Fastest T20 Century: Sahil Chauhan's 27-Ball Century Tops the List
Fastest T20 Hundred: Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the record for the fastest century in T20 International Cricket, scoring a century in 27 balls. Abhishek Sharma scored 108 runs off 34 balls against Afghanistan, which is held on 17 September 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Check out the complete list of fastest centuries in T20 international cricket here.
Fastest 100 in T20: Sahil Chauhan of Estonia holds the record for the fastest century in T20 international cricket. He scored the fastest 100 in T20 in just 27 balls against Cyprus on 17th June 2024. The second-fastest century in T20Is was scored by Muhammad Fahad of Turkey. He scored a blistering century of just 29 balls against Bulgaria on 12th July 2025.
Chris Gayle was the first player to hit a century in the T20I format against South Africa at the inaugural ICC World Twenty20 in 2007.
Recently, in the ongoing T20 Series between India and New Zealand, Abhishek Sharma scored century in just 35 balls in the third T20 match, which is held on 27 October 2026 at Hnry Stadium in Wellington.
Abhishek Sharma with a 3️⃣5️⃣ -ball 𝗛𝗨𝗡𝗗𝗥𝗘𝗗! 💯🔥 One of the most incredible knocks to bring up his 4️⃣th T20I ton! 🤯 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/zf4CnZQ8CD #TeamIndia | #NZvIND | @OfficialAbhi04 https://t.co/oHBBm9WmlN— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2026
Check the complete list of fastest centuries in T20 international cricket below.
Check Out:
Highest T20 Score: List of Top 10 Highest T20 International Scores
Fastest Hundred in T20 Internationals (2005-2026)
The following is the list of players who scored the fastest centuries in T20 international cricket.
|Player
|Country
|Balls
|Match
|Venue
|Date
|Sahil Chauhan
|Estonia
|27
|Estonia v Cyprus
|Episkopi
|17th June 2024
|Muhammad Fahad
|Turkey
|29
|Turkey vs Bulgaria
|Sofia
|12th July 2025
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|33
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|Kolkata
|4th March 2026
|Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|Namibia
|33
|Namibia v Nepal
|Kirtipur
|27th February 2024
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|33
|Zimbabwe v Gambia
|Nairobi (Ruaraka)
|23rd October 2024
|Kushal Malla
|Nepal
|34
|Nepal v Mongolia
|Hangzhou
|27th September 2023
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|34
|India v Afghanistan
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|17 September 202
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|35
|India vs New Zealand
|Hnry Stadium, Wellington
|27th October 2026
|David Miller
|South Africa
|35
|South Africa v Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|29th October 2017
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|35
|India v Sri Lanka
|Indore
|22nd December 2017
|S Wickramasekara
|Czech Republic
|35
|Czech Republic v Turkey
|Ilfov County
|30th August 2019
|Tim David
|Australia
|37
|Australia vs West Indies
|St.Kitts
|25th July, 2025
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|37
|India v England
|Wankhede
|2nd February 2025
|Sheikh Rasik
|Hungary
|37
|Hungary v Malta
|Marsa
|4th February 2025
|Phil Salt
|England
|39
|England vs South Africa
|Manchester
|12th September 2025
|S Periyalwar
|Romania
|39
|Romania v Turkey
|Ilfov County
|29th August 2019
|Zeeshan Kukikhel
|Hungary
|39
|Hungary v Austria
|Lower Austria
|5th June 2022
|Johnson Charles
|West Indies
|39
|West Indies v South Africa
|Centurion
|26th March 2023
|K Kadowaki-Fleming
|Japan
|40
|Japan v South Korea
|Sano
|15th October 2022
|Ollie Hairs
|Scotland
|40
|Scotland v Italy
|Edinburgh
|24th July 2023
|Sanju Samson
|India
|40
|India v Bangladesh
|Hyderabad
|12th October 2024
|Faisal Khan
|Saudi Arabia
|40
|Saudi Arabia v Cambodia
|Doha
|25th November 2024
|HG Munsey
|Scotland
|41
|Scotland v Netherlands
|Dublin (Malahide)
|16th September 2019
|Shaheryar Butt
|Belgium
|41
|Belgium v Czech Republic
|Walferdange
|29th August 2020
|Tilak Varma
|India
|41
|India v South Africa
|Johannesburg
|15th November 2024
|Hazratullah Zazai
|Afghanistan
|42
|Afghanistan v Ireland
|Dehradun
|23rd February 2019
|Liam Livingstone
|England
|42
|England v Pakistan
|Nottingham
|17th July 2021
|Jean-Pierre Kotze
|Namibia
|43
|Namibia v Botswana
|Windhoek
|20th August 2019
|Quinton de Kock
|South Africa
|43
|South Africa v West Indies
|Centurion
|26th March 2023
|Josh Inglis
|Australia
|43
|Australia v Scotland
|Edinburgh
|6th September 2024
|Aritra Dutta
|Singapore
|44
|Singapore v Japan
|Bangkok
|11th February 2024
|Kusal Perera
|Sri Lanka
|44
|Sri Lanka v New Zealand
|Nelson
|2nd January 2025
|Hasan Nawaz
|Pakistan
|44
|Pakistan v New Zealand
|Auckland
|21st March 2025
T20 International Centuries: Interesting Facts
1. Chris Gayle scored the first-ever T20 international century against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2007. He scored 117 runs.
2. Aaron Finch holds the record for the highest individual score in T20 international cricket. He scored 172 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018.
3. Glenn Maxwell and Rohit Sharma have scored 5 T20 hundreds, which is the record for most hundreds in T20 international cricket.
4. Gustav McKeon of France is the youngest centurion in T20 international cricket. He scored his maiden T20 century at 18 years and 280 days.
5. Abhishek Sharma holds the record of fastest T20I century among full member nations, which came against Afghanistan.
This was all about the list of the fastest centuries in T20 International Cricket. Click on the links below to learn more about other fascinating records in cricket.
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.