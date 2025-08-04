TS LAWCET Counselling 2025: Check Registration Date, List of Documents, Fees and More Details Here

TSLAWCET 2025 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will open the registration window for TS LAWCET 2025 counselling on August 4, 2025. This is for any candidate who wants to take part in the counseling procedure. Before the deadline of August 14, 2025, you must register.
Having all the required paperwork on hand is crucial before registering. A successful registration process can be ensured by following the instructions and getting your paperwork ready beforehand. This is the initial step in getting accepted into a Telangana law school. To prevent missing out, make sure you finish your registration by the deadlines.
How to Apply for TS LAWCET Counselling Registration 2025
Candidates can the steps given below to register for the TS LAWCET Counselling Registration 2025:
-
Click the link for TS LAWCET counseling registration on the official website.
-
To log in, enter your TS LAWCET hall ticket number and rank.
-
Debit/credit cards or net banking can be used to pay the necessary counseling registration fee.
-
For online verification, upload scanned copies of all the necessary paperwork.
-
Wait for the authorities' presentation of the list of all qualified applicants.
-
Make use of your online possibilities by selecting the courses and colleges that you want.
-
Get your provisional allotment letter from the portal after your seat has been assigned.
-
Present your original documentation to the designated college and pay the admission cost.
TS LAWCET 2025: Important dates
Candidates can check the table given below to chcek the important dates related to the TS LAWCET 2025:
Related Stories
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Issue of TS LAWCET/PGLCET 2025 Counselling Notification
|
26th July, 2025
|
Online Registration for TS LAWCET 2025 Counselling
|
04-08-2025 to 14-08-2025
|
Physical verification of Special category certificates (NCC / CAP / PH / Sports) by slot booking and bring 2 sets of Xerox copies
|
08-08-2025 to 14-08-2025
|
Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail
|
20-08-2025
|
Exercising Web Options (Phase 1)
|
21-08-2025 and 22-08-2025
What happens after registering for TS LAWCET 2025 Counseling?
The list of candidates following successful certificate verification will be posted on the internet on August 20, 2025, following TSLAWCET Counseling registration 2025. The candidates must confirm the following information: date of birth, eligible degree, specialization, caste category, local region, gender, minority, parental income, special category, mobile number, and details of other TG LAWCET exams that are listed.
Any inconsistency should be reported right once to the Convener, Camp Officer, or Coordinator by phone at the assistance center or via email utilizing the website's email function for revisions. The veracity of the aforementioned data determines how seats are allocated. Candidates are in charge of making sure the information is accurate.
Also Read:
CBSE 12th Compartment Result 2025 Released at results.cbse.nic.in, Steps to Download Marksheet Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation