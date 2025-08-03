RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
UPSC CAPF AC Exam Analysis 2025: Check Subject‑wise Paper Review, Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

UPSC CAPF AC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025 for Assistant Commandant is being conducted on August 3, 2025. This article offers an in‑depth analysis of both Paper 1 and Paper 2, covering subject‑wise difficulty levels, expected good attempts, and key topics to help candidates assess their performance and strategize accordingly.

ByUpasna Choudhary
Aug 3, 2025, 12:57 IST
UPSC CAPF Exam 2025: Exam Analysis of Paper I

UPSC CAPF AC Prelims Exam Analysis 2025: The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the CAPF Prelims exam today, 03 August in two shifts. The exam is being conducted for the position of Assistant Commandant. The exam consists of two papers: General Ability and Intelligence, which is objective in nature and General Studies, Essay and Comprehension, which is descriptive. The selection process includes a Written examination followed by Physical Test (PST/PET) and Interview. Both papers are conducted offline and in bilingual mode (Hindi & English)

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025

The UPSC CAPF AC examination, held on August 3, 2025, comprises two papers:

  • Paper I: General Ability and Intelligence (objective)

  • Paper II: General Studies, Essay and Comprehension (descriptive)

This selection process contains the following stages:

  • Written Examination (Papers I & II)

  • Physical Test (PST/PET)

  • Interview

Exam structure:

  • Paper I: 125 MCQs, 250 marks, 2 hours, bilingual (English & Hindi): qualifying stage only

  • Paper II: Descriptive (General Studies, Essay, Comprehension), 3 hours, 200 marks- evaluated only for candidates who clear Paper I

UPSC CAPF AC Prelims Paper Analysis 2025: Difficulty & Good Attempts

The detailed summary of the CAPF exam Paper I is mentioned below. It deals with the difficulty level of the exam and the number of good attempts.

Paper

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts (Estimated)

Paper I

To be Updated

To be Updated

UPSC CAPF AC Prelims Exam 2025: Exam Timings

Candidates need to follow the below schedule as per UPSC guidelines:

Paper

Exam Timings

Paper I

10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper II

2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

