UPSC CAPF AC Selection Process 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts the CAPF Assistant Commandant (AC) Examination to select officers for CAPF forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, and SSB. The UPSC has announced 357 vacancies for the posts of AC. The 2025 selection process comprises three stages- written exam, physical & medical tests, and personality interview. Aspirants must pass all stages to secure appointment as Assistant Commandants. Candidates need to understand this multi-stage process, its marking scheme, and eligibility benchmarks which is crucial for targeted preparation.
UPSC CAPF AC Selection Process 2025 Highlights
|
Particular
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
UPSC (Union Public Service Commission)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Commandant (CAPF AC)
|
Selection Stages
|
Written Exam, PET & Medical, Interview
|
Written Exam Marks
|
Paper I: 250; Paper II: 200
|
Interview Marks
|
150
|
Physical & Medical
|
Qualifying only
UPSC CAPF AC 2025: Written Exam Pattern
The CAPF AC written exam includes two papers: Paper I is objective with multiple choice questions. Paper II is of descriptive type which includes questions on General Studies, Essay & Comprehension.
-
Paper I (Objective): General Ability & Intelligence- 250 marks; 2 hours; MCQs in English/Hindi.
-
Paper II (Descriptive): General Studies, Essay & Comprehension- 200 marks; 3 hours; medium: English or Hindi for essay/précis, comprehension in English only.
-
Qualifying Requirement: Paper II is evaluated only if candidate scores above the cut‑off in Paper I; negative marking applies in Paper I (–⅓ mark per wrong answer).
UPSC CAPF AC Exam 2025: Physical Efficiency Test (PET) & Medical Examination
Once the candidate clears the written exam, they will have to undergo physical and medical assessments. The physical test criteria has been mentioned below.
Physical Test Qualifying Standards
|
Test
|
Male
|
Female
|
100 m race
|
≤ 16 seconds
|
≤ 18 seconds
|
800 m race
|
≤ 3 min 45 sec
|
≤ 4 min 45 sec
|
Long jump
|
≥ 3.5 m (3 attempts)
|
≥ 3.0 m (3 attempts)
|
Shot put
|
≥ 4.5 m (7.26 kg)
|
N/A
Medical Test Standards for UPSC CAPF AC
Extensive fitness assessment covering:
-
Vision: Better eye corrected vision 6/6; worse eye 6/12; near vision N6/N9; refractive error limits ±4.00 D; LASIK patients must meet strict post-op norms.
-
Examines ENT, dental health, skin conditions, neck/spinal alignment, carrying angle limits, absence of venereal disease.
-
Medical Board for Review exists for candidates appealing fitness results.
UPSC CAPF AC 2025: Interview / Personality Test
After clearing the written exam and PET and medical round, candidates are called to the interview stage:
-
Marks: 150
-
Focus: Leadership traits, personality, general awareness, DAF-based queries (based on Detailed Application Form)
-
Panel: Experienced experts and CAPF officers; medically unfit candidates who appeal and get clearance by Review Medical Board may still appear provisionally.
Preparation Tips to Clear the UPSC CAPF AC Selection Process 2025
Those aspirants who are pursuing the post of CAPF AC must plan their approach to the exam. The preparation strategy requires a candidate to have thorough knowledge of the examination process, its syllabus, etc. The candidate must plan a one-year roadmap to ace the exam successfully. Other preparation tips are provided here.
-
Create a structured plan covering both objective and descriptive topics thoroughly.
-
Practice previous years’ papers and mock tests for time-based improvement.
-
Refine writing skills: essay, précis, comprehension, grammar.
-
Regularly follow current affairs at national and international levels.
-
Maintain physical fitness: sprint drills, endurance runs, long jump, shot put practice.
-
Keep a medical record: vision parameters, dental health, ENT fit.
-
Revise DAF and prepare for probable interview questions.
