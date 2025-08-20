Who is Aditya Kumar? First Crorepati of KBC 17; Check Education, UPSC and CISF Career Details

Aditya Kumar created history in the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) by being the first crorepati, getting ₹1 crore in just two weeks since the show first aired. His thoughtful and confident play left host Amitabh Bachchan and audience members stunned.
Aditya is from a small town of Uttarakhand. Though the details regarding his early schooling are scarce, his will power and confidence in himself have been the reasons behind his success.
Career in CISF
Aditya Kumar is a Deputy Commandant with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and is presently serving at UTPS Ukai, Gujarat. His path to gaining this government job was competitive, and he passed the tough exam to serve in CISF, which shows his diligence and discipline.
UPSC Journey and IPS Success
Aditya's motivational career also encompasses topping the UPSC exam, in which he secured a position in the elitist Indian Police Service (IPS). Even after experiencing failure 33 times in different exams, he did not give up and cracked the UPSC for the fourth time in 2017, securing the rank of 630th in the 2018 results.
He currently serves as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sangrur district in Punjab, and this says it all as it is an example of his dedication to public service and the upholding of law enforcement.
KBC 17 Success
Aditya was very composed and educated on KBC 17. He did not excessively use life lines but he used his preparations and intuition. Amitabh Bachchan praised his game play when he answered a correct answer on the 1 crore rupee question when he said that his strategy shows that hard work and knowledge can transform the world.
Aditya has informed us that this recognition mattered more to him than the monetary award itself. Despite winning over 1 crore having been a massive feat, he was willing to go further and take the 7 crore jackpot question which is an indication of his courage and will power.
Aditya told a funny story that happened in his college when he was prank-calling his friends with a story about how he was going to appear on KBC. His friends had been ready in advance, yet they put credence behind him when he literally appeared on the show.
Aditya Kumar's story exemplifies persistence, intelligence, and dedication, inspiring many who aspire to government service and success against all odds.
