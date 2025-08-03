Which is the Longest National Highway in India?

India’s longest national highway is National Highway 44 (NH 44). It runs from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, covering about 4,113 kilometres.
The highway covers eleven states and union territories. They are Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. NH 44 was formed by merging seven older highways. These included NH 1A, NH 1, NH 2, NH 3, NH 75, NH 26 and NH 7.
It forms India’s North–South Corridor. The road links the country’s northern tip to its southern tip. It crosses plains, plateaus, forests and coasts. The highway goes through cities such as Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi, Agra, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Madurai and finally Kanyakumari.
It plays a role in trade, travel and defence. The road also meets the Golden Quadrilateral near Bengaluru. NH 44 is a vital spine of the Indian road transport system. It is maintained by NHAI for safe travel. It supports national unity.
What is the route and length of NH 44?
National Highway 44 (NH 44) runs from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It covers about 4,112 km, making it the longest national highway in India.
It was created in 2010 by merging seven older highways (NH 1A, NH 1, NH 2, NH 3, NH 75, NH 26 and NH 7) into one continuous route.
This highway forms the North–South Corridor under India’s National Highways Development Project (NHDP).
Which states and major cities does NH 44 pass through?
NH 44 crosses 11 states and union territories, in order: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi (Union Territory), Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu.
Major cities on its path include:
- Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot
- Ludhiana, Ambala, Delhi
- Mathura, Agra, Gwalior, Jhansi
- Sagar, Nagpur
- Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Salem, Madurai
- Ends at Kanyakumari on India’s southern tip.
What are 7 fun facts about NH 44?
- 7 highways in 1: NH 44 was formed by merging 7 older national highways into a single route.
- World number: It ranks around 22nd in the list of the world’s longest national highways.
- All‑north to south stretch: Offers an uninterrupted road link from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean.
- Part of two superhighway projects:
- ~82 km segment between Bengaluru–Krishnagiri is part of the Golden Quadrilateral.
- Lakhnadon to Kanyakumari (≈1,910 km) forms the North–South Corridor of NHDP.
- Diverse landscapes: It crosses snowy mountains, river plains, plateaus, forests, and coastal areas, giving drivers a rich road‑trip across the country.
- Safety tunnels & accident‑prone stretches: The T5 tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir helps bypass landslide‑prone heights, while the Salem–Thoppur stretch in Tamil Nadu is known for sharp curves and hilly danger zones.
- Real‑estate booster: Cities along NH 44 (like Hyderabad, Nagpur, Salem) have seen increased residential and commercial growth due to highway access and improved logistics.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation