RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: Apply for 281 AAE Vacancies at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Agriculture Engineer 2025. The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 has been released on July 17, 2025, at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 online application process started on July 28, 2025 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025. To be eligible for announced vacancies, candidates must have completed a B.Sc. in Agriculture or a B.Sc. in Horticulture.
RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025: Overview
The RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 has been released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The online application process has already started and the last date to apply online is August 26, 2025. Check the table below for RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.
|
RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025 Overview
|
Recruitment Body
|
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Assistant Agriculture Engineer
|
Total Vacancies
|
281
|
Application Mode
|
Online
|
Application Start Date
|
July 28, 2025
|
Last Date to Apply
|
August 26, 2025
|
Eligibility
|
B.Sc. in Agriculture
B.Sc. in Horticulture
|
Age Limit
|
Minimum - 18 years
Maximum - 40 years
|
Selection Process
|
Written Examination
Document Verification
RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the RPSC AAE Vacancy 2025 must read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Recruitment 2025 PDF.
|
RPSC Assistant Agriculture Engineer Notification 2025
RPSC AAE Vacancy 2025
The RPSC AAE Vacancy has been released for different categories. 101 vacancies has been released for General Category candidates out of a total of 281 vacancies. Check the table below for RPSC AAE 2025 Vacancy distribution.
|
Category
|
GEN
|
GEN. WE
|
WD
|
DV
|
Total
|
General (UR)
|
71
|
20
|
8
|
2
|
101
|
SC
|
32
|
9
|
4
|
0
|
45
|
ST
|
24
|
7
|
3
|
0
|
34
|
OBC
|
42
|
12
|
4
|
1
|
59
|
MBC
|
10
|
3
|
1
|
0
|
14
|
EWS
|
20
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
28
|
Total Posts
|
199
|
57
|
22
|
3
|
281
RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying for RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025 must ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility requirements, such as educational qualification and age limit. Check the details below for RPSC AAE Recruitment 2025 ELigibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Candidates must have a B.Sc. in Agriculture or a B.Sc. (Horticulture) Honours degree from a recognised university in India.
- Candidates must have working knowledge of Hindi written in the Devanagari script.
- Must have a basic understanding of Rajasthani culture.
Age Limit
- Minimum Age - 18 years
- Maximum Age - 40 years
