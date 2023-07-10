UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Prelims, Mains Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will release UPPSC RO ARO Notification and Exam Pattern for various posts. Download the UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English here.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will release the official UPPSC RO ARO notification for the Samiksha Adhikari (Review Officer) and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (Assistant Review Officer) posts in different departments of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates aspiring to apply in the upcoming recruitment process must be familiar with the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern to know the topics required to be studied for the exam.

After knowing the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus, aspirants must also analyse the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern to section-wise question patterns, weightage, marking schemes, and much more. Thus, candidates must download the UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF in Hindi & English and commence their preparation immediately.

In this blog, we have shared detailed information on the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus PDF for the written exam along with the  UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books in detail.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Overview

Here is the overview of the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern tabulated below for reference of the aspirants.

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 Overview

Exam Conducting Body

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission

Post Name

Samiksha Adhikari (Review Officer) and Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari (Assistant Review Officer)

Vacancies

To be updated soon

Category

UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Maximum Marks

Prelims-200

Mains-400

Duration

Prelims- 180 minutes

Mains- 480 minutes

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus PDF from the link shared below to check the important topics for every section of the exam. Get the direct link to download the UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus in Hindi and English below:

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF

Download Here

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Syllabus 2023

The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF is divided into two subjects, i.e. General Studies and General Hindi. Here we have compiled below the UP RO ARO syllabus for the convenience of the candidates. Check the subject-wise UPPSC RO ARO syllabus for the preliminary exam below.

Paper

Topic

UPPSC RO ARO syllabus

Paper - 1

General Studies
  • History of India
  • Geography and Natural Resources of India & World Geography
  • Indian National Movement
  • Indian Polity, Economy and Culture
  • Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade
  • Population, Ecology, and Urbanization (in Indian Context)
  • Current Events of National and International Importance
  • General Science
  • Specialized Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture industry, Trade, Living & Social Traditions of Uttar Pradesh

Paper - 2

General Hindi
  • Antonyms
  • One word substitution
  • Sentence and Correction in Framing
  • Adjectives
  • Same usage and same nature words
  • Synonymous words

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Syllabus 2023

The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF is divided into three papers, i.e. General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay. Here we have compiled the subject-wise UPPSC RO ARO for the mains syllabus below.

Paper

Topic

UPPSC RO ARO syllabus

Paper - 1

General Studies
  • History of India
  • Population, Ecology, and Urbanization (in Indian Context)
  • Geography and Natural Resources of India & World Geography
  • Indian National Movement
  • Indian Polity, Economy and Culture
  • Current Events of National and International Importance
  • Indian Agriculture, Commerce and Trade
  • General Science
  • Specialized Knowledge regarding Education, Culture, Agriculture industry, Trade, Living & Social Traditions of Uttar Pradesh

Paper - 2

General Hindi & Drafting
  • Heading of a given passage, precis, and explanation of the underlined parts
  • Precis in Tabular form of any given Govt Letter
  • Correspondence:

(i) Official/Demi Official Letter

(ii) Office Memo/Memo/Circular

(iii) Communique/Annotation & Reports/Reminder

  • Definition Vocabulary (Administrative and Commercial):

(i) English to Hindi (five words)

(ii) Hindi to English (five words)

(iii) Idioms and Phrases (Five)

  • Computer Knowledge

(Part - 1 Conventional)

(Part - 2 General Vocabulary)
  • Antonyms (Six words)
  • One word for several words (Six words)
  • Sentence and Correction in Framing (Six sentences)
  • Derived by a noun & adjective (Six words)
  • Same usage and same nature words (Six words)

Paper - 3

Hindi Essay

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023: Important Topics for Hindi Essay

The Hindi Essay section is one of the papers of UPPSC RO ARO mains syllabus. This section is likely to comprise three questions that would be mandatory for all the aspirants. They will be required to write a total of three essays on one topic from each section, as shared below.

Question Number

Essay Topic

Total Marks

Word Limit

1
  • Literature and Culture
  • Political Field
  • Social Field

40

60

2
  • Science Ecology and Technology
  • Agriculture and Commerce
  • Economic Field

40

60

3
  • National and International Events
  • National Department Plans
  • Natural Calamities- Earth stumbling, Cyclones, Earthquakes, Flood, Drought etc.

40

60

Total

120

-

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 in Hindi

यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस पीडीएफ को दो विषयों में विभाजित किया गया है, यानी सामान्य अध्ययन और सामान्य हिंदी। यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस पीडीएफ को तीन पेपरों में विभाजित किया गया है, यानी सामान्य अध्ययन, सामान्य हिंदी और प्रारूपण, और हिंदी निबंध। हिंदी निबंध अनुभाग एक है यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ मुख्य पाठ्यक्रम के प्रश्नपत्र। इस खंड में तीन प्रश्न शामिल होने की संभावना है जो सभी उम्मीदवारों के लिए अनिवार्य होंगे। उन्हें प्रत्येक अनुभाग से एक विषय पर कुल तीन निबंध लिखने होंगे| प्रारंभिक परीक्षा के लिए यूपीपीएससी आरओ एआरओ सिलेबस हिंदी में नीचे देखें।

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF in Hindi (Prelims)

Paper-1 General Studies

भारत का इतिहास

भारतीय राष्ट्रीय आंदोलन

भारतीय राजनीति, अर्थव्यवस्था और संस्कृति

भारत और विश्व का भूगोल और प्राकृतिक संसाधन भूगोल

जनसंख्या, पारिस्थितिकी और शहरीकरण (भारतीय संदर्भ में)

भारतीय कृषि, वाणिज्य और व्यापार

सामान्य विज्ञान

राष्ट्रीय एवं अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महत्व की समसामयिक घटनाएँ

उत्तर प्रदेश की शिक्षा, संस्कृति, कृषि उद्योग, व्यापार, रहन-सहन और सामाजिक परंपराओं के संबंध में विशिष्ट ज्ञान

Paper-2 General Hindi

विलोम शब्द

फ्रेमिंग में वाक्य और सुधार

एक शब्द प्रतिस्थापन

एक ही प्रयोग और एक ही प्रकृति के शब्द

विशेषण

पर्यायवाची शब्द

Prelims Weightage of UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023

After checking the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus, aspirants should check the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern to know the exam structure, number of sections and marking scheme. Check the detailed exam pattern for the  UPPSC RO ARO 2023 prelims exam below.

Paper

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

Paper - 1

General Studies

140

140

120 minutes

Paper - 2

General Hindi

60

60

60 minutes

Total

200

200

  

Mains Weightage of UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023

Aspirants declared qualified in the UPPSC RO ARO prelims exam will be shortlisted for the mains exam. Adhering to the exam requirements is important to excel in the main exam. Check the detailed UPPSC RO ARO 2023 mains exam pattern below.

Paper

Subject

Total Questions

Total Marks

Time Duration

Paper - 1

General Studies

120

120

120 minutes

Paper - 2

General Hindi and Drafting

Part - 1: Conventional

100

100

150 minutes

Part - 2: General Vocabulary

60

60

30 minutes

Paper - 3

Hindi Essay

03

120

180 minutes

UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023 Topic Wise Mark Weightage

The weightage in the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus varies as per the topics. Aspirants must check the UPPSC RO ARO marks weightage to determine the topics to be prioritized in the preparation. Check below the UP RO ARO topic-wise mark weightage for prelims and mains exam.

UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Topic Wise Mark Weightage 2023

Check the UPPSC RO ARO Topic Wise Mark Weightage for the preliminary exam below.

Paper

Topic

Marks

General Hindi

Antonyms

10

One word substitution

10

Sentence and Correction in Framing

10

Synonymous words

10

Same usage and same nature words

10

Adjectives

10

UPPSC RO ARO Mains Topic Wise Mark Weightage 2023

Check the UPPSC RO ARO Topic Wise Mark Weightage for the main exam below.

Paper

Paper Part

Topic

Marks

General Hindi and Drafting

Part - 1 Conventional

Definition Vocabulary (Administrative and Commercial):

(i) English to Hindi

5

(ii) Hindi to English

5

(iii) Idioms and Phrases

5

Part - 2 General Vocabulary

Antonyms

6

Sentence and Correction in framing

6

Same usage and same nature words

6

One word for several words

6

Derived by a noun & adjective

6

How to Cover UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023?

Acing UPPSC RO ARO recruitment is no cakewalk. Every year, lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam, making it highly competitive. Thus, candidates must adhere to the latest UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and unique preparation strategy. Here is the list of best tips and tricks to ace the UPPSC RO ARO 2023 exam with high scores.

  • Check the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus and exam pattern thoroughly to understand the exam structure and topics asked in the exam before commencing the preparation.
  • Get your hands on the highly recommended books and reliable study materials to develop conceptual clarity.
  • Attempt mock tests, sample tests, and previous year's papers to identify your mistakes and focus on improving the same.
  • Create and revise short notes for every chapter to remember concepts for a long period.

Best Books for UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the correct UPPSC RO ARO books based on the latest edition recommended by previous years' toppers, mentors, and experts. The right books will help them prepare all the topics and sub-topics prescribed in the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus. Some of the best UPPSC RO ARO books for all the sections are elaborated below:

Book

Publications

Kiran’s Uppsc RO ARO Pre. Exam Practice Work Book

Kiran

Samanya Hindi

Examcart

Complete Hindi Beginner to Intermediate Course

Simon Weightman

General Studies

McGraw Hill

NCERT Class 10th (History, Civics, Geography)

NCERT

FAQ

How to prepare for the UPPSC RO ARO 2023 Syllabus?

Aspirants must check the UPPSC RO ARO syllabus thoroughly, pick reliable books and study material, and practice mock tests regularly to ace the upcoming exam.

What is the UPPSC RO ARO 2023 Exam Pattern?

As per the UPPSC RO ARO exam pattern, the prelims exam will carry a total of 200 questions for 200 marks. The exam duration will be 180 minutes.

What is UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus 2023?

The UPPSC RO ARO Syllabus PDF for the prelims exam is divided into two subjects, i.e. General Studies and General Hindi. On the other hand, the UPPSC RO ARO mains syllabus PDF is divided into three papers, i.e. General Studies, General Hindi and Drafting, and Hindi Essay.

