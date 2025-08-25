ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
Focus
Quick Links

AIIMS CRE Exam Analysis 2025, August 25: Shift 1 Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

By Upasna Choudhary
Aug 25, 2025, 14:32 IST

AIIMS CRE Exam Analysis 2025: The AIIMS is conducting the Common Recruitment Exam (CRE) from 25-27 August. The Shift 1 exam has been concluded and the exam was considered to be of moderate-difficulty. Candidates can check the AIIMS CRE exam analysis on this page.

AIIMS CRE Exam Analysis 2025
AIIMS CRE Exam Analysis 2025

AIIMS CRE Exam 2025: The AIIMS Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025 is scheduled to be conducted from 25th to 27th August 2025 by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences to hire for various Group B & C non-faculty posts across AIIMS institutes. The exam is being conducted in online mode and shift 1 has been concluded at 12 PM. As per the students feedback, the exam was of Moderate level. This article provides a detailed analysis of the prelims exam including difficulty level, good attempts, paper pattern, and topic coverage to help candidates assess their performance and prepare for the next stage.

AIIMS CRE Exam 2025

The selection process for AIIMS CRE includes:

  • Computer-Based Test (Prelims)

  • Skill Test (for selected posts)

  • Document Verification

The prelims exam consists of 100 MCQs for a total of 400 marks, with 3 hours duration. There is also a provision of  1/4 negative marking per wrong answer.

AIIMS CRE 2025 Shift Timings

The candidates must download their admit card in order to appear for the exam. The admit card consists of the exam timings, shift timings, and the exam venue.

Shift

Exam Timings

Shift 1

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Shift 2

3:00 PM to 6:00 PM

AIIMS CRE 2025 Difficulty Level

The overall difficulty of the exam is considered to be Moderate. Check the sections-wise breakdown of the difficulty level:

Section

Difficulty Level

General Knowledge & Aptitude

Moderate

Domain-Specific

Difficult

AIIMS CRE 2025: Good Attempts

In this section, candidates can check the estimated good attempts based on candidates feedback:

Section

Good Attempts

General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Knowledge

18-22

Domain-Specific Knowledge

54-64

Total

72-86

AIIMS CRE 2025: Topics Asked

The AIIMS CRE exam consists of the 2 sections: General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Knowledge and the Domain-Specific. Here we have provided some of the topics that have been asked in the examination.

General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Knowledge

  • Current Affairs (national & international events, schemes)

  • Logical Reasoning (puzzles, coding-decoding, syllogisms)

  • Basic Mathematics (percentages, ratios, profit & loss)

  • Computer Knowledge (MS Office, internet basics, cybersecurity)

Also Check:

AIIMS CRE Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must have the knowledge of the exam pattern of the AIIMS CRE exam so that they can have an understanding on what areas to focus and how to distribute their time.

Section

Questions

Marks

Duration

General Knowledge, Aptitude & Computer Knowledge

25

100

Included in total 3 hours

Domain-Specific Knowledge

75

300

  

Total

100

400

3 hours

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News