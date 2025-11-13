UP Anganwadi Vacancy 2025 PDF Out: Direct Link to Download District-Wise Notification

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: The Uttar Pradesh government has released the district-wise notification pdf for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025. All will be filled under the Child Development Services and Nutrition Department. Female who have passed class 12th level of education are eligible to apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 after visiting official website, upanganwadibharti.in The application process for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 has started on the official portal upanganwadibharti.in, with vacancies to be filled across various districts. This recruitment aims to strengthen grassroots-level child development and nutrition services under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. The candidates will be selected for districts such as Hapur, Amroha, Lalitpur, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Overview The Uttar Pradesh Child Development Services and Nutrition Department has released a notification for the recruitment of 12th-pass female candidates for various Anganwadi Worker posts in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Eligible and interested candidates can check all the details about UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 in the table below. Feature Details Department Name Child Development Services and Nutrition Department Designation Anganwadi worker Educational Qualification 12th pass Age Limit 18 to 35 years Application Process Online Place Uttar Pradesh Appointment Process Merit List Official Site upanganwadibharti.in UP Anganwadi Notification 2025: PDF Download Candidates interested in applying for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 must read the official notification, as it contains the detailed eligibility criteria, such as educational qualification, age limit, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the UP Anganwadi Notification 2025.