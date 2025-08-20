Who is Aditya Kumar? First Crorepati of KBC 17; Check Education, UPSC and CISF Career Details

Aditya Kumar created history in the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) by being the first crorepati, getting ₹1 crore in just two weeks since the show first aired. His thoughtful and confident play left host Amitabh Bachchan and audience members stunned.

Aditya is from a small town of Uttarakhand. Though the details regarding his early schooling are scarce, his will power and confidence in himself have been the reasons behind his success.

Career in CISF

Aditya Kumar is a Deputy Commandant with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and is presently serving at UTPS Ukai, Gujarat. His path to gaining this government job was competitive, and he passed the tough exam to serve in CISF, which shows his diligence and discipline.

UPSC Journey and IPS Success

Aditya's motivational career also encompasses topping the UPSC exam, in which he secured a position in the elitist Indian Police Service (IPS). Even after experiencing failure 33 times in different exams, he did not give up and cracked the UPSC for the fourth time in 2017, securing the rank of 630th in the 2018 results.