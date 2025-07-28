UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025 Notification Out for 7466 Posts, Check Apply Online, Eligibility and More

UP LT Grade Notification 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the official notification for Licentiate Grade (LT Grade) Assistant Teachers in Government Secondary Schools across Uttar Pradesh. The UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 notification for 7,466 vacancies for Assistant Teacher (Trained Graduate Grade) was released on July 28, 2025.
The UP LT Grade Vacancy 2025 has been released with 7466 vacancies, which are distributed across 18 subjects such as Social Science (1854 vacancies), Computer Science (1673 vacancies), Hindi (1433 vacancies) and other subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, Biology, Sanskrit, Urdu, Commerce, Music, Arts, Physical Education, Home Science, and Agriculture/Horticulture.
The UP LT Grade Notification 2025 contains the details, such as UP TGT Vacancies and the selection process and eligibility criteria The candidates will apply online for the UP TGT vacancy through the OTR registration process. The UPPSC LT Grade Online application started on July 28 and the last date to apply online is August 28, 2025.
Candidates interested in working as teachers in UP Government School must apply online for the UPPSC LT Grade Vacancy 2025. Candidates must also read the official notification pdf, which contains the detailed eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UP LT Grade Notification 2025 PDF.
The UPPSC TGT Teacher recruitment 2025 has been released at uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates can fill their online applications through the UPPSC OTR Process. Check the table below for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 Ke Highlights
Details
Conducting Body
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
Post Name
LT Grade Assistant Teacher (TGT Category)
Total Vacancies
7466
Application Start Date
28 July 2025
Last Date to Apply
28 August 2025
Correction Window
Till 4 September 2025
Exam Date
To be released
Selection Process
Written Exam (Prelims & Mains)
Document Verification
Salary Range
₹9300–₹34,800 + Grade Pay ₹4800 + DA & HRA
Official Website
What are the eligibility criteria for the UP LT Grade recruitment?
To be eligible for the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet all the eligibility criteria such as educational qualification requirements and age limit as defined by the UPPSC. Check the table below of UP TGT Teaceher Recruitment 2025
Eductaional Qualification
Candidates must have completed the bachelor’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university along with this candidate must have completed B.Ed. degree approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).
Qualification Highlights
Graduation in Hindi + Intermediate with Sanskrit or Uttar Madhyama Pariksha + B.Ed.
B.Tech/B.E. in CS or Graduation in CS/CA or Graduation + NIELIT ‘A’ Level + B.Ed.
Graduation in Music or Sangeet Visharad/Prabhakar + Graduation + B.Ed.
Graduation + B.P.Ed or B.P.E.
Graduation in Commerce + B.Ed.
Graduation in Fine Arts or Art + B.Ed.
Note: For Computer Science B.Ed is not compulsory
Age Limit (As on July 1, 2025)
Minimum Age - 21 years
Maximum Age - 40 years
What are the application steps of UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025?
Candidates must ensure that they full all the eligibility requirements before they start filling the application for UP LT Grade Teacher Vacancy 2025. Check the step by step application procedure below
1. Visit the UPPSC OTR portal
2. Get the registration number and password by filling persoonal details such
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Email ID
- Phone Number
- Gender
- Category
- Domicile, etc.,
- Upload your photograph, signature, qualification certificate
3. Now login again with the provided registration number and password
4. Fill in the remianining information
5. Pay the required fees (category wise)
6. Submit the UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment Online Application Form
7. Download and print the form future reference.
UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025: Application Fees
The application fees for UP LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025 varies as per the category of candidate. The application fees for general catagory candiates is Rs 125. Check the table below for UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Recruitment 2025
Fee (₹)
Gen/ OBC/ EWS
125
SC/ST
65
PH
25
