List of fastest Centuries in T20 International Cricket

Fastest 100 in T20: Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the record for the fastest century in T20 international cricket. He scored the fastest 100 in T20 in just 27 balls against Cyprus on 17th June 2024. The second-fastest century in T20Is was scored by Muhammad Fahad of Turkey. He scored a blistering century of just 29 balls against Bulgaria on 12th July 2025.

Chris Gayle was the first player to hit a century in the T20I format against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.

Recently, in the ongoing T20 Series between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored century in just 35 balls in the third T20 match, which is held on 27 October 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.