List of 10 fastest Centuries in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar is the century king in international cricket. He has scored 100 centuries in international cricket. Ricky Ponting is at number two position in terms of the highest number of centuries. Ponting has scored 41 test centuries and 30 in the ODI centuries. Indian veteran cricketer Kohli is in the third position with 68 International centuries.

If I talked about the fastest century in the ODIs then as of now current fastest century record holder is AB de Villiers who scored the ODI century in just 31 balls against West Indies in 2015.

Let’s have a look at the list of fastest century scorers in the ODIs.

Player Balls/Runs Year 1. AB de Villiers (RSA) 31 balls/ 149 2015 2. Corey Anderson (NZ) 36 balls/ 131* 2014 3. Shahid Afridi (PAK) 37 balls/ 102 1996 4. Mark Boucher (RSA) 44 balls/ 147* 2006 5. Brian Lara (WI) 45 balls/117 1999 6. Shahid Afridi (PAK) 45 balls/102 2005 7. JD Ryder (NZ) 46 balls/104 2014 8. JC Buttler (ENG) 46 balls/116 2015 9. ST Jayasuriya (SL) 48 balls/134 1996 10. JC Buttler (ENG) 50 balls/110 2019

Other facts related to century in international cricket

1. Virat Kohli has scored his fastest century in just 52 balls against Australia in 2013. This is the fastest century by any Indian cricketer in ODIs.

2. After the Virat Kohli; Virendra Sehwag is the other Indian who had scored a century in just 60 balls. Sehwag scored his fastest and second fastest Indian century against New Zealand in 2009.

3. The fastest century in Test cricket scored by Brendon McCullum. He scored 100 runs from 54 balls against Australia at Christchurch, New Zealand in 2016.

List of 20 fastest centuries in IPL history

4. Fastest century in the Twenty 20 international scored by the David Miller of South Africa. He has scored a century in just 35 balls against Bangladesh on 29 October 2017. Rohit Sharma of India has also scored the T-20 century in just 35 balls against Sri Lanka on 22 December 2017.

5. Chris Gayle scored the fastest century in Twenty 20 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2013. He touched this milestone in just 30 balls.

So this was the list of top 10 fastest centuries in the one-day international matches. I hope the name of Virat Kolhi will be included in the top 10 list sooner or later.

What is the history of the Ashes Series?

Virat Kohli's ODI Centuries: Complete List