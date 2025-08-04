International Owl Awareness Day 2025: 10 Amazing Facts about Owls

International Owl Awareness Day 2025 is on August 4. It is a day to learn about owls. This day helps people appreciate these special birds. It shines light on why owls matter.

It also warns that many owls face danger. Habitat loss, pollution and poisons harm them. A third of owl species are in decline. That is why this day is so important.

It invites teachers, children and adults to join in. People visit owl centres and sanctuaries. They participate in owl arts, night walks, and talks. Many groups share posts and simple activities online.

The focus is always on conservation and owl care. The message is clear: respect owls and protect their homes. In this article, we will look at ten amazing facts about owls.

10 Amazing Facts about Owls