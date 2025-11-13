Visual illusions have become the internet buzz and it is quite evident. This is because these puzzles are designed in such a way that they manipulate our minds into thinking that there is no hidden object, animal or human in the image. In its essence, visual illusions are quirky images that challenge users to find a hidden object in that image. At their core, visual illusion puzzles engage our visual attention. Scanning an image and meticulously analysing the visual trickery improves our observation skills. This concentration trains our brains to filter out distractions and pinpoint details and this is why these puzzles have become everyone’s favourite leisure activity. Today, we bring you an amazing visual illusion challenge in which you have to use your superhuman vision and find the hidden alphabet P. When you look at the image, you will notice that the image is filled with the number 8. But, as you dig deeper you will realise that there is an imposter in this image and you have to spot it.

Wait! Wait! Don't jump to the image directly. To make this puzzle a bit harder, there is a time limit in which you must find the hidden alphabet. You have to spot it in 11 seconds. Visual illusions can also enhance problem-solving skills as we employ strategic scanning techniques to navigate the image efficiently. Do you have the skills of a true puzzle master? If yes, then dive into this puzzle and begin the search! All the best. Visual Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Alphabet 'P' in 11 Seconds Source: WECB So, how is your search going on? Did you spot the hidden odd alphabet already? Here are some tips that will help you find the alphabet: Zoom in on the image Turn off all the distractions around you