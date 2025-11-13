ISC 12th, ICSE 10th 2026 Time Table Released
Happy Children’s Day 2025: 30+ Images, Photos and Pictures to Share on Bal Diwas from Parents and Teachers

By Kirti Sharma
Nov 13, 2025, 22:14 IST

Every year on November 14, India celebrates Children’s Day to honor Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s deep affection for children. As 2025 approaches, parents and teachers prepare creative ways to express love and positivity—through images, photo cards, and digital greetings. From personalized visuals to classroom activities, these gestures keep Nehru’s legacy alive while celebrating the innocence and happiness of childhood in the digital age.

Children's Day, also called Bal Diwas, is annually observed on November 14th of every year in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, known as "Chacha Nehru," who had a special love for children. Parents and teachers show immense enthusiasm to join in with the celebrations by sharing heartfelt messages, pictures, and images to give love, motivation, and best wishes to children. This year, as Children's Day approaches in 2025, here is an elaborate detail about the significance of the day, the tradition of sharing visual greetings, and ideas for parents and teachers to make this day a day to remember.

How Parents Can Celebrate and Share?

  • Share personalized photo messages and videos with kids' favorite cartoons or themes.
  • Use do-it-yourself greeting cards made with children or virtual e-cards.
  • Share motivational images on social media platforms and family groups.
  • Participate in online contests or photo-sharing events dedicated to Children's Day.

How Teachers Can Engage Students Visually?

Prepare digital boards or slideshows with images and quotes related to Children's Day.

Facilitate virtual celebrations by sharing images and asking students to post pictures displaying happiness. Use images for teaching purposes to discuss Nehru's legacy and children's rights.

Send personalized greetings to students and parents through school apps or emails. 

Happy Children’s Day 2025: Images, Photos and Pictures to Share 

This may contain: a group of children riding in a wagon with balloons

Source: Pinterest

70+ Heartfelt Children's Day Wishes from Parents | Messages & Quotes for Kids

Source: ScoopWhoop

Happy Children's Day #children # Design Template - #92717

Source: PixTeller 

Happy Childrens Day | EPS Free Download - Pikbest

Source: Pikbest

Story pin image

Source: Freepik

Story pin image

Source: Pinterest

Source: Pinterest

This may contain: children's day card with the words happy children's day to all those little ones who make our lives better

Source: Pinterest

This may contain: children's day wishes with two cartoon dinosaurs and a teddy bear in the sky

Source: Pinterest

This may contain: children's day card featuring a girl riding a dinosaur and a boy pushing a wagon

Source: Pinterest

Making Children’s Day Memorable Through Visual Expression In the modern digital world, it is about sharing images and pictures on Children's Day to make the celebration of childhood, reconnect with loved ones, and bring in positive messages for the kids. Parents and teachers reinforce the importance of November 14 with much creativity through visual stories and heartfelt messages. As Children's Day 2025 draws near, the inspiring, colorful, and thematic images will surely make this Bal Diwas a memorandum of joy for every child.

