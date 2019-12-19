List of fastest Centuries in T20 International Cricket
International Cricket Council (ICC) has two types of membership i.e. full-time members and Associate Members. As of now, there are 12 full-time members and 92 associate members. So in total, there are 104 members of the ICC.
The ICC had announced that it would grant T20I status to all its 104 members from 1 January 2019. Till date 86 countries have played at least a T20 match that is why ICC has released the ICC, T20 ranking of 86 countries which is led by Pakistan.
Till date 55 centuries have been scored by 42 players from 25 countries in the T20 International format.
The very first century of the T20 International was scored by the Chris Gayle (WI) against South Africa during ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.
Rohit Sharma is the only player who has scored 4 centuries in the T20 International. But unfortunately, batting sensation Virat Kohli could not manage to score a single century in the T20 format so far.
List of fastest centuries in T20 International Cricket is;
|
Player
|
Balls
|
Opponent (year)
|
1. David Miller
|
35
|
Bangladesh, 2017
|
35
|
Srilanka, 2017
|
3. Sudesh Wickramasekara
|
35
|
Turkey, 2019
|
4. Sivakumar Periyalwar
|
39
|
Turkey, 2019
|
5. Henry George Munsey
|
41
|
Netherlands, 2019
|
6. Hazratullah Zazai
|
42
|
Ireland, 2019
|
7. Jean-Pierre Kotze
|
43
|
Botswana,2019
|
8. Richard Levi
|
45
|
New Zealand, 2012
|
9. Faf Du Plessis
|
46
|
West Indies, 2015
|
10. KL Rahul
|
46
|
West Indies, 2016
|
11. Aaron Finch
|
47
|
England, 2013
|
12. Chris Gayle
|
47
|
England, 2016
|
13. Colin Munro
|
47
|
West Indies, 2018
|
14. Ravinderpal Singh
|
47
|
Cayman Islands, 2019
|
15. Evin Lewis
|
48
|
India, 2016
|
16. Dawid Malan
|
48
|
New Zealand 2019
|
17. Glenn Maxwell
|
49
|
Sri Lanka, 2016
|
18. Martin Guptill
|
49
|
Australia, 2018
|
19. Paras Khadka
|
49
|
Singapore, 2019
|
20. Chris Gayle
|
50
|
South Africa, 2007
1. The first century of T20 International format was scored (117 runs) by Chris Gayle against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.
2. Aaron Finch of Australia has a record of the highest score (172 runs) in the T20I format.
3. David Miller, Rohit Sharma and S Wickramasekara have scored the fastest century in T20 in just 35 balls each.
4. Australia's Glenn Maxwell and New Zealand's Colin Munro have scores 3 centuries each.
5. After Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul is the only Indian player who has scored 2 centuries in the T20I format.
6. Only Three Indian players namely, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul manage to score at least a century in the T20I format so far.
7. There are 55 centuries have been scored by 42 different players till December 2019.
8. India, New Zealand, and Australia all top the list with seven centuries each in the T20I format.
9. Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan) is the youngest player (20 years, 337 days) who scored a century in the T20I format.
10. The United Arab Emirates' Shaiman Anwar is the oldest player (38 years,30 days) who scored a century in the T20I format.
So this was the complete list of the top 20 fastest century in the T20 format. Click on the link given below to read more such interesting topics.
