Dinesh Karthik is one of the most familiar names in Indian cricket. Over the years, he has played many different roles—wicketkeeper, middle-order batsman, team captain, and more recently, a cricket commentator. His career has had many ups and downs, but his passion for the game has remained constant. Unlike many players who fade away after losing their spot in the national team, Karthik has always found a way to stay relevant, whether through strong domestic performances or making a comeback in crucial tournaments.
Apart from his performances on the field, Dinesh Karthik is also known for his clear and honest views as a cricket commentator. His smooth transition from player to presenter has shown that he understands the game well, both as a player and as an observer.
This quiz is designed to test your knowledge about Dinesh Karthik—his career highlights, teams he has played for, and some interesting facts about his life on and off the field.
1. When did Dinesh Karthik make his international debut for India?
A) 2003
B) 2004
C) 2005
D) 2006
Answer: B) 2004
Explanation: Dinesh Karthik made his ODI debut for India in 2004 against England and later played his first Test the same year against Australia.
2. Which IPL team did Dinesh Karthik captain in 2018?
A) Royal Challengers Bangalore
B) Kolkata Knight Riders
C) Delhi Capitals
D) Mumbai Indians
Answer: B) Kolkata Knight Riders
Explanation: Karthik was named captain of Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018 and led the team to the playoffs that year.
3. What is Dinesh Karthik's full name?
A) Krishna Dinesh Karthik
B) Dinesh Kumar Karthik
C) Dinesh Kartik Subramaniam
D) Karthik Dinesh Chandran
Answer: B) Dinesh Kumar Karthik
Explanation: His full name is Dinesh Kumar Karthik. He was born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
4. In which year did Dinesh Karthik first play for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL?
A) 2009
B) 2013
C) 2015
D) 2022
Answer: A) 2009
Explanation: He played for RCB in the 2009 IPL season, which was held in South Africa.
5. Apart from playing cricket, which other role has Dinesh Karthik taken up in recent years?
A) Bowling coach
B) Cricket commentator
C) Fitness trainer
D) Fielding coach
Answer: B) Cricket commentator
Explanation: Karthik started working as a cricket commentator after 2021 and became popular for his clear and honest analysis.
6. Dinesh Karthik was part of the Indian team that won which ICC trophy?
A) ICC World Cup 2011
B) ICC Champions Trophy 2013
C) ICC T20 World Cup 2007
D) ICC Test Championship 2021
Answer: B) ICC Champions Trophy 2013
Explanation: Karthik was part of the squad that won the Champions Trophy in England under MS Dhoni’s captaincy.
7. Which city is Dinesh Karthik originally from?
A) Mumbai
B) Bangalore
C) Chennai
D) Hyderabad
Answer: C) Chennai
Explanation: Dinesh Karthik was born and brought up in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
8. Who is Dinesh Karthik married to?
A) Dipika Pallikal
B) Sania Mirza
C) Mithali Raj
D) Smriti Mandhana
Answer: A) Dipika Pallikal
Explanation: Karthik is married to Dipika Pallikal, a professional squash player who represents India.
9. What is Dinesh Karthik’s highest score in ODI cricket?
A) 85
B) 105*
C) 79
D) 92
Answer: B) 105*
Explanation: His highest score in ODIs is an unbeaten 105 runs, which shows his ability to anchor the innings when needed.
10. In the Nidahas Trophy Final 2018, how many runs did Karthik score to help India win?
A) 50 off 20 balls
B) 28* off 8 balls
C) 45 off 13 balls
D) 38* off 10 balls
Answer: B) 28* off 8 balls
Explanation: Karthik scored 28 not out off just 8 balls, including a last-ball six, to win the final against Bangladesh.
