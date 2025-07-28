UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Notification Out for 7466 Posts, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

RRB NTPC UG City Intimation 2025 Soon
UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Notification Out for 7466 Posts

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Notification: UPPSC has released the UP LT Grade Teacher Notification 2025 for 7466 Assistant Teacher vacancies across 18 subjects. Eligible candidates must be between 21 and 40 with a relevant degree and B.Ed. can apply online between July 28 and August 28, 2025. Selection process includes written exams and document verification

Mohd Salman
Jul 28, 2025, 16:42 IST
UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
UP LT Grade Notification 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official notification for Licentiate Grade (LT Grade) Assistant Teachers in Government Secondary Schools across Uttar Pradesh. The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 notification for 7,466 vacancies for Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) was released on July 28, 2025.

The UP LT Grade Vacancy 2025 has been released with 7466 vacancies, which are distributed across 18 subjects such as Social Science (1854 vacancies), Computer Science (1673 vacancies), Hindi (1433 vacancies) and other subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, Biology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Commerce, Music, Arts, Physical Education, Home Science, and Agriculture/Horticulture.

UP LT Grade Notification 2025 OUT

The UP LT Grade Notification 2025 contains the details, such as UP TGT Vacancies and the selection process and eligibility criteria The candidates will apply online for the UP TGT vacancy through the OTR registration process. The UPPSC LT Grade Online application started on July 28 and the last date to apply online is August 28, 2025.

UP LT Grade Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in working as teachers in UP Government School must apply online for the UPPSC LT Grade Vacancy 2025. Candidates must also read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UP LT Grade Notification 2025 PDF.

UP LT Grade Notification 2025

PDF Download

UPPSC TGT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview

The UPPSC TGT Teacher recruitment 2025 has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can fill their online applications through the UPPSC OTR Process. Check the table below for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Ke Highlights

Feature

Details

Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)

Post Name

LT Grade Assistant Teacher (TGT Category)

Total Vacancies

7466

Application Start Date

28 July 2025

Last Date to Apply

28 August 2025

Correction Window

Till 4 September 2025

Exam Date

To be released

Selection Process

Written Exam (Prelims & Mains) 

Document Verification

Salary Range

₹9300–₹34,800 + Grade Pay ₹4800 + DA & HRA

Official Website

uppsc.up.nic.in

What are the eligibility criteria for the UP LT Grade recruitment?

To be eligible for the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification requirements and age limit as defined by the UPPSC. Check the table below of UP TGT Teaceher Recruitment 2025

Eductaional Qualification

Candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university along with this candidate must have completed B.Ed. degree approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).

Subject

Qualification Highlights
Hindi

Graduation in Hindi + Intermediate with Sanskrit or Uttar Madhyama Pariksha + B.Ed.
Computer Science

B.Tech/B.E. in CS or Graduation in CS/CA or Graduation + NIELIT ‘A’ Level + B.Ed.
Music

Graduation in Music or Sangeet Visharad/Prabhakar + Graduation + B.Ed.
Physical Education

Graduation + B.P.Ed or B.P.E.
Commerce

Graduation in Commerce + B.Ed.
Arts

Graduation in Fine Arts or Art + B.Ed.

Note: For Computer Science B.Ed is not compulsory

Age Limit (As on July 1, 2025)

Minimum Age - 21 years

Maximum Age - 40 years

What are the application steps of UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025?

Candidates must ensure that they full all the eligibility requirements before they start filling the application for UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025. Check the step by step application procedure below

1. Visit the UPPSC OTR portal

2. Get the registration number and password by filling persoonal details such 

  • Name
  • Date of Birth
  • Email ID
  • Phone Number
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Domicile, etc.,
  • Upload your photograph, signature, qualification certificate

3. Now login again with the provided registration number and password

4. Fill in the remianining information

5. Pay the required fees (category wise)

6. Submit the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment Online Application Form

7. Download and print the form future reference.

UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Fees

The application fees for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 varies as per the category of candidate. The application fees for general catagory candiates is Rs 125. Check the table below for UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025

 

Category

Fee (₹)

Gen/ OBC/ EWS

125

SC/ST

65

PH

25

