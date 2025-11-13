ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2025 PDF Out: Direct Link to Download District-Wise Notification

By Mohd Salman
Nov 13, 2025, 19:00 IST

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 has begun for districts like Hapur, Amroha, Lalitpur, Pratapgarh, and Siddharthnagar. 12th-pass female candidates can apply online at upanganwadibharti.in before district-wise deadlines in November. Selection will be based on merit under the ICDS scheme

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has released the district-wise notification pdf for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025. All will be filled under the Child Development Services and Nutrition Department. Female who have passed class 12th level of education are eligible to apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 after visiting official website, upanganwadibharti.in

The application process for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 has started on the official portal upanganwadibharti.in, with vacancies to be filled across various districts. This recruitment aims to strengthen grassroots-level child development and nutrition services under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. The candidates will be selected for districts such as Hapur, Amroha, Lalitpur, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Uttar Pradesh Child Development Services and Nutrition Department has released a notification for the recruitment of 12th-pass female candidates for various Anganwadi Worker posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates can check all the details about UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 in the table below.

Feature

Details

Department Name

Child Development Services and Nutrition Department

Designation

Anganwadi worker

Educational Qualification

12th pass

Age Limit

18 to 35 years

Application Process

Online

Place

Uttar Pradesh

Appointment Process

Merit List

Official Site

upanganwadibharti.in

UP Anganwadi Notification 2025: PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification, as it contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Anganwadi Notification 2025.

District Name

Number of vacant posts

Last date to apply online

UP Police Anganwadi Notification 2025 PDF Link

Last date of application

Hapur

43

November 20, 2025

UP Hapur Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 20, 202

Pratapgarh

15

November 28, 2025

UP Pratapgarh Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 28, 2025

Amroha

12

November 25, 2025

UP Amroha Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 25, 2025 

Siddharthnagar

13

November 24, 2025

UP Siddharthnagar Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 24, 2025 

Lalitpur

22

November 27, 2025

UP Lalitpur Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

November 27, 2025 

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates interested in applying for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 must can check the eligibility criteria. Check the details belwo
Gender: Only female candidates are eligible to apply.
Educational Qualification: Applying candidates must have at least 12th class or equivalent education.
Age Limit: (As of September 17, 2025)
Minimum Age: 18 Years
Maximum Age: 35 Years
Permanent Resident: Candidate must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 Application Form Link

Female candidates who meet all the eligibility criteria as per the official notification can fill out and submit their application. The deadline for applications is November 2025. For candidates' convenience, we've also shared the UP Police Recruitment application form link below, which they can click to access the online form directly.

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2025 Apply Online Link

click here

 

