AIIMS CRE Exam Analysis 2025, August 25: Shift 1 Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

AIIMS CRE Exam 2025: The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from 25th to 27th August 2025 by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to hire for various Group B & C non-faculty posts across AIIMS institutes. The exam is being conducted in online mode and shift 1 has been concluded at 12 PM. As per the students feedback, the exam was of Moderate level. This article provides a detailed analysis of the prelims exam including difficulty level, good attempts, paper pattern, and topic coverage to help candidates assess their performance and prepare for the next stage. AIIMS CRE Exam 2025 The selection process for AIIMS CRE includes: Computer-Based Test (Prelims)

Skill Test (for selected posts)

Document Verification The prelims exam consists of 100 MCQs for a total of 400 marks, with 3 hours duration. There is also a provision of 1/4 negative marking per wrong answer.

AIIMS CRE 2025 Shift Timings The candidates must download their admit card in order to appear for the exam. The admit card consists of the exam timings, shift timings, and the exam venue. Shift Exam Timings Shift 1 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Shift 2 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM AIIMS CRE 2025 Difficulty Level The overall difficulty of the exam is considered to be Moderate. Check the sections-wise breakdown of the difficulty level: Section Difficulty Level General Knowledge & Aptitude Moderate Domain-Specific Difficult AIIMS CRE 2025: Good Attempts In this section, candidates can check the estimated good attempts based on candidates feedback: Section Good Attempts General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Knowledge 18-22 Domain-Specific Knowledge 54-64 Total 72-86

AIIMS CRE 2025: Topics Asked The AIIMS CRE exam consists of the 2 sections: General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Knowledge and the Domain-Specific. Here we have provided some of the topics that have been asked in the examination. General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Knowledge Current Affairs (national & international events, schemes)

Logical Reasoning (puzzles, coding-decoding, syllogisms)

Basic Mathematics (percentages, ratios, profit & loss)

AIIMS CRE Syllabus AIIMS CRE Prelims Exam Pattern 2025 Candidates must have the knowledge of the exam pattern of the AIIMS CRE exam so that they can have an understanding on what areas to focus and how to distribute their time.