AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025: The candidates who are going to apply for the Group B & C posts must go through the syllabus. The syllabus is an essential tool for effective preparation. It will help aspirants to shape their strategy based on the important chapters and test requirements. The syllabus is typically divided into subjects like general knowledge & aptitude, knowledge of computers and domain-specific subjects. Also, candidates must review the AIIMS CRE exam pattern to gain knowledge about the question format and maximum marks. Learn about the subject-wise AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 PDF, exam pattern, best strategy, and books on this page.
AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited applications to fill up a total of 3,496 Group B and C posts. The computer-based test is likely to be conducted between 25th & 26th August 2025 tentatively. As the exam date is approaching, candidates must check the AIIMS CRE syllabus and solidify their concepts thoroughly. They must review and practice unlimited questions from mock tests and previous papers to understand their strengths & weaknesses and create an approach accordingly. Here, we have discussed the AIIMS CRE exam syllabus 2025 for all the subjects to enhance candidates’ preparation and confidence.
AIIMS CRE Exam Pattern 2025
Candidates must check the AIIMS CRE exam pattern to understand how the marking system works for all the subjects along with a number of questions and paper format. It helps you personalise the exam strategy accordingly. The written exam carries 100 MCQs of 400 marks with an exam duration of 90 minutes.
The medium of the exam shall be Bilingual (English/Hindi). Each question carries 4 each with a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for UR/EWS, 30% for SC & ST and 35% for OBC. Let’s discuss below the weightage of the AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 for reference purposes.
|
Subject
|
Total Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computer
|
25 MCQs
|
25 marks
|
90 minutes
|
Domain-Specific Subjects
|
75 MCQs
|
75 marks
|
Total
|
100
|
100
AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF
Aspirants must check the AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF to mark the high-weightage chapters and learn them thoroughly. Download the AIIMS CRE exam syllabus for all the subjects from the direct links shared below:
|
AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF
AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025
The AIIMS CRE exam syllabus is divided into various subjects including General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computers and domain-specific subjects. Mastering concepts across all the topics and sections is essential to get a competitive edge. The syllabus will be based on the education qualification and experience (essential/desirable) as specified in the notification. To simplify the preparation, we have discussed below the AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 for all the subjects.
AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge
Let's discuss below the important topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the General Knowledge section to ease the preparation of the candidates:
- Current Affairs
- Political Science
- History
- Economy
- Geography
- Science & Technology
AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Aptitude
We have compiled below the important topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the aptitude section to simplify the preparation of the candidates
- Number Series
- Ratio and Proportions
- Percentage
- Profit and Loss
- Data Interpretation
- Time and Work
AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Computer Knowledge
Let's discuss below the essential topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the computer knowledge section to ease the preparation of the candidates:
- Basic Computer Terminology
- MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
- Operating Systems
- Computer Networks
- Internet Usage
- Software Applications
AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Domain-Specific Subjects
The AIIMS CRE syllabus for domain-specific subjects covers topics like Food & Nutrition, Diets, General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer, Speech and Hearing, Electrician Trade, etc. Check the complete details below:
|
Post Name
|
Syllabus
|
Language
|
Assistant Dietician/Dietician/Demonstrator (Dietetics & Nutrition)
|
Food & Nutrition, Diets
|
English
|
Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist)/Receptionist
|
Medical Records
|
English
|
Audiometer Technician/Speech Therapist/Junior Audiologist/Technical Assistant (ENT)
|
Speech and Hearing
|
English
|
Junior Medical Record Officer/Medical Record Officer
|
Medical Records
|
English
|
Technician (Anaesthesia/Operation Theatre/ICU)/Technicians Laboratory (OT)/Technologist (OT)
|
Medical Lab Technology/OT Technicians
|
English
|
Lab Attendant/Lab Attendant Gr. II/Laboratory Assistant
|
General Math, English, and Hospital Service related
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Pharmacist (Homeopathy)
|
Homeopathy
|
English
|
Respiratory Laboratory Assistant
|
Science/Respiratory Laboratory/Blood Bank Laboratory Techniques
|
English
|
Pharmacist
|
Pharmacy
|
English
|
Pharmacist (Ayurvedic)
|
Pharmacy
|
English
|
Radiotherapy Technician
|
Radiotherapy
|
English
|
Dresser/Hospital Attendant
|
General Math, English, and Hospital Service related
|
English
|
Junior Radiographer/Radiographic Technician
|
Radiography
|
English
|
Dental Hygienist/Technical Officer/Dental Mechanic
|
Dental Hygiene/Dental Mechanic
|
English
|
Nuclear Medicine Technologist
|
Life Science
|
English
|
Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Civil)
|
Civil Engineering
|
English
|
Community-Based Multi Rehabilitation Worker/Social Guide/Social Worker
|
Social Work
|
English
|
Mechanic (A/C & R)/Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)
|
A/C & R Trade Test
|
English
|
Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|
Electrical Engineering
|
English
|
Assistant Engineer (A/C & R)/Junior Engineer (A/C & R)
|
A/C & R
|
English
|
Programmer
|
Computer Applications and Programming
|
English
|
Assistant (NS)/Assistant Administrative Officer/Executive Assistant (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer
|
General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer
|
English
|
Bio-Medical Engineer
|
Bio-Medical Engineering
|
English
|
Assistant Security Officer
|
General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer
|
English
|
Assistant Warden/Hostel Warden/Junior Warden
|
General Math and English
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Junior Scale Steno (Hindi)/Personal Assistant/Private Secretary/Stenographer Grade-III
|
General Math and English
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Plumber
|
Trade-Related
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Junior Hindi Translator/Senior Hindi Officer
|
English and Hindi
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Electrician/Lineman (Electrical)/Wireman
|
Electrician Trade
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Workshop Assistant
|
Trade-Related
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Tailor Grade III
|
Trade-Related
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Painter
|
Trade-Related
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Store Keeper (Drugs)
|
Pharmacy
|
English
|
Mechanic Operator cum Compositor
|
Trade-Related
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Assistant Laundry Supervisor/Laundry Supervisor
|
Dry Cleaning/Laundry Technology
|
English
|
Library Attendant Gr. II
|
Library Science
|
English
|
Store Keeper (General)
|
Material Management
|
English
|
Draftsman Grade III
|
Draftsman
|
English
|
Dissection Hall Attendant
|
General Math, English, and Hospital Service related
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Donor Organizer/Medical Social Welfare Officer
|
Social Work/Psychology
|
English
|
Artist/Modeler (Artist)
|
Fine Arts/Commercial Arts/Modeling
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Fire Technician/Security cum Fire Assistant
|
General Math and English
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Driver/Driver (Ordinary Grade)
|
Traffic Rules
|
Bilingual (Hindi/English)
|
Deputy General Manager (Cafeteria)
|
Hotel Management and Catering Technology
|
English
|
Yoga Instructor
|
Yoga
|
English
|
Sanitary Inspector Grade II
|
Sanitary Inspector Course
|
English
|
Statistical Assistant
|
Statistics
|
English
|
Quality Control Manager
|
Life Science, Medical Testing Laboratory
|
English
|
Bariatric Coordinator
|
Bariatric Coordinator
|
English
Preparation Tips for AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025
The right AIIMS CRE preparation requires the right techniques, consistency, and immense dedication. Here are a few of the tips and tricks shared below to excel in the AIIMS CRE exam with flying colours:
- Review the AIIMS CRE syllabus thoroughly to cover all the topics effectively.
- Refer to the right set of books to gain conceptual clarity across all the complex topics.
- Solve mock tests and AIIMS CRE previous year's papers to identify your shortcomings and improve accordingly.
- Maintain short notes and revise them to retain facts for a longer period.
Best Books for AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025
There are several AIIMS CRE books out there that can align your strategy with the latest AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025. This can enhance your chances of scoring well on the exam. Here are some of the best AIIMS CRE books for the written exam shared below for reference purposes:
- Lucent’s General Knowledge
- Quantitative Aptitude by R S Aggarwal
- Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts
