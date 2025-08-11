Independence Day 2025: GK Quiz on Freedom Fighters

As we prepare to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, let's take a moment to look beyond the well-known stories. Solve this quiz that is formed to test your knowledge about the lesser-known facts, powerful quotes, and significant contributions of the freedom fighters who shaped our nation's destiny. How much do you really know about the heroes who fought for our freedom?
Independence Day Quiz on Freedom Fighters of India
Which freedom fighter, also known as 'Deshbandhu', was a prominent lawyer and a co-founder of the Swaraj Party?
a) Motilal Nehru
b) Chittaranjan Das
c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
d) Dr. Rajendra Prasad
The famous book "Gulamgiri" (Slavery), which criticized the caste system, was written by which social reformer and freedom fighter?
a) Jyotirao Phule
b) Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar
c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale
d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Who was the first President of the All India Khilafat Committee?
a) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
b) Mahatma Gandhi
c) Ali Brothers (Shaukat Ali and Muhammad Ali)
d) M. A. Jinnah
Which revolutionary woman was the first to hoist the Indian flag on foreign soil in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1907?
a) Sarojini Naidu
b) Annie Besant
c) Madam Bhikaji Cama
d) Aruna Asaf Ali
The 'Ghadar Party', an organization formed by Indians in North America to overthrow British rule, was primarily founded by:
a) Lala Hardayal
b) Bhagat Singh
c) V.D. Savarkar
d) Rash Behari Bose
Who is credited with coining the term "Swaraj" and was a key figure in the "Lal-Bal-Pal" trio?
a) Lala Lajpat Rai
b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
c) Bipin Chandra Pal
d) Dadabhai Naoroji
The "Purna Swaraj" (complete independence) resolution was adopted at the Lahore session of the Indian National Congress in which year?
a) 1929
b) 1930
c) 1931
d) 1935
Which freedom fighter, known as "Frontier Gandhi," was a Pashtun and a follower of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent methods?
a) Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
b) Khan Bahadur
c) Badshah Khan
d) Abdul Qaiyum Khan
Who founded the Indian Home Rule Movement in 1916 alongside Annie Besant?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
c) Lala Lajpat Rai
d) Bipin Chandra Pal
The famous slogan "Inquilab Zindabad" ("Long Live the Revolution") was popularized by:
a) Subhas Chandra Bose
b) Bhagat Singh
c) Chandrashekhar Azad
d) Ram Prasad Bismil
Who was the first Governor-General of independent India?
a) Lord Mountbatten
b) C. Rajagopalachari
c) Jawaharlal Nehru
d) B. R. Ambedkar
The Indian Independence League, an organization that aimed to unite Indians to seek the removal of the British, was founded in Tokyo in 1942 by:
a) Subhas Chandra Bose
b) Mahatma Gandhi
c) Rash Behari Bose
d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Which woman was a key organizer of the Quit India Movement and is remembered for hoisting the Indian flag at Mumbai's Gowalia Tank Maidan?
a) Annie Besant
b) Sarojini Naidu
c) Aruna Asaf Ali
d) Vijayalakshmi Pandit
The book "The Indian War of Independence" was written by:
a) Jawaharlal Nehru
b) V. D. Savarkar
c) Mahatma Gandhi
d) Bipin Chandra Pal
Who was the first President of the Indian National Congress at its inaugural session in 1885?
a) Dadabhai Naoroji
b) Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee
c) Surendranath Banerjee
d) A.O. Hume
The famous "Chauri Chaura" incident, which led to the suspension of the Non-Cooperation Movement, occurred in which state?
a) Bihar
b) Gujarat
c) Uttar Pradesh
d) Punjab
Which freedom fighter is known as the "Grand Old Man of India"?
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Dadabhai Naoroji
c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale
d) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Who founded the 'Red Shirt' movement to oppose British rule in the North-West Frontier Province?
a) Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
b) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad
c) Syed Ahmed Khan
d) Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto
The title "Sardar" was given to Vallabhbhai Patel after his successful leadership of which peasant movement?
a) Champaran Satyagraha
b) Kheda Satyagraha
c) Bardoli Satyagraha
d) Salt Satyagraha
Who was the political guru of Mahatma Gandhi?
a) Dadabhai Naoroji
b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale
d) Jawaharlal Nehru
The Indian National Army (INA), also known as Azad Hind Fauj, was revived by:
a) Rash Behari Bose
b) Mahatma Gandhi
c) Subhas Chandra Bose
d) Bhagat Singh
Who was the only Indian to be appointed as the Governor-General of India?
a) Lord Mountbatten
b) C. Rajagopalachari
c) Jawaharlal Nehru
d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Which revolutionary is known for shouting "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram" while being hanged?
a) Bhagat Singh
b) Ram Prasad Bismil
c) Ashfaqullah Khan
d) Khudiram Bose
The first woman to be the President of the Indian National Congress in 1925 was:
a) Annie Besant
b) Sarojini Naidu
c) Indira Gandhi
d) Aruna Asaf Ali
The book "Discovery of India" was written by:
a) Mahatma Gandhi
b) Jawaharlal Nehru
c) B. R. Ambedkar
d) Abul Kalam Azad
Answer Key
b) Chittaranjan Das
a) Jyotirao Phule
b) Mahatma Gandhi
c) Madam Bhikaji Cama
a) Lala Hardayal
b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
a) 1929
a) Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
b) Bal Gangadhar Tilak
b) Bhagat Singh
a) Lord Mountbatten
c) Rash Behari Bose
c) Aruna Asaf Ali
b) V. D. Savarkar
b) Womesh Chandra Bonnerjee
c) Uttar Pradesh
b) Dadabhai Naoroji
a) Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan
c) Bardoli Satyagraha
c) Gopal Krishna Gokhale
c) Subhas Chandra Bose
b) C. Rajagopalachari
c) Ashfaqullah Khan
b) Sarojini Naidu
b) Jawaharlal Nehru
On this Independence Day, let us not only celebrate our freedom but also honor the intellectual depth, unwavering courage, and diverse contributions of every freedom fighter. Their legacy is the very foundation of the democratic and unified India we live in today.
