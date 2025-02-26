Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 and Exam Pattern: Download PDF, Check Subject Wise Important Topics

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025: AIIMS has announced 3,496 vacancies for various Group B & C posts. Candidates who wish to apply for these posts have to go through a selection process which include a written exam. The candidates are required top go through the AIIMS CRE syllabus dilligently in order to prepare well for the exam. The AIIMS CRE syllabus is divided into subjects like General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computers and domain-specific subjects. Check here for the latest exam pattern and download the syllabus pdf.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 25, 2025, 13:19 IST
Download the AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025
Download the AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025: The candidates who are going to apply for the Group B & C posts must go through the syllabus. The syllabus is an essential tool for effective preparation. It will help aspirants to shape their strategy based on the important chapters and test requirements.  The syllabus is typically divided into subjects like general knowledge & aptitude, knowledge of computers and domain-specific subjects. Also, candidates must review the AIIMS CRE exam pattern to gain knowledge about the question format and maximum marks. Learn about the subject-wise AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 PDF, exam pattern, best strategy, and books on this page.

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has invited applications to fill up a total of 3,496 Group B and C posts. The computer-based test is likely to be conducted between 25th & 26th August 2025 tentatively. As the exam date is approaching, candidates must check the AIIMS CRE syllabus and solidify their concepts thoroughly. They must review and practice unlimited questions from mock tests and previous papers to understand their strengths & weaknesses and create an approach accordingly. Here, we have discussed the AIIMS CRE exam syllabus 2025 for all the subjects to enhance candidates’ preparation and confidence.

Also Check JENPAS UG Syllabus 2025

AIIMS CRE Exam Pattern 2025

Candidates must check the AIIMS CRE exam pattern to understand how the marking system works for all the subjects along with a number of questions and paper format. It helps you personalise the exam strategy accordingly. The written exam carries 100 MCQs of 400 marks with an exam duration of 90 minutes. 

The medium of the exam shall be Bilingual (English/Hindi). Each question carries 4 each with a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer. The minimum qualifying marks will be 40% for UR/EWS, 30% for SC & ST and 35% for OBC. Let’s discuss below the weightage of the AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 for reference purposes.

Subject

Total Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computer

25 MCQs

25 marks

90 minutes

Domain-Specific Subjects

75 MCQs

75 marks

Total

100

100

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF

Aspirants must check the AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF to mark the high-weightage chapters and learn them thoroughly.  Download the AIIMS CRE exam syllabus for all the subjects from the direct links shared below:

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 PDF

Click Here

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 

The AIIMS CRE exam syllabus is divided into various subjects including General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computers and domain-specific subjects. Mastering concepts across all the topics and sections is essential to get a competitive edge. The syllabus will be based on the education qualification and experience (essential/desirable) as specified in the notification. To simplify the preparation, we have discussed below the AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025 for all the subjects.

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for General Knowledge

Let's discuss below the important topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the General Knowledge section to ease the preparation of the candidates:

  • Current Affairs
  • Political Science
  • History
  • Economy
  • Geography
  • Science & Technology

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Aptitude

We have compiled below the important topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the aptitude section to simplify the preparation of the candidates

  • Number Series
  • Ratio and Proportions
  • Percentage
  • Profit and Loss
  • Data Interpretation
  • Time and Work

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Computer Knowledge

Let's discuss below the essential topics covered in the AIIMS CRE syllabus for the computer knowledge section to ease the preparation of the candidates:

  • Basic Computer Terminology
  • MS Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Operating Systems
  • Computer Networks
  • Internet Usage
  • Software Applications

AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025 for Domain-Specific Subjects

The AIIMS CRE syllabus for domain-specific subjects covers topics like Food & Nutrition, Diets, General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer, Speech and Hearing, Electrician Trade, etc. Check the complete details below:

Post Name

Syllabus

Language

Assistant Dietician/Dietician/Demonstrator (Dietetics & Nutrition)

Food & Nutrition, Diets

English

Junior Medical Record Officer (Receptionist)/Receptionist

Medical Records

English

Audiometer Technician/Speech Therapist/Junior Audiologist/Technical Assistant (ENT)

Speech and Hearing

English

Junior Medical Record Officer/Medical Record Officer

Medical Records

English

Technician (Anaesthesia/Operation Theatre/ICU)/Technicians Laboratory (OT)/Technologist (OT)

Medical Lab Technology/OT Technicians

English

Lab Attendant/Lab Attendant Gr. II/Laboratory Assistant

General Math, English, and Hospital Service related

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Pharmacist (Homeopathy)

Homeopathy

English

Respiratory Laboratory Assistant

Science/Respiratory Laboratory/Blood Bank Laboratory Techniques

English

Pharmacist

Pharmacy

English

Pharmacist (Ayurvedic)

Pharmacy

English

Radiotherapy Technician

Radiotherapy

English

Dresser/Hospital Attendant

General Math, English, and Hospital Service related

English

Junior Radiographer/Radiographic Technician

Radiography

English

Dental Hygienist/Technical Officer/Dental Mechanic

Dental Hygiene/Dental Mechanic

English

Nuclear Medicine Technologist

Life Science

English

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Junior Engineer (Civil)

Civil Engineering

English

Community-Based Multi Rehabilitation Worker/Social Guide/Social Worker

Social Work

English

Mechanic (A/C & R)/Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)

A/C & R Trade Test

English

Assistant Engineer (Electrical)/Junior Engineer (Electrical)

Electrical Engineering

English

Assistant Engineer (A/C & R)/Junior Engineer (A/C & R)

A/C & R

English

Programmer

Computer Applications and Programming

English

Assistant (NS)/Assistant Administrative Officer/Executive Assistant (NS)/Junior Administrative Officer

General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer

English

Bio-Medical Engineer

Bio-Medical Engineering

English

Assistant Security Officer

General Administration, CCS Rules, FR/SR, Basic Computer

English

Assistant Warden/Hostel Warden/Junior Warden

General Math and English

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Junior Scale Steno (Hindi)/Personal Assistant/Private Secretary/Stenographer Grade-III

General Math and English

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Plumber

Trade-Related

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Junior Hindi Translator/Senior Hindi Officer

English and Hindi

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Electrician/Lineman (Electrical)/Wireman

Electrician Trade

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Workshop Assistant

Trade-Related

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Tailor Grade III

Trade-Related

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Painter

Trade-Related

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Store Keeper (Drugs)

Pharmacy

English

Mechanic Operator cum Compositor

Trade-Related

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Assistant Laundry Supervisor/Laundry Supervisor

Dry Cleaning/Laundry Technology

English

Library Attendant Gr. II

Library Science

English

Store Keeper (General)

Material Management

English

Draftsman Grade III

Draftsman

English

Dissection Hall Attendant

General Math, English, and Hospital Service related

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Donor Organizer/Medical Social Welfare Officer

Social Work/Psychology

English

Artist/Modeler (Artist)

Fine Arts/Commercial Arts/Modeling

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Fire Technician/Security cum Fire Assistant

General Math and English

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Driver/Driver (Ordinary Grade)

Traffic Rules

Bilingual (Hindi/English)

Deputy General Manager (Cafeteria)

Hotel Management and Catering Technology

English

Yoga Instructor

Yoga

English

Sanitary Inspector Grade II

Sanitary Inspector Course

English

Statistical Assistant

Statistics

English

Quality Control Manager

Life Science, Medical Testing Laboratory

English

Bariatric Coordinator

Bariatric Coordinator

English

Preparation Tips for AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025

The right AIIMS CRE preparation requires the right techniques, consistency, and immense dedication. Here are a few of the tips and tricks shared below to excel in the AIIMS CRE exam with flying colours:

  • Review the AIIMS CRE syllabus thoroughly to cover all the topics effectively.
  • Refer to the right set of books to gain conceptual clarity across all the complex topics.
  • Solve mock tests and AIIMS CRE previous year's papers to identify your shortcomings and improve accordingly.
  • Maintain short notes and revise them to retain facts for a longer period.

Best Books for AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025

There are several AIIMS CRE books out there that can align your strategy with the latest AIIMS CRE syllabus 2025. This can enhance your chances of scoring well on the exam. Here are some of the best AIIMS CRE books for the written exam shared below for reference purposes:

  • Lucent’s General Knowledge
  • Quantitative Aptitude by R S Aggarwal
  • Objective Computer Awareness by Arihant Experts

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • What is the AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025?
    +
    The AIIMS CRE exam syllabus comprises various subjects like General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computers and domain-specific subjects. Check the detailed syllabus in this article.
  • What is the AIIMS CRE Syllabus 2025?
    +
    The AIIMS CRE exam syllabus comprises various subjects like General Knowledge & Aptitude, Knowledge of Computers and domain-specific subjects. Check the detailed syllabus in this article.
  • What is the AIIMS CRE exam pattern?
    +
    As per the AIIMS CRE exam pattern, the written exam carries 100 MCQs of 400 marks with an exam duration of 90 minutes. There is also a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer in the exam.
  • What is the AIIMS CRE exam pattern?
    +
    As per the AIIMS CRE exam pattern, the written exam carries 100 MCQs of 400 marks with an exam duration of 90 minutes. There is also a negative marking of 1/4 marks for each wrong answer in the exam.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News