School Holiday on Nag Panchami (July 29, 2025) in THIS State; Check Details Here

Nagpur district education department has issued a notification regarding a school holiday on July 29, 2025 (Tuesday) on the occasion of Nag Panchami. This notification is also valid for all CBSE-affiliated schools. In a recent letter, the department has strictly asked the administrators of the schools to follow the holiday calendar as approved earlier this year.

This instruction came after the representation made by CBSE Schools Staff Welfare Association (CSSWA), which pointed out that CBSE schools are not declaring festivals as holidays.

What Officials Said on School Holiday

District Education Officer Rohini Kumbhar has issued a letter to all schools regarding their closure on Nag Panchami. Nag Panchami has already been declared a school holiday in the official holiday list for the current academic year. The education officials have already received several complaints about the CBSE schools ignoring the calendar. In view of these complaints, the directive issued by the office on 14 February is being reiterated to ensure all schools remain closed on July 29, the letter said. The authorities have also asked all the block and cluster level officers to confirm whether schools comply with the holiday and warned that any violation would be taken seriously.