test. Check the detailed UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process along with exam pattern and prep tips here.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 24, 2025, 18:33 IST
Check the UPPSC RO/ARO Selection Process Here
Check the UPPSC RO/ARO Selection Process Here

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aims to fill 411 vacancies for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. The selection process includes stages, such as the prelims, mains, and typing test. As per the latest update, the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam is scheduled for July 27, 2025, in a single session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in 75 districts of the state. It is essential to be declared successful in all the stages of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process to get appointed for the post. Read on to gain in-depth insights into the selection procedure of the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment drive.

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025 Highlights

Understanding all the aspects of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process can simplify your exam preparation. It provides a clear picture of the syllabus and pattern of every stage, allowing you to formulate an effective strategy and improve chances of success in the exam. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment stages shared below for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO)

Vacancy

411

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and typing test

Maximum Marks

Prelims: 200

Mains: 400

Negative Marking

Yes

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025 for Prelims

The first stage of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process is the preliminary exam. It is divided into two sections, namely General Studies and General Hindi. All the questions asked in the preliminary exam will be objective-type. The exam duration will be 2 hours for General Studies and 1 hour for the General Hindi section. Typically, the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam consists of 200 questions for 200 marks. A negative marking of one-third (0.33) mark will be applicable for every incorrect answer. Check the detailed UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern 2025 for prelims tabulated below for reference purposes.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

General Studies

140

140

2 hours

General Hindi

60

60

1 hour

Download the UPPSC RO/ARO Admit Card

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025 for Mains

The second stage of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process will be the mains exam. Those who are declared successful in the prelims exam will be shortlisted for the RO ARO mains exam. The mains exam is divided into three papers, namely General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay. Overall, the main exam will be conducted for a total of 400 marks. There shall be a section-wise time limit in the mains exam. A negative marking of one-third (0.33) mark will be applicable for every wrong response in objective-type papers. Check the detailed UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern 2025 for mains discussed below for the clarity of candidates.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Exam Duration

General Studies

120

120

2 hours

General Hindi and Drafting

Part 1 (Conventional)

-

100

2 ½ hours

Part 2 General Vocabulary (Objective Type)

-

60

1/2 Hour

Hindi Essay

-

120

3 Hours

How to Ace UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025?

The UPPSC RO ARO preparation demands consistency, smart strategies, and exam-level books. Some of the best tips and tricks shared below to excel in the UPPSC RO ARO 2025 exam:

  • Analyse the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus to discover relevant and important topics of every section.

  • Make an effective study plan that includes coverage of the curriculum and unlimited practice sessions.

  • Practice mock tests and previous papers to boost your preparation level and learn time management.

  • Maintain concise notes that cover all the concepts for last-minute revision.

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

FAQs

  • Is there any negative marking in the UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025?
    +
    Yes. A negative marking of one-third (0.33) mark will be applicable for every wrong response in objective-type papers of both prelims and mains exams.
  • What is the UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025?
    +
    The UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process is divided into stages, namely the prelims, mains, and typing test. Those who clear all the stages will be appointed for the post.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News