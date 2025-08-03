UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2025: Check Subject‑wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

UPSC CAPF AC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the CAPF Prelims exam today, 03 August in two shifts. The exam is being conducted for the position of Assistant Commandant. The exam consists of two papers: General Ability and Intelligence, which is objective in nature and General Studies, Essay and Comprehension, which is descriptive. The selection process includes a Written examination followed by Physical Test (PST/PET) and Interview. Both papers are conducted offline and in bilingual mode (Hindi & English)

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025

The UPSC CAPF AC examination, held on August 3, 2025, comprises two papers:

Paper I: General Ability and Intelligence (objective)

Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension (descriptive)

This selection process contains the following stages: