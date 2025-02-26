AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025: The candidates who are going to apply for the Group B & C posts must go through the syllabus. The syllabus is an essential tool for effective preparation. It will help aspirants to shape their strategy based on the important chapters and test requirements. The syllabus is typically divided into subjects like general knowledge & aptitude, knowledge of computers and domain-specific subjects. Also, candidates must review the AIIMS CRE exam pattern to gain knowledge about the question format and maximum marks. Learn about the subject-wise AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 PDF, exam pattern, best strategy, and books on this page. AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited applications to fill up a total of 3,496 Group B and C posts. The computer-based test is likely to be conducted between 25th & 26th August 2025 tentatively. As the exam date is approaching, candidates must check the AIIMS CRE syllabus and solidify their concepts thoroughly. They must review and practice unlimited questions from mock tests and previous papers to understand their strengths & weaknesses and create an approach accordingly. Here, we have discussed the AIIMS CRE exam syllabus 2025 for all the subjects to enhance candidates’ preparation and confidence.

Candidates must check the AIIMS CRE exam pattern to understand how the marking system works for all the subjects along with a number of questions and paper format. It helps you personalise the exam strategy accordingly. The written exam carries 100 MCQs of 400 marks with an exam duration of 90 minutes. The medium of the exam shall be Bilingual (English/Hindi). Each question carries 4 each with a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for UR/EWS, 30% for SC & ST and 35% for OBC. Let's discuss below the weightage of the AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 for reference purposes. Subject Total Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computer 25 MCQs 25 marks 90 minutes Domain-Specific Subjects 75 MCQs 75 marks Total 100 100

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF Aspirants must check the AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF to mark the high-weightage chapters and learn them thoroughly. Download the AIIMS CRE exam syllabus for all the subjects from the direct links shared below: AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF Click Here AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 The AIIMS CRE exam syllabus is divided into various subjects including General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computers and domain-specific subjects. Mastering concepts across all the topics and sections is essential to get a competitive edge. The syllabus will be based on the education qualification and experience (essential/desirable) as specified in the notification. To simplify the preparation, we have discussed below the AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 for all the subjects. AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge

Let's discuss below the important topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the General Knowledge section to ease the preparation of the candidates: Current Affairs

Political Science

History

Economy

Geography

Science & Technology AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Aptitude We have compiled below the important topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the aptitude section to simplify the preparation of the candidates Number Series

Ratio and Proportions

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Data Interpretation

Time and Work AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Computer Knowledge Let's discuss below the essential topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the computer knowledge section to ease the preparation of the candidates: Basic Computer Terminology

MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)

Operating Systems

Computer Networks

Internet Usage

Software Applications

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Domain-Specific Subjects The AIIMS CRE syllabus for domain-specific subjects covers topics like Food & Nutrition, Diets, General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer, Speech and Hearing, Electrician Trade, etc. Check the complete details below: Post Name Syllabus Language Assistant Dietician/Dietician/Demonstrator (Dietetics & Nutrition) Food & Nutrition, Diets English Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist)/Receptionist Medical Records English Audiometer Technician/Speech Therapist/Junior Audiologist/Technical Assistant (ENT) Speech and Hearing English Junior Medical Record Officer/Medical Record Officer Medical Records English Technician (Anaesthesia/Operation Theatre/ICU)/Technicians Laboratory (OT)/Technologist (OT) Medical Lab Technology/OT Technicians English Lab Attendant/Lab Attendant Gr. II/Laboratory Assistant General Math, English, and Hospital Service related Bilingual (Hindi/English) Pharmacist (Homeopathy) Homeopathy English Respiratory Laboratory Assistant Science/Respiratory Laboratory/Blood Bank Laboratory Techniques English Pharmacist Pharmacy English Pharmacist (Ayurvedic) Pharmacy English Radiotherapy Technician Radiotherapy English Dresser/Hospital Attendant General Math, English, and Hospital Service related English Junior Radiographer/Radiographic Technician Radiography English Dental Hygienist/Technical Officer/Dental Mechanic Dental Hygiene/Dental Mechanic English Nuclear Medicine Technologist Life Science English Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Civil) Civil Engineering English Community-Based Multi Rehabilitation Worker/Social Guide/Social Worker Social Work English Mechanic (A/C & R)/Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration) A/C & R Trade Test English Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Junior Engineer (Electrical) Electrical Engineering English Assistant Engineer (A/C & R)/Junior Engineer (A/C & R) A/C & R English Programmer Computer Applications and Programming English Assistant (NS)/Assistant Administrative Officer/Executive Assistant (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer English Bio-Medical Engineer Bio-Medical Engineering English Assistant Security Officer General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer English Assistant Warden/Hostel Warden/Junior Warden General Math and English Bilingual (Hindi/English) Junior Scale Steno (Hindi)/Personal Assistant/Private Secretary/Stenographer Grade-III General Math and English Bilingual (Hindi/English) Plumber Trade-Related Bilingual (Hindi/English) Junior Hindi Translator/Senior Hindi Officer English and Hindi Bilingual (Hindi/English) Electrician/Lineman (Electrical)/Wireman Electrician Trade Bilingual (Hindi/English) Workshop Assistant Trade-Related Bilingual (Hindi/English) Tailor Grade III Trade-Related Bilingual (Hindi/English) Painter Trade-Related Bilingual (Hindi/English) Store Keeper (Drugs) Pharmacy English Mechanic Operator cum Compositor Trade-Related Bilingual (Hindi/English) Assistant Laundry Supervisor/Laundry Supervisor Dry Cleaning/Laundry Technology English Library Attendant Gr. II Library Science English Store Keeper (General) Material Management English Draftsman Grade III Draftsman English Dissection Hall Attendant General Math, English, and Hospital Service related Bilingual (Hindi/English) Donor Organizer/Medical Social Welfare Officer Social Work/Psychology English Artist/Modeler (Artist) Fine Arts/Commercial Arts/Modeling Bilingual (Hindi/English) Fire Technician/Security cum Fire Assistant General Math and English Bilingual (Hindi/English) Driver/Driver (Ordinary Grade) Traffic Rules Bilingual (Hindi/English) Deputy General Manager (Cafeteria) Hotel Management and Catering Technology English Yoga Instructor Yoga English Sanitary Inspector Grade II Sanitary Inspector Course English Statistical Assistant Statistics English Quality Control Manager Life Science, Medical Testing Laboratory English Bariatric Coordinator Bariatric Coordinator English

Preparation Tips for AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 The right AIIMS CRE preparation requires the right techniques, consistency, and immense dedication. Here are a few of the tips and tricks shared below to excel in the AIIMS CRE exam with flying colours: Review the AIIMS CRE syllabus thoroughly to cover all the topics effectively.

Refer to the right set of books to gain conceptual clarity across all the complex topics.

Solve mock tests and AIIMS CRE previous year's papers to identify your shortcomings and improve accordingly.

Maintain short notes and revise them to retain facts for a longer period. Best Books for AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 There are several AIIMS CRE books out there that can align your strategy with the latest AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025. This can enhance your chances of scoring well on the exam. Here are some of the best AIIMS CRE books for the written exam shared below for reference purposes: