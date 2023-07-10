UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the official UPPSC RO ARO notification for the Samiksha Adhikari (Review Officer) and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (Assistant Review Officer) posts in different departments of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates aspiring to apply in the upcoming recruitment process must be familiar with the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern to know the topics required to be studied for the exam.
After knowing the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus, aspirants must also analyse the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern to section-wise question patterns, weightage, marking schemes, and much more. Thus, candidates must download the UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English and commence their preparation immediately.
In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus PDF for the written exam along with the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Overview
Here is the overview of the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern tabulated below for reference of the aspirants.
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
Post Name
Samiksha Adhikari (Review Officer) and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (Assistant Review Officer)
Vacancies
To be updated soon
Category
UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern
Selection Process
Prelims, Mains, and Interview
Maximum Marks
Prelims-200
Mains-400
Duration
Prelims- 180 minutes
Mains- 480 minutes
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 PDF
Aspirants must download the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to check the important topics for every section of the exam. Get the direct link to download the UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus in Hindi and English below:
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Syllabus 2023
The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF is divided into two subjects, i.e. General Studies and General Hindi. Here we have compiled below the UP RO ARO syllabus for the convenience of the candidates. Check the subject-wise UPPSC RO ARO syllabus for the preliminary exam below.
Paper
Topic
UPPSC RO ARO syllabus
Paper - 1
General Studies
Paper - 2
General Hindi
UPPSC RO ARO Mains Syllabus 2023
The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF is divided into three papers, i.e. General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay. Here we have compiled the subject-wise UPPSC RO ARO for the mains syllabus below.
Paper
Topic
UPPSC RO ARO syllabus
Paper - 1
General Studies
Paper - 2
General Hindi & Drafting
|
(i) Official/Demi Official Letter
(ii) Office Memo/Memo/Circular
(iii) Communique/Annotation & Reports/Reminder
(i) English to Hindi (five words)
(ii) Hindi to English (five words)
(iii) Idioms and Phrases (Five)
(Part - 1 Conventional)
|
Paper - 3
|
Hindi Essay
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Hindi Essay
The Hindi Essay section is one of the papers of UPPSC RO ARO mains syllabus. This section is likely to comprise three questions that would be mandatory for all the aspirants. They will be required to write a total of three essays on one topic from each section, as shared below.
Question Number
Essay Topic
Total Marks
Word Limit
1
40
60
2
40
60
3
40
60
Total
120
-
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 in Hindi
यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस पीडीएफ को दो विषयों में विभाजित किया गया है, यानी सामान्य अध्ययन और सामान्य हिंदी। यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस पीडीएफ को तीन पेपरों में विभाजित किया गया है, यानी सामान्य अध्ययन, सामान्य हिंदी और प्रारूपण, और हिंदी निबंध। हिंदी निबंध अनुभाग एक है यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ मुख्य पाठ्यक्रम के प्रश्नपत्र। इस खंड में तीन प्रश्न शामिल होने की संभावना है जो सभी उम्मीदवारों के लिए अनिवार्य होंगे। उन्हें प्रत्येक अनुभाग से एक विषय पर कुल तीन निबंध लिखने होंगे| प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के लिए यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस हिंदी में नीचे देखें।
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF in Hindi (Prelims)
Paper-1 General Studies
|
भारत का इतिहास
भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन
भारतीय राजनीति, अर्थव्यवस्था और संस्कृति
भारत और विश्व का भूगोल और प्राकृतिक संसाधन भूगोल
जनसंख्या, पारिस्थितिकी और शहरीकरण (भारतीय संदर्भ में)
भारतीय कृषि, वाणिज्य और व्यापार
सामान्य विज्ञान
राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महत्व की समसामयिक घटनाएँ
उत्तर प्रदेश की शिक्षा, संस्कृति, कृषि उद्योग, व्यापार, रहन-सहन और सामाजिक परंपराओं के संबंध में विशिष्ट ज्ञान
Paper-2 General Hindi
|
विलोम शब्द
फ्रेमिंग में वाक्य और सुधार
एक शब्द प्रतिस्थापन
एक ही प्रयोग और एक ही प्रकृति के शब्द
विशेषण
पर्यायवाची शब्द
Prelims Weightage of UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023
After checking the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus, aspirants should check the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern to know the exam structure, number of sections and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern for the UPPSC RO ARO 2023 prelims exam below.
Paper
Subject
Total Questions
Total Marks
Time Duration
Paper - 1
General Studies
140
140
120 minutes
Paper - 2
General Hindi
60
60
60 minutes
Total
200
200
Mains Weightage of UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023
Aspirants declared qualified in the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam will be shortlisted for the mains exam. Adhering to the exam requirements is important to excel in the main exam. Check the detailed UPPSC RO ARO 2023 mains exam pattern below.
Paper
Subject
Total Questions
Total Marks
Time Duration
Paper - 1
General Studies
120
120
120 minutes
Paper - 2
General Hindi and Drafting
Part - 1: Conventional
100
100
150 minutes
Part - 2: General Vocabulary
60
60
30 minutes
Paper - 3
Hindi Essay
03
120
180 minutes
UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 Topic Wise Mark Weightage
The weightage in the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus varies as per the topics. Aspirants must check the UPPSC RO ARO marks weightage to determine the topics to be prioritized in the preparation. Check below the UP RO ARO topic-wise mark weightage for prelims and mains exam.
UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Topic Wise Mark Weightage 2023
Check the UPPSC RO ARO Topic Wise Mark Weightage for the preliminary exam below.
Paper
Topic
Marks
General Hindi
Antonyms
10
One word substitution
10
Sentence and Correction in Framing
10
Synonymous words
10
Same usage and same nature words
10
Adjectives
10
UPPSC RO ARO Mains Topic Wise Mark Weightage 2023
Check the UPPSC RO ARO Topic Wise Mark Weightage for the main exam below.
Paper
Paper Part
Topic
Marks
General Hindi and Drafting
Part - 1 Conventional
Definition Vocabulary (Administrative and Commercial):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
How to Cover UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023?
Acing UPPSC RO ARO recruitment is no cakewalk. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam, making it highly competitive. Thus, candidates must adhere to the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and unique preparation strategy. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to ace the UPPSC RO ARO 2023 exam with high scores.
- Check the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to understand the exam structure and topics asked in the exam before commencing the preparation.
- Get your hands on the highly recommended books and reliable study materials to develop conceptual clarity.
- Attempt mock tests, sample tests, and previous year's papers to identify your mistakes and focus on improving the same.
- Create and revise short notes for every chapter to remember concepts for a long period.
Best Books for UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023
Candidates should pick the correct UPPSC RO ARO books based on the latest edition recommended by previous years' toppers, mentors, and experts. The right books will help them prepare all the topics and sub-topics prescribed in the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus. Some of the best UPPSC RO ARO books for all the sections are elaborated below:
Book
Publications
Kiran’s Uppsc RO ARO Pre. Exam Practice Work Book
Kiran
Samanya Hindi
Examcart
Complete Hindi Beginner to Intermediate Course
Simon Weightman
General Studies
McGraw Hill
NCERT Class 10th (History, Civics, Geography)
NCERT