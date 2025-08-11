Independence Day 2025: GK Quiz on Freedom Fighters

As we prepare to celebrate India's 79th Independence Day, let's take a moment to look beyond the well-known stories. Solve this quiz that is formed to test your knowledge about the lesser-known facts, powerful quotes, and significant contributions of the freedom fighters who shaped our nation's destiny. How much do you really know about the heroes who fought for our freedom?

Independence Day Quiz on Freedom Fighters of India

Which freedom fighter, also known as 'Deshbandhu', was a prominent lawyer and a co-founder of the Swaraj Party?

a) Motilal Nehru

b) Chittaranjan Das

c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

d) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

The famous book "Gulamgiri" (Slavery), which criticized the caste system, was written by which social reformer and freedom fighter?

a) Jyotirao Phule

b) Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar