UPPSC OTR Registration: Login Details, Number, Corrections and Photo Size

The UPPSC OTR Registration process will smoothen the registration for various recruitment exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. Check the step-by-step UPPSC OTR registration process here.

UPPSC OTR Registration: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun the UPPSC One Time Registration (OTR) to ease the registration for various recruitment exams conducted by the commission for the aspirants. It implies that candidates are not required to register multiple times when applying for the UPPSC recruitment process. The major benefit of the UPPSC OTR registration is that the candidates can access personal details, photographs and signatures on a 24/7 basis. Scroll down the page to get step-by-step instructions on the UPPSC One Time Registration (OTR) along with the important documents required for the registration process.

What is UPPSC OTR Registration?

UPPSC OTR registration was launched by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission for aspirants applying for various UPPSC recruitment processes. UPPSC OTR is helpful for candidates who are applying for multiple UP Govt exams. Once they register in UPPSC OTR, they will not be required to fill out the personal/academic details or upload the photograph/signature in the application form. It will also ease the application process of the candidates. The details provided in the OTR information are digitally verified by the concerned authorities.

Steps For UPPSC OTR Registration

OTR facilitate candidates to submit online application form for various UPPSC recruitments/advertisement without submitting their details. They can update their information under various categories on the OTR portal. Candidate’s details can be accessed anytime anywhere through authentication. The UPPSC One Time Registration is divided into various stages, i.e. registration, login, verifying details, file details, etc. Follow the steps shared below to know the step by step wise UPPSC OTR registration without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “OTR Benefits and Registration” link.

Step 3: Click the “Click here for OTR (One Time Registration)” link.

Step 4: Now click on the “Register Now” link.

Step 5: Now, enter the valid Email ID, Valid Mobile Number, Name, Gender, Category, Father and mother name, date of birth, domicile, Aadhar Number, high school qualification and verification code in the registration form.

Step 6: Click on the Register button to complete the registration process.

Step 7: In the next step, log in with the Email ID. Mobile Number, and OTR.

Step 8: Now complete the verification process through the registered Email ID and Mobile Number.

Step 9: In the next step, fill out the details like personal details, other details, communication details, qualifications and experience details in the application form.

Step 10: After that, upload the scanned copies of the photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 11: After filling in all details correctly, preview all details and click the “Lock and final submit” button in the “Lock and final submit” of the OTR dashboard.

Step 12: Preview all details carefully, tick the declaration and click on the “Lock and final submit” button to save details.

Step 13: Click on the “Get OTR number immediately” button to generate their OTR number. As with this OTR number, only they can fill out the UPPSC application form.

Details Required for UPPSC OTR Registration

Candidates must enter the correct details in the UPPSC OTR registration form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any stage of the recruitment process. The list of important details required for the UPPSC One Time Registration process is as follows.

Valid Email ID

Valid Mobile Number

Aadhar Number

Candidate’s Name

Gender

Date of Birth

Domicile State

Home District

Category

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Citizenship

Marital Status

Physically Handicapped

Skill Details

Government Employment Details

Debarment Details

E-Communication Details

Permanent Address

Correspondence Address

Scanned Photograph and signature, etc.

How to Recover Forgotten Password for UPPSC OTR Registration

If candidates forget their password for UPPSC OTR registration, they can easily recover it by the following steps shared below.

Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website, i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the “OTR Benefits and Registration” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the “Click here for OTR (One Time Registration)” link.

Step 4: Now, click on the “Forgot Password” link.

Step 5: Enter your Mobile Number/Email ID/OTR Number, OTP code, and verification code.

Step 6: Now, enter the verification code and click the proceed button to recover the forgotten password for UPPSC One Time registration.

Benefits for UPPSC OTR Registration

Some of the benefits of UPPSC OTR registration are shared below for ease of the aspirants.

Candidates need to submit personal details, photographs and signatures only once.

They can access and update personal details, photographs and signatures on 24/7 basis.

OTR details are digitally available anytime, anywhere.

The issuing authorities digitally verify OTR details (personal details, photographs, signatures, etc).

UPPSC OTR Photo and Signature Size

As per the latest updates, the width of the photo should be 5 cm and the height should be 6 cm and the size of the photo should not exceed 20 kb whereas for the signature the width should be 6 cm and the height should be 3 cm the size of the signature should not exceed 20 kb

