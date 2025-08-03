UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2025: Check Subject‑wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

UPSC CAPF AC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the CAPF Prelims exam today, 03 August in two shifts. The exam is being conducted for the position of Assistant Commandant. The exam consists of two papers: General Ability and Intelligence, which is objective in nature and General Studies, Essay and Comprehension, which is descriptive. The selection process includes a Written examination followed by Physical Test (PST/PET) and Interview. Both papers are conducted offline and in bilingual mode (Hindi & English)
UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025
The UPSC CAPF AC examination, held on August 3, 2025, comprises two papers:
-
Paper I: General Ability and Intelligence (objective)
-
Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension (descriptive)
This selection process contains the following stages:
-
Written Examination (Papers I & II)
-
Physical Test (PST/PET)
-
Interview
Exam structure:
-
Paper I: 125 MCQs, 250 marks, 2 hours, bilingual (English & Hindi): qualifying stage only
-
Paper II: Descriptive (General Studies, Essay, Comprehension), 3 hours, 200 marks- evaluated only for candidates who clear Paper I
Also Check:
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Timings 2025
UPSC CAPF AC Prelims Paper Analysis 2025: Difficulty & Good Attempts
The detailed summary of the CAPF exam Paper I is mentioned below. It deals with the difficulty level of the exam and the number of good attempts.
|
Paper
|
Difficulty Level
|
Good Attempts (Estimated)
|
Paper I
|
To be Updated
|
To be Updated
UPSC CAPF AC Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Timings
Candidates need to follow the below schedule as per UPSC guidelines:
|
Paper
|
Exam Timings
|
Paper I
|
10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
|
Paper II
|
2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation