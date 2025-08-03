Which is the Longest National Highway in India?

India’s longest national highway is National Highway 44 (NH 44). It runs from Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, covering about 4,113 kilometres.

The highway covers eleven states and union territories. They are Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. NH 44 was formed by merging seven older highways. These included NH 1A, NH 1, NH 2, NH 3, NH 75, NH 26 and NH 7.

It forms India’s North–South Corridor. The road links the country’s northern tip to its southern tip. It crosses plains, plateaus, forests and coasts. The highway goes through cities such as Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi, Agra, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Madurai and finally Kanyakumari.

It plays a role in trade, travel and defence. The road also meets the Golden Quadrilateral near Bengaluru. NH 44 is a vital spine of the Indian road transport system. It is maintained by NHAI for safe travel. It supports national unity.