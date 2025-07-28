RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 281 AAE Vacancies at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: RPSC has released the recruitment notification for 281 vacancies at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can apply online till August 26, 2025. Download the official notification pdf and check other important details here.

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Engineer 2025. The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 has been released on July 17, 2025, at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 online application process started on July 28, 2025 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed a B.Sc. in Agriculture or a B.Sc. in Horticulture.

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: Overview

The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process has already started and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025. Check the table below for RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.

RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025 Overview

Recruitment Body

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name

Assistant Agriculture Engineer

Total Vacancies

281

Application Mode

Online

Application Start Date

July 28, 2025

Last Date to Apply

August 26, 2025

Eligibility

B.Sc. in Agriculture

B.Sc. in Horticulture

Age Limit

Minimum - 18 years 

Maximum - 40 years

Selection Process

Written Examination 

Document Verification

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the RPSC AAE Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 PDF.

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Notification 2025

PDF Download

RPSC AAE Vacancy 2025

The RPSC AAE Vacancy has been released for different categories. 101 vacancies has been released for General Category candidates out of a total of 281 vacancies. Check the table below for RPSC AAE 2025 Vacancy distribution.

Category

GEN

GEN. WE

WD

DV

Total

General (UR)

71

20

8

2

101

SC

32

9

4

0

45

ST

24

7

3

0

34

OBC

42

12

4

1

59

MBC

10

3

1

0

14

EWS

20

6

2

0

28

Total Posts

199

57

22

3

281

RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025 ELigibility Criteria
Educational Qualification

  • Candidates must have a B.Sc. in Agriculture or a B.Sc. (Horticulture) Honours degree from a recognised university in India.
  • Candidates must have working knowledge of Hindi written in the Devanagari script.
  • Must have a basic understanding of Rajasthani culture.

Age Limit

  • Minimum Age - 18 years
  • Maximum Age - 40 years

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

