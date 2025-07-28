UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Notification Out for 7466 Posts, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

UP LT Grade Notification 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official notification for Licentiate Grade (LT Grade) Assistant Teachers in Government Secondary Schools across Uttar Pradesh. The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 notification for 7,466 vacancies for Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) was released on July 28, 2025. The UP LT Grade Vacancy 2025 has been released with 7466 vacancies, which are distributed across 18 subjects such as Social Science (1854 vacancies), Computer Science (1673 vacancies), Hindi (1433 vacancies) and other subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, Biology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Commerce, Music, Arts, Physical Education, Home Science, and Agriculture/Horticulture. UP LT Grade Notification 2025 OUT The UP LT Grade Notification 2025 contains the details, such as UP TGT Vacancies and the selection process and eligibility criteria The candidates will apply online for the UP TGT vacancy through the OTR registration process. The UPPSC LT Grade Online application started on July 28 and the last date to apply online is August 28, 2025.

UP LT Grade Notification 2025 PDF Download Candidates interested in working as teachers in UP Government School must apply online for the UPPSC LT Grade Vacancy 2025. Candidates must also read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UP LT Grade Notification 2025 PDF. UP LT Grade Notification 2025 PDF Download UPPSC TGT Teacher Recruitment 2025: Overview The UPPSC TGT Teacher recruitment 2025 has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can fill their online applications through the UPPSC OTR Process. Check the table below for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Ke Highlights Feature Details Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name LT Grade Assistant Teacher (TGT Category) Total Vacancies 7466 Application Start Date 28 July 2025 Last Date to Apply 28 August 2025 Correction Window Till 4 September 2025 Exam Date To be released Selection Process Written Exam (Prelims & Mains) Document Verification Salary Range ₹9300–₹34,800 + Grade Pay ₹4800 + DA & HRA Official Website uppsc.up.nic.in

What are the eligibility criteria for the UP LT Grade recruitment? To be eligible for the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification requirements and age limit as defined by the UPPSC. Check the table below of UP TGT Teaceher Recruitment 2025 Eductaional Qualification Candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university along with this candidate must have completed B.Ed. degree approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). Subject Qualification Highlights Hindi Graduation in Hindi + Intermediate with Sanskrit or Uttar Madhyama Pariksha + B.Ed. Computer Science B.Tech/B.E. in CS or Graduation in CS/CA or Graduation + NIELIT ‘A’ Level + B.Ed. Music Graduation in Music or Sangeet Visharad/Prabhakar + Graduation + B.Ed. Physical Education Graduation + B.P.Ed or B.P.E. Commerce Graduation in Commerce + B.Ed. Arts Graduation in Fine Arts or Art + B.Ed.

Note: For Computer Science B.Ed is not compulsory Age Limit (As on July 1, 2025) Minimum Age - 21 years Maximum Age - 40 years What are the application steps of UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025? Candidates must ensure that they full all the eligibility requirements before they start filling the application for UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025. Check the step by step application procedure below 1. Visit the UPPSC OTR portal 2. Get the registration number and password by filling persoonal details such Name

Date of Birth

Email ID

Phone Number

Gender

Category

Domicile, etc.,

Upload your photograph, signature, qualification certificate 3. Now login again with the provided registration number and password 4. Fill in the remianining information 5. Pay the required fees (category wise) 6. Submit the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment Online Application Form