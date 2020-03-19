The Indian Premier League (IPL) that is popularly known as IPL is a world-class domestic professional cricket league. It invites players from all over the world to spice up the entertainment. This article is based on the list of fastest centuries in IPL history.

Some Important facts about Indian Premier League/IPL

Organising Country: India

Administrator: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

First edition: 2008

Latest edition: 2019

Next edition: 2020 (Postponed due to Corona Virus)

Format: 20 over for each team

Number of teams:8

Current champion: Mumbai Indians (4th title)

Most successful Team: Mumbai Indians (4 titles)

Most runs in IPL: Virat Kohli (5412)

Most wickets in IPL: Lasith Malinga (170)

Fastest century in IPL: Chris Gayle (30 balls)

Fastest Fifty in IPL: KL Rahul (14 balls)

Most centuries: 6 (Chris Gayle)

A century is called when a player scores 100 runs in an inning. Century is an exceptional achievement for a cricket player.

There are a total of 58 centuries have been scored by 35 different batsmen in IPL History. Out of which 23 centuries have been scored by the Indian batsmen. Virat Kohli has scored the most (5 centuries) as an Indian in the IPL so far.

List of 20 fastest Centuries in IPL History

Player Score Balls 1. Chris Gayle 175 30 2. Yusuf Pathan 100 37 3. David Miller 101 38 4. Adam Gilchrist 109 42 5. AB de Villiers 129 43 6. David Warner 126 43 7. Sanath Jayasuriya 114 45 8. Murali Vijay 127 46 9. Chris Gayle 117 46 10. Chris Gayle 107 46 11. AB de Villiers 133 47 12. Andrew Symonds 117 47 13. Virat Kohli 113 47 14.Virender Sehwag 119 48 15. Quinton de Kock 108 48 16. Wriddhiman Saha 115 49 17. Virender Sehwag 122 50 18. Michael Hussey 116 50 19. Shane Watson 117 51 20. Murali Vijay 113 51

The List of Records related to fastest century in the IPL History;

1. There are 7 Indian batsmen in the top 20 list of fastest century scorer in the IPL.

2. The fastest century in the IPL was scored by the Chris Gayle in just 30 balls. He achieved this feat against the Pune Warriors India in 2013.

3. The slowest century was in the IPL history was scored by the Manish Pandey. He scored 100 runs in 67 balls.

4. The very first century of the IPL history was scored by the Brendon McCullum for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.

5. David Warner and Shane Watson have scored four centuries each in the IPL history. AB de Villiers has scored three centuries.

6. Virender Sehwag, Brendon McCullum, Murali Vijay, Hashim Amla, Adam Gilchrist, Ajinkya Rahane, and Sanju Samson have scored two centuries each.

7. The team of Royal Challengers Bangalore has recorded fourteen centuries so far. This is the highest number of centuries by any team in the IPL.

8. The Kolkata Knight Riders have conceded the highest number of centuries i.e. 7.

So this was the list of fastest century scorers in the IPL history. To read more such articles, click on the link given below;

List of highest run-scorers in the IPL history

List of 10 fastest Centuries in ODIs