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Fastest T20 Century: Sahil Chauhan's 27-Ball Century Tops the List

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Oct 27, 2026, 15:35 IST

Fastest T20 Hundred: Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the record for the fastest century in T20 International Cricket, scoring a century in 27 balls. Abhishek Sharma scored 108 runs off 34 balls against Afghanistan, which is held on 17 September 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check out the complete list of fastest centuries in T20 international cricket here.

Fastest T20 Century
Fastest T20 Century

Fastest 100 in T20: Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the record for the fastest century in T20 international cricket. He scored the fastest 100 in T20 in just 27 balls against Cyprus on 17th June 2024. The second-fastest century in T20Is was scored by Muhammad Fahad of Turkey. He scored a blistering century of just 29 balls against Bulgaria on 12th July 2025.

Chris Gayle was the first player to hit a century in the T20I format against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.

Recently, in the ongoing T20 Series between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored century in just 35 balls in the third T20 match, which is held on 27 October 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.

Check the complete list of fastest centuries in T20 international cricket below.

Check Out:

Highest T20 Score: List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores

Fastest Hundred in T20 Internationals (2005-2026) 

The following is the list of players who scored the fastest centuries in T20 international cricket.

PlayerCountryBallsMatchVenueDate
Sahil Chauhan Estonia 27 Estonia v Cyprus Episkopi 17th June 2024
Muhammad Fahad Turkey 29 Turkey vs Bulgaria Sofia 12th July 2025
Finn Allen New Zealand 33 New Zealand vs South Africa Kolkata 4th March 2026
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Namibia 33 Namibia v Nepal Kirtipur 27th February 2024
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 33 Zimbabwe v Gambia Nairobi (Ruaraka) 23rd October 2024
Kushal Malla Nepal 34 Nepal v Mongolia Hangzhou 27th September 2023
Abhishek Sharma India 34 India v Afghanistan Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 17 September 202
Abhishek Sharma India 35 India vs New Zealand  Hnry Stadium, Wellington  27th October 2026 
David Miller South Africa 35 South Africa v Bangladesh Potchefstroom 29th October 2017
Rohit Sharma India 35 India v Sri Lanka Indore 22nd December 2017
S Wickramasekara Czech Republic 35 Czech Republic v Turkey Ilfov County 30th August 2019
Tim David Australia 37 Australia vs West Indies St.Kitts 25th July, 2025
Abhishek Sharma India 37 India v England Wankhede 2nd February 2025
Sheikh Rasik Hungary 37 Hungary v Malta Marsa 4th February 2025
Phil Salt England 39 England vs South Africa Manchester 12th September 2025
S Periyalwar Romania 39 Romania v Turkey Ilfov County 29th August 2019
Zeeshan Kukikhel Hungary 39 Hungary v Austria Lower Austria 5th June 2022
Johnson Charles West Indies 39 West Indies v South Africa Centurion 26th March 2023
K Kadowaki-Fleming Japan 40 Japan v South Korea Sano 15th October 2022
Ollie Hairs Scotland 40 Scotland v Italy Edinburgh 24th July 2023
Sanju Samson India 40 India v Bangladesh Hyderabad 12th October 2024
Faisal Khan Saudi Arabia 40 Saudi Arabia v Cambodia Doha 25th November 2024
HG Munsey Scotland 41 Scotland v Netherlands Dublin (Malahide) 16th September 2019
Shaheryar Butt Belgium 41 Belgium v Czech Republic Walferdange 29th August 2020
Tilak Varma India 41 India v South Africa Johannesburg 15th November 2024
Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 42 Afghanistan v Ireland Dehradun 23rd February 2019
Liam Livingstone England 42 England v Pakistan Nottingham 17th July 2021
Jean-Pierre Kotze Namibia 43 Namibia v Botswana Windhoek 20th August 2019
Quinton de Kock South Africa 43 South Africa v West Indies Centurion 26th March 2023
Josh Inglis Australia 43 Australia v Scotland Edinburgh 6th September 2024
Aritra Dutta Singapore 44 Singapore v Japan Bangkok 11th February 2024
Kusal Perera Sri Lanka 44 Sri Lanka v New Zealand Nelson 2nd January 2025
Hasan Nawaz Pakistan 44 Pakistan v New Zealand Auckland 21st March 2025

T20 International Centuries: Interesting Facts

1. Chris Gayle scored the first-ever T20 international century against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2007. He scored 117 runs.

2. Aaron Finch holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 international cricket. He scored 172 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018.

3. Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma have scored 5 T20 hundreds, which is the record for most hundreds in T20 international cricket.

4. Gustav McKeon of France is the youngest centurion in T20 international cricket. He scored his maiden T20 century at 18 years and 280 days.

5. Abhishek Sharma holds the record of fastest T20I century among full member nations, which came against Afghanistan. 

This was all about the list of the fastest centuries in T20 International Cricket. Click on the links below to learn more about other fascinating records in cricket.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Sep 17, 2026, 20:26 IST
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    • Who has scored the first century in T20I Cricket?
      +
      Chris Gayle is the first player to hit a century in the T20I format against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.
    • Who has scored the first century in T20I Cricket?
      +
      Chris Gayle is the first player to hit a century in the T20I format against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.
    • Who scored the fastest 100 in T20I Cricket?
      +
      Sahil Chauhan holds the record for the fastest hundred in T20. He scored a T20 Century in just 27 balls against Cyprus on 17th June 2024.
    • Who scored the fastest 100 in T20I Cricket?
      +
      David Miller, Rohit Sharma, and Sudesh Wickramasekara jointly hold the record of smashing the fastest T20I century of all time in just 35 balls.

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