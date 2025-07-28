UPSC CAPF AC Selection Process 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the CAPF Assistant Commandant (AC) Examination to select officers for CAPF forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. The UPSC has announced 357 vacancies for the posts of AC. The 2025 selection process comprises three stages- written exam, physical & medical tests, and personality interview. Aspirants must pass all stages to secure appointment as Assistant Commandants. Candidates need to understand this multi-stage process, its marking scheme, and eligibility benchmarks which is crucial for targeted preparation.

UPSC CAPF AC 2025: Written Exam Pattern

The CAPF AC written exam includes two papers: Paper I is objective with multiple choice questions. Paper II is of descriptive type which includes questions on General Studies, Essay & Comprehension.

Paper I (Objective): General Ability & Intelligence- 250 marks; 2 hours; MCQs in English/Hindi.

Paper II (Descriptive): General Studies, Essay & Comprehension- 200 marks; 3 hours; medium: English or Hindi for essay/précis, comprehension in English only.

Qualifying Requirement: Paper II is evaluated only if candidate scores above the cut‑off in Paper I; negative marking applies in Paper I (–⅓ mark per wrong answer).

UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Medical Examination

Once the candidate clears the written exam, they will have to undergo physical and medical assessments. The physical test criteria has been mentioned below.