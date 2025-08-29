KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
Aug 29, 2025, 19:40 IST

AIIMS CRE Cut Off 2025: The AIIMS will release the AIIMS CRE Cut Off 2025 along with the final results. The AIIMS has conducted the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) on 25-27 August 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the CRE exam can check the expected cut off till the time official cut off is announced.

Check the AIIMS CRE Expected Cut Off 2025

AIIMS CRE Cut Off 2025: The AIIMS CRE Expected Cut Off 2025 provides aspirants an initial standard to assess their performance and analyze their chances to qualify for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE). The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) conducted the CBT for Group B and C posts from 25-27 August 2025. Based on factors like exam difficulty, candidate feedback, vacancies, and prior year trends, tentative category-wise cut off are available. Read on for the expected cut offs, influencing factors, and how to access the official AIIMS CRE cut off PDF.

AIIMS CRE Cut Off 2025

The AIIMS CRE cut off marks defines a benchmark from which the candidates can analyze how well they have performed and whether they can qualify the exam or not. 

AIIMS CRE Expected Cut Off 2025

The AIIMS CRE Expected Cut Off 2025 is derived from expert analysis of exam difficulty level and some other factors:

Category

Expected Cut Off (Marks)

General (UR)

270-310

EWS

260-280

OBC

255-285

SC

245-260

ST

230-245

Factors Determining AIIMS CRE Cut Off 2025

The AIIMS CRE Cut Off depends on a number of factors which are very crucial in determining the cut off marks. The weightage of these factors vary each year. The most important factors are provided below:

  • Exam Difficulty Level: the level of difficulty determines how the cut off marks will be. The more difficult the paper the less will be the cut off and vice-versa.

  • Total Number of Candidates: The more the number of applicants the lesser will be the cut off marks and vice-versa.

  • Total Vacancies: Higher vacancy numbers often lead to lower cut offs due to wider selection.

  • Normalization Across Shifts: AIIMS CRE exam is held across multiple shifts. When the exam is held across multi-shifts, the normalization of scores happens to ensure fairness.

  • Reservation Policies & Category Distribution: Ensures equitable selection across diverse categories.

Also Check:

AIIMS CRE Minimum Qualifying Marks

While Cut Off marks primarily determine selection progression, minimum qualifying percentages often exist However, specific qualifying benchmarks for AIIMS CRE 2025 (like UR/EWS vs SC/ST thresholds) haven't been published as of now. Keep an eye on official notifications for clear guidance.

What Happens After the Release of AIIMS CRE Cut Off?

When the AIIMS CRE Cut Off is released, the candidates are required to check whether they qualify the exam. The candidates who qualify the exam are selected for the next stage. While the expected cut off gives a glimpse of the passing marks, the official cut off is released along with the final result.


