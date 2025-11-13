UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2025 PDF Out: Direct Link to Download District-Wise Notification

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has released the district-wise notification pdf for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025. All will be filled under the Child Development Services and Nutrition Department. Female who have passed class 12th level of education are eligible to apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 after visiting official website, upanganwadibharti.in
The application process for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 has started on the official portal upanganwadibharti.in, with vacancies to be filled across various districts. This recruitment aims to strengthen grassroots-level child development and nutrition services under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. The candidates will be selected for districts such as Hapur, Amroha, Lalitpur, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Overview
The Uttar Pradesh Child Development Services and Nutrition Department has released a notification for the recruitment of 12th-pass female candidates for various Anganwadi Worker posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates can check all the details about UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 in the table below.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Department Name
|
Child Development Services and Nutrition Department
|
Designation
|
Anganwadi worker
|
Educational Qualification
|
12th pass
|
Age Limit
|
18 to 35 years
|
Application Process
|
Online
|
Place
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Appointment Process
|
Merit List
|
Official Site
|
upanganwadibharti.in
UP Anganwadi Notification 2025: PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification, as it contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Anganwadi Notification 2025.
|
District Name
|
Number of vacant posts
|
Last date to apply online
|
UP Police Anganwadi Notification 2025 PDF Link
|
Last date of application
|
Hapur
|
43
|
November 20, 2025
|
November 20, 202
|
Pratapgarh
|
15
|
November 28, 2025
|
November 28, 2025
|
Amroha
|
12
|
November 25, 2025
|
November 25, 2025
|
Siddharthnagar
|
13
|
November 24, 2025
|
UP Siddharthnagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
|
November 24, 2025
|
Lalitpur
|
22
|
November 27, 2025
|
November 27, 2025
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates interested in applying for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 must can check the eligibility criteria. Check the details belwo
Gender: Only female candidates are eligible to apply.
Educational Qualification: Applying candidates must have at least 12th class or equivalent education.
Age Limit: (As of September 17, 2025)
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 35 Years
Permanent Resident: Candidate must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Application Form Link
Female candidates who meet all the eligibility criteria as per the official notification can fill out and submit their application. The deadline for applications is November 2025. For candidates' convenience, we've also shared the UP Police Recruitment application form link below, which they can click to access the online form directly.
|
UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025 Apply Online Link
