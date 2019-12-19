International Cricket Council (ICC) has two types of membership i.e. full-time members and Associate Members. As of now, there are 12 full-time members and 92 associate members. So in total, there are 104 members of the ICC.

The ICC had announced that it would grant T20I status to all its 104 members from 1 January 2019. Till date 86 countries have played at least a T20 match that is why ICC has released the ICC, T20 ranking of 86 countries which is led by Pakistan.

Till date 55 centuries have been scored by 42 players from 25 countries in the T20 International format.

The very first century of the T20 International was scored by the Chris Gayle (WI) against South Africa during ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.

Rohit Sharma is the only player who has scored 4 centuries in the T20 International. But unfortunately, batting sensation Virat Kohli could not manage to score a single century in the T20 format so far.

List of fastest centuries in T20 International Cricket is;

Player Balls Opponent (year) 1. David Miller 35 Bangladesh, 2017 2. Rohit Sharma 35 Srilanka, 2017 3. Sudesh Wickramasekara 35 Turkey, 2019 4. Sivakumar Periyalwar 39 Turkey, 2019 5. Henry George Munsey 41 Netherlands, 2019 6. Hazratullah Zazai 42 Ireland, 2019 7. Jean-Pierre Kotze 43 Botswana,2019 8. Richard Levi 45 New Zealand, 2012 9. Faf Du Plessis 46 West Indies, 2015 10. KL Rahul 46 West Indies, 2016 11. Aaron Finch 47 England, 2013 12. Chris Gayle 47 England, 2016 13. Colin Munro 47 West Indies, 2018 14. Ravinderpal Singh 47 Cayman Islands, 2019 15. Evin Lewis 48 India, 2016 16. Dawid Malan 48 New Zealand 2019 17. Glenn Maxwell 49 Sri Lanka, 2016 18. Martin Guptill 49 Australia, 2018 19. Paras Khadka 49 Singapore, 2019 20. Chris Gayle 50 South Africa, 2007

2. Aaron Finch of Australia has a record of the highest score (172 runs) in the T20I format.

3. David Miller, Rohit Sharma and S Wickramasekara have scored the fastest century in T20 in just 35 balls each.

4. Australia's Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand's Colin Munro have scores 3 centuries each.

5. After Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul is the only Indian player who has scored 2 centuries in the T20I format.

6. Only Three Indian players namely, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul manage to score at least a century in the T20I format so far.

7. There are 55 centuries have been scored by 42 different players till December 2019.

8. India, New Zealand, and Australia all top the list with seven centuries each in the T20I format.

9. Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) is the youngest player (20 years, 337 days) who scored a century in the T20I format.

10. The United Arab Emirates' Shaiman Anwar is the oldest player (38 years,30 days) who scored a century in the T20I format.

