Only 5% with 20/20 vision can count all the lions in the picture in 11 seconds!

Visual illusions are images that can fool even the most observant eyes. Visual illusions are loved by the netizens and have become a popular puzzle among the internet crowd.
These puzzles are not only fun to solve but also are known for testing the observation skills of an individual. Visual illusions play tricks with the human brain. These images test how attentive one’s eyes are.
Do you want to test your visual prowess?
Find out now!
Visual Illusion: Count the Number of Lions in 11 Seconds
Source: Pinterest
This visual illusion puzzle challenge will be a good test of your observation skills.
In the picture shared above, a lion can be seen sitting calmly, however there are other lion faces in the picture.
Can you count how many lion faces are there in the picture within 11 seconds?
People who can solve visual illusion puzzles quickly have excellent observation skills. It is suggested that regular practice of visual illusions can sharpen cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age.
Now start searching!
Only someone with an excellent eye for detail can count all the lion faces quickly.
Have you found all of them?
Look carefully, there are many lion faces in the picture.
Hurry up!
The clock’s ticking.
Only a few more seconds to go.
Look once before the timer runs out.
And…
Time’s up!
Have you counted how many lion faces are there in the picture?
Congratulations to you if you are among those who have spotted all the lion faces.
You people have a high visual prowess and a razor sharp brain.
Let’s check out the answer now!
Visual Illusion: Answer
There are a total of 14 lions in the picture, one can be seen sitting straight up, while the others are seen as outlines formed on leaves and tree.
Share this with your friends and family to see how fast they can spot the lions.
Do let us know if you manage to spot more than 14 lions.
If you loved this visual illusion challenge, remember to try out another exciting puzzle below.
