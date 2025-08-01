CBSE Compartment Result 2025 Date: Expected Release Date for Class 10 & 12, Check Past Trends Here

CBSE Compartment Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Compartment Result 2025 for Class 10 and 12 students in the first week of August. The results are probably going to be made public this week, though an official date has not yet been announced.
August 2 was the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 category results in 2024, while August 5 marked the announcement of the Class 10 results. These historical patterns suggest that this year's results will follow a similar timeframe.Students can obtain their scorecards from the official CBSE websites, such as results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, when the results are made public.
How To Check The CBSE Compartment Result 2025?
Candidates can check the steps the given below to download the CBSE Compartment Result 2025:
-
Go to results.cbse.nic.in, the official website for CBSE results.
-
Find the "Supplementary Examination Result 2025" link for your class (10 or 12) on the homepage.
-
To be taken to the result login page, click on the appropriate link.
-
In the appropriate fields, provide your admission card ID, school number, and roll number.
-
Send in the information you entered. After then, the outcome will appear on your screen.
-
Pay close attention to the information on your digital scorecard.
-
Download the outcome, then print a copy for your records.
Class 10 statistics
For the 2024–25 Class 10 CBSE exams, 23.85 lakh pupils registered, and 23.71 lakh of them took the test. The overall pass rate for the 2025 CBSE Class 12 board exams was 93.66 percent.
Class 12 statistics
For the 2024–25 Class 12 CBSE exams, 17.04 lakh students registered, and 16.92 lakh of them took the test. In the CBSE Class 12 board exams of 2025, an overall pass rate of 88.39 percent was recorded.
CBSE 10th 12th Compartment Result 2025: Official Websites
Candidates can check these official websites given below to check their CBSE 10th 12th Compartment Result 2025:
-
results.cbse.nic.in
-
cbse.gov.in
When were the results of the CBSE released?
-
On May 13, 2025, the primary CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam results were released.
-
In Class 12, 16.92 lakh of the 17.04 lakh registered pupils showed up, and 14.96 lakh of them passed. An overall pass rate of 88.39% was noted.
-
23.85 lakh candidates registered for Class 10, 23.71 lakh took the test, and 22.21 lakh passed. The overall success rate was 93.66%.
