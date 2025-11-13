Only high-IQ geniuses can solve this mind-bending math puzzle in 9 seconds!

A math puzzle is a type of brain teaser that tests the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration. Brain teasers are excellent puzzle games for providing the brain with an effective mental workout. This math puzzle is a type of brain teaser in which you need to find the missing value. These types of brain teasers test your logical and analytical thinking capabilities. This viral brain teaser presents readers with a simple math puzzle that has a missing value at the end. You need to find the missing value in 9 seconds. Can you? Let’s find out! Check Out: Only 1% with Hawk-eye vision can spot the hidden number in this 3D optical illusion! Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Solve the Math Puzzle

Source: Pinterest In this viral brain teaser, the readers are asked to find the missing value. The problem presented is as follows: Can you solve the brain teaser math puzzle in 9 seconds? Your time starts now! Experts suggest that people who can solve such brain teasers have excellent logical and analytical skills. Regular practice of brain teasers like these sharpens cognitive abilities and problem-solving skills, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older age. Have you been able to solve the brain teaser? Check the image once more and try to calculate the value. The time is running out. Hurry up. The last few seconds remain... And... Time's up! How many of you have successfully found the math puzzle? Congratulations to those exceptionally brilliant readers who solved the math puzzle. Others who couldn’t find the missing value can check out the solution provided below.