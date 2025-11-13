Competitive-based questions (50% weightage) : The recent changes highlight that the questions will be asked in MCQ formats (20%), Competency-based questions, which will include case study, source-based, and others (30%), and short- long theoretical questions (50%). This structure will rely on conceptual learning, focusing on solution-oriented questions.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Previous Year Question Papers: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) has released the datesheet for 12th Board exams on 30th October 2025. With the exams starting from February, there are fewer than three months left to prepare for the board exams. The pressure is immense for the students appearing for the 12th board exams. While there are different ways to prepare for the exam, one effective method is to start practicing with the previous year's question papers. This will offer you clarity and grip on your subjects.

Follows the New NEP (New Education) Policy : The new change follows the updated NEP policy that follows the equitable, inclusive, and holistic development, promoting critical thinking and meeting the 21st-century skills. By focusing on conceptually based questions, students will be motivated to utilise these skills well.

Shift From Rote Learning to Conceptual : Rote learning promotes memorization of concepts and not understanding the topic to its core, affecting critical thinking skills. Whereas, conceptual learning promoted deep learning and understanding of the concepts. Rather than sticking to word-for-word memorization, here you can apply these learning in real time and utilize critical thinking skills. Therefore, CBSE has included these changes to promote fact-based and critical learning.

T wo Exams Per Year : CBSE has now introduced two board exams for class 10th and 12th every year from the 2025-26 session. Students now have to appear for board exams twice a year, which will be similar to a half-yearly and annual pattern.

Change in Question Types: The overall questions will focus on conceptually based techniques consisting of MCQs, case studies, and source-based questions. The remaining 50% of the questions will include constructively based questions, which will follow traditional short and long format questions. Students can practice the latest change in the exam pattern through CBSE’s published sample papers.

Passing marks for each subject will be the aggregate 33% as mentioned on the official site of CBSE.

Exam duration will be the same, total marks will be 100 marks only, which includes 80 marks theory + 20 marks projects (commerce subjects).

CBSE 12th Accountancy Previous Year Question Papers - Download PDF

Keeping in view the recent developments in syllabus and education policy, CBSE has recently updated its exam patterns for the session 2025-26, focusing on conceptual learning instead of rote learning. Students are advised to check these latest updates and prepare for the exam accordingly. CBSE has a history of changing the syllabus and exam patterns to meet the latest developments in education, keeping in mind the students' needs. Therefore, the previous year's papers may be different between different year. Students can use the sample paper of Accountancy Class 12 as an example paper to practice for their exam.

Check out the previous year's question papers below: