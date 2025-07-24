UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) aims to fill 411 vacancies for Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) posts. The selection process includes stages, such as the prelims, mains, and typing test. As per the latest update, the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam is scheduled for July 27, 2025, in a single session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm in 75 districts of the state. It is essential to be declared successful in all the stages of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process to get appointed for the post. Read on to gain in-depth insights into the selection procedure of the UPPSC RO ARO recruitment drive.

UPPSC RO ARO Selection Process 2025 Highlights

Understanding all the aspects of the UPPSC RO ARO selection process can simplify your exam preparation. It provides a clear picture of the syllabus and pattern of every stage, allowing you to formulate an effective strategy and improve chances of success in the exam. Here are the key highlights of the recruitment stages shared below for reference purposes.