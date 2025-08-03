International Friendship Day 2025: Why is the 1st Sunday of August celebrated as Friendship Day? Know its Origin

Friendship Day is a sacred day dedicated to the friendship relationship. It's the day to rejoice in the unique associations, support, and joy friends bring into our world. While the United Nations officially announced July 30 as International Friendship Day, in most countries like India, the day is observed on the first Sunday of August—which, this year in 2025, falls on August 3. Why Is Friendship Day Celebrated on the First Sunday of August? The celebration of Friendship Day on the first Sunday of August is an American tradition. In 1935, U.S. Congress made the first Sunday of August National Friendship Day to promote peace and friendly relations between people after the First World War. Joyce Hall, the creator of Hallmark Cards, also assisted in making the holiday popular by urging people to exchange greeting cards for one another to celebrate the day. Although originally controversial, this decision played a role in the popularity of the day.

In India, the 1990s saw the popularity of the significance of the day increase, particularly through its depiction in popular culture and Bollywood movies. The day has since been a much-cherished tradition among the youth, in particular, characterized by the exchange of friendship bands, sweet messages, and meetups The Origin of Friendship Day: Historical Milestones 1919–1930s: The concept is developed by Hallmark Cards (USA) and the greeting card industry with the purpose of encouraging the giving and receiving of cards and gifts among friends. Though initially commercial in concept, the underlying concept—a special day for friends—caught on. 1958: The World Friendship Crusade was established in Paraguay following Dr. Ramon Artemio Bracho's formal suggestion that there be a day for friendship. Its aim was to promote friendship between racial, religious, and other differences.

2011: To promote individuals, groups, and nations to create bridges of understanding and peace, the UN General Assembly declared July 30 as International Friendship Day. The day remains celebrated on August's first Sunday by countries such as India, the U.S., and Malaysia according to traditional history. Friendship Day Around the World United Nations: Officially July 30, declared in 2011. India, USA, & Selected Counties: Celebrated on the first Sunday in August.

Paraguay: July 30, in coordination with the UN designation. Argentina & Others: There are a few nations where local cultures are varied with their own traditions, typically influenced by cultural or historical factors. The Importance of Friendship Day Friendship Day is not only a social event; it is celebrated all around the world to honor the unprecedented significance of friends in our lives. Friendships foster emotional well-being, personal growth, and build solid communities. The UN considers such relations pillars of peace, understanding, and empathy without borders.