Optical Illusion: Only 1% with sniper eyes can spot “E” in 7 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.
Optical illusions also help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.
Regular practice of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.
Additionally, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, thereby significantly reducing stress and anxiety levels.
Are you ready to check the sharpness of your eyes?
Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now!
Optical Illusion: Find the Letter “E” in 7 Seconds
This optical illusion challenge will test the sharpness of your eyes.
In the image shared above, readers can see a letter grid consisting of the letter F.
But, but, but….
There is another letter in the grid apart from F, and that letter is E!
Can you find the letter E in 7 seconds?
It is not easy to spot the letter E among the Fs at first glance.
Netizens are struggling to solve this challenge within the suggested time limit.
Can you find it in 7 seconds?
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
Have you found the letter E?
Time is running out.
If you look closely at the image, you have a greater chance of spotting the letter.
This is a simple test of your observation skills, and the faster you spot the letter, the better your observation skills are.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
And…
Time limit is over.
Stop looking.
We have provided the solution below, but please do not scroll directly to the answer without attempting the challenge fairly.
It will defeat the whole purpose of this exercise.
Those who have spotted the letter E deserve a huge round of applause from us.
You indeed have excellent observation skills.
Those who couldn’t find the answer can check out the solution below.
Optical Illusion: Solution
The letter E can be spotted on the bottom section of the right side of the grid.
That was mind-blowing, right?
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do not forget to try out another exciting math puzzle below.
