TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Check Registration Date, List of Documents, Fees and More Details Here

TSLAWCET 2025 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will open the registration window for TS LAWCET 2025 counselling on August 4, 2025. This is for any candidate who wants to take part in the counseling procedure. Before the deadline of August 14, 2025, you must register.

Having all the required paperwork on hand is crucial before registering. A successful registration process can be ensured by following the instructions and getting your paperwork ready beforehand. This is the initial step in getting accepted into a Telangana law school. To prevent missing out, make sure you finish your registration by the deadlines.

How to Apply for TS LAWCET Counselling Registration 2025

Candidates can the steps given below to register for the TS LAWCET Counselling Registration 2025: