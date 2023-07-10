UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will release UPPSC RO ARO Notification and Exam Pattern for various posts. Download the UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English here.

After knowing the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus, aspirants must also analyse the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern to section-wise question patterns, weightage, marking schemes, and much more. Thus, candidates must download the UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English and commence their preparation immediately.

In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus PDF for the written exam along with the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the overview of the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern tabulated below for reference of the aspirants.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Samiksha Adhikari (Review Officer) and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (Assistant Review Officer) Vacancies To be updated soon Category UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern Selection Process Prelims, Mains, and Interview Maximum Marks Prelims-200 Mains-400 Duration Prelims- 180 minutes Mains- 480 minutes

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to check the important topics for every section of the exam. Get the direct link to download the UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus in Hindi and English below:

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF Download Here

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Syllabus 2023

The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF is divided into two subjects, i.e. General Studies and General Hindi. Here we have compiled below the UP RO ARO syllabus for the convenience of the candidates. Check the subject-wise UPPSC RO ARO syllabus for the preliminary exam below.

Paper Topic UPPSC RO ARO syllabus Paper - 1 General Studies History of India

Geography and Natural Resources of India & World Geography

Indian National Movement

Indian Polity, Economy and Culture

Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade

Population, Ecology, and Urbanization (in Indian Context)

Current Events of National and International Importance

General Science

Specialized Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture industry, Trade, Living & Social Traditions of Uttar Pradesh Paper - 2 General Hindi Antonyms

One word substitution

Sentence and Correction in Framing

Adjectives

Same usage and same nature words

Synonymous words

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Syllabus 2023

The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF is divided into three papers, i.e. General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay. Here we have compiled the subject-wise UPPSC RO ARO for the mains syllabus below.

Paper Topic UPPSC RO ARO syllabus Paper - 1 General Studies History of India

Population, Ecology, and Urbanization (in Indian Context)

Geography and Natural Resources of India & World Geography

Indian National Movement

Indian Polity, Economy and Culture

Current Events of National and International Importance

Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade

General Science

Specialized Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture industry, Trade, Living & Social Traditions of Uttar Pradesh Paper - 2 General Hindi & Drafting Heading of a given passage, precis, and explanation of the underlined parts

Precis in Tabular form of any given Govt Letter

Correspondence: (i) Official/Demi Official Letter (ii) Office Memo/Memo/Circular (iii) Communique/Annotation & Reports/Reminder Definition Vocabulary (Administrative and Commercial): (i) English to Hindi (five words) (ii) Hindi to English (five words) (iii) Idioms and Phrases (Five) Computer Knowledge (Part - 1 Conventional) (Part - 2 General Vocabulary) Antonyms (Six words)

One word for several words (Six words)

Sentence and Correction in Framing (Six sentences)

Derived by a noun & adjective (Six words)

Same usage and same nature words (Six words) Paper - 3 Hindi Essay

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Hindi Essay

The Hindi Essay section is one of the papers of UPPSC RO ARO mains syllabus. This section is likely to comprise three questions that would be mandatory for all the aspirants. They will be required to write a total of three essays on one topic from each section, as shared below.

Question Number Essay Topic Total Marks Word Limit 1 Literature and Culture

Political Field

Social Field 40 60 2 Science Ecology and Technology

Agriculture and Commerce

Economic Field 40 60 3 National and International Events

National Department Plans

Natural Calamities- Earth stumbling, Cyclones, Earthquakes, Flood, Drought etc. 40 60 Total 120 -

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 in Hindi

यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस पीडीएफ को दो विषयों में विभाजित किया गया है, यानी सामान्य अध्ययन और सामान्य हिंदी। यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस पीडीएफ को तीन पेपरों में विभाजित किया गया है, यानी सामान्य अध्ययन, सामान्य हिंदी और प्रारूपण, और हिंदी निबंध। हिंदी निबंध अनुभाग एक है यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ मुख्य पाठ्यक्रम के प्रश्नपत्र। इस खंड में तीन प्रश्न शामिल होने की संभावना है जो सभी उम्मीदवारों के लिए अनिवार्य होंगे। उन्हें प्रत्येक अनुभाग से एक विषय पर कुल तीन निबंध लिखने होंगे| प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के लिए यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस हिंदी में नीचे देखें।

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF in Hindi (Prelims) Paper-1 General Studies भारत का इतिहास भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन भारतीय राजनीति, अर्थव्यवस्था और संस्कृति भारत और विश्व का भूगोल और प्राकृतिक संसाधन भूगोल जनसंख्या, पारिस्थितिकी और शहरीकरण (भारतीय संदर्भ में) भारतीय कृषि, वाणिज्य और व्यापार सामान्य विज्ञान राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महत्व की समसामयिक घटनाएँ उत्तर प्रदेश की शिक्षा, संस्कृति, कृषि उद्योग, व्यापार, रहन-सहन और सामाजिक परंपराओं के संबंध में विशिष्ट ज्ञान Paper-2 General Hindi विलोम शब्द फ्रेमिंग में वाक्य और सुधार एक शब्द प्रतिस्थापन एक ही प्रयोग और एक ही प्रकृति के शब्द विशेषण पर्यायवाची शब्द

Prelims Weightage of UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023

After checking the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus, aspirants should check the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern to know the exam structure, number of sections and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern for the UPPSC RO ARO 2023 prelims exam below.

Paper Subject Total Questions Total Marks Time Duration Paper - 1 General Studies 140 140 120 minutes Paper - 2 General Hindi 60 60 60 minutes Total 200 200

Mains Weightage of UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023

Aspirants declared qualified in the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam will be shortlisted for the mains exam. Adhering to the exam requirements is important to excel in the main exam. Check the detailed UPPSC RO ARO 2023 mains exam pattern below.

Paper Subject Total Questions Total Marks Time Duration Paper - 1 General Studies 120 120 120 minutes Paper - 2 General Hindi and Drafting Part - 1: Conventional 100 100 150 minutes Part - 2: General Vocabulary 60 60 30 minutes Paper - 3 Hindi Essay 03 120 180 minutes

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 Topic Wise Mark Weightage

The weightage in the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus varies as per the topics. Aspirants must check the UPPSC RO ARO marks weightage to determine the topics to be prioritized in the preparation. Check below the UP RO ARO topic-wise mark weightage for prelims and mains exam.

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Topic Wise Mark Weightage 2023

Check the UPPSC RO ARO Topic Wise Mark Weightage for the preliminary exam below.

Paper Topic Marks General Hindi Antonyms 10 One word substitution 10 Sentence and Correction in Framing 10 Synonymous words 10 Same usage and same nature words 10 Adjectives 10

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Topic Wise Mark Weightage 2023

Check the UPPSC RO ARO Topic Wise Mark Weightage for the main exam below.

Paper Paper Part Topic Marks General Hindi and Drafting Part - 1 Conventional Definition Vocabulary (Administrative and Commercial): (i) English to Hindi 5 (ii) Hindi to English 5 (iii) Idioms and Phrases 5 Part - 2 General Vocabulary Antonyms 6 Sentence and Correction in framing 6 Same usage and same nature words 6 One word for several words 6 Derived by a noun & adjective 6

How to Cover UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023?

Acing UPPSC RO ARO recruitment is no cakewalk. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam, making it highly competitive. Thus, candidates must adhere to the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and unique preparation strategy. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to ace the UPPSC RO ARO 2023 exam with high scores.

Check the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to understand the exam structure and topics asked in the exam before commencing the preparation.

Get your hands on the highly recommended books and reliable study materials to develop conceptual clarity.

Attempt mock tests, sample tests, and previous year's papers to identify your mistakes and focus on improving the same.

Create and revise short notes for every chapter to remember concepts for a long period.

Best Books for UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the correct UPPSC RO ARO books based on the latest edition recommended by previous years' toppers, mentors, and experts. The right books will help them prepare all the topics and sub-topics prescribed in the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus. Some of the best UPPSC RO ARO books for all the sections are elaborated below: