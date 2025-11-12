UPSC Mains Result 2025 Released at upsc.gov.in, 2,736 Candidates Shortlisted for Interview Merit List PDF Here

UPSC Mains Result 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. The Commission had conducted the Civil Services (Main) Examination from 22nd August to 31st August 2025 across the country. All the candidates who appeared in the mains exam round can download the result pdf containing the Roll Number of the shortlisted candidates for the interview round. The candidates shortlisted finally will get the job opportunity in the top services of the country including Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and other group A posts. UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 Download Link The direct link to dowload the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 is available on the official website. Alternatively the result pdf can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025 PDF Download Link For any query / clarification regarding Attestation Form, the candidates are advised to contact Department of Personnel & Training on E-mail ID: doais1@nic.in, usais-dopt@nic.in, or telephone Nos. 011-23092695/23040335/ 23040332. UPSC Mains Result 2025 PDF in hindi UPSC Final Result 2025: Overview UPSC has released the final result of the CSE 2024 examination in the pdf format. The UPSC final result contains the roll number as well as the name of the candidate selected for particular posts. Check the table below for the UPSC Final Result 2025 overview. UPSC Mains Result 2025: Highlights Exam Authority Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Post Name Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and other group A posts UPSC Result 2025 Out Application Mode Online Selection Process Prelims/Mains/Interview/Personality Test Official website upsc.gov.in

How to Check the UPSC Result 2025? Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the UPSC CSE Mains Result 2025- Visit the official website: upsc.gov.in

Click on the "UPSC Mains result 2025" link.

Click on the view details tab of the UPSC Result.

A pdf will open up

Press Ctrl+F and search for your roll number and result in the pdf.

Match your roll number and name.

Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference. UPSC Mains Result 2025 Marksheet Details The marks sheets of all the candidates will be uploaded by the Commission within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result. All the candidates shortlisted in mains round are able to apper in Personality Tests (Interview) round. The marks sheet will be uploaded after the final result publsihin and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC Mains Result 2025 Details Mentioned Candidates who have to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 are advised to go through the result card and check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details. You will get the crucial details on the result such as- Roll number

Category of the candidate

Candidate’s name

Marks obtained in the written exam

Personality test score What to Do After the UPSC Mains Result 2025 As per the selection process released earlier for Civil Service posts, candidates shortlisted in the mains exam are able to appear for Personality Tests (Interviews) round. The detailed schedule for the interview round will be released by the Commission in due course. The interview will be conducted with the detailed schedule released by the Commission as the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The schedule of Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly.