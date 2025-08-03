Dinesh Karthik is one of the most familiar names in Indian cricket. Over the years, he has played many different roles—wicketkeeper, middle-order batsman, team captain, and more recently, a cricket commentator. His career has had many ups and downs, but his passion for the game has remained constant. Unlike many players who fade away after losing their spot in the national team, Karthik has always found a way to stay relevant, whether through strong domestic performances or making a comeback in crucial tournaments.

Apart from his performances on the field, Dinesh Karthik is also known for his clear and honest views as a cricket commentator. His smooth transition from player to presenter has shown that he understands the game well, both as a player and as an observer.

This quiz is designed to test your knowledge about Dinesh Karthik—his career highlights, teams he has played for, and some interesting facts about his life on and off the field.