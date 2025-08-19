Only 5% with 20/20 vision can count all the lions in the picture in 11 seconds!

Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd.

These puzzles are not only fun to solve but also are known for testing the observation skills of an individual. Visual illusions play tricks with the human brain. These images test how attentive one’s eyes are.

Do you want to test your visual prowess?

Find out now!

Visual Illusion: Count the Number of Lions in 11 Seconds

Source: Pinterest

This visual illusion puzzle challenge will be a good test of your observation skills.

In the picture shared above, a lion can be seen sitting calmly, however there are other lion faces in the picture.

Can you count how many lion faces are there in the picture within 11 seconds?