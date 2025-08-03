What is the Longest Word in the Dictionary?

Ever wondered what the longest word in the dictionary is? It’s pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, a 45‑letter monster that describes a lung disease caused by inhaling very fine silica dust from volcanoes.

While most people will never actually use it, major dictionaries include it as fun word trivia—often to show how word length can stretch far beyond everyday use.

This word was cleverly coined in 1935 by puzzle enthusiasts aiming to build the longest English word possible, and it later made its way into reference books like the Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam‑Webster once its usage met their editorial rules.

But it’s not used in daily conversation—and most medical experts simply call the actual disease silicosis.

In this article, we’ll unpack what this whopper of a word really means, explain how it is built from smaller parts, show you how to say it one syllable at a time, and share a few more record‑breaking words to satisfy your curiosity and fun facts.