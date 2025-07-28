RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 281 AAE Vacancies at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Engineer 2025. The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 has been released on July 17, 2025, at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 online application process started on July 28, 2025 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed a B.Sc. in Agriculture or a B.Sc. in Horticulture.

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: Overview

