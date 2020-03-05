CBSE 12th Accountancy Question Paper 2020: Download PDF, Watch Video & Check Updates

CBSE: Download CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2020 in PDF format. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Accountancy paper today (5 March 2020). A team from Jagranjosh.com has collected feedback from the students. The team has also collected CBSE 12th Accountancy question paper which we have provided here for download in PDF format. If you want to learn about the feedback of students then watch the video from the link given below

Also Check: CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Passing Marks in Accounts & Other Subjects!

A snapshot from CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2020

Content from CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2020

General Instructions:

Read the following instructions very carefully and strictly follow them :

(i) This question paper comprises two PARTS - A and B. There are 32 questions in the question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) Part - A is compulsory for all candidates.

(iii) Part - B has two options i.e. (i) Analysis of Financial Statement and (ii) Computerized Accounting. You have to attempt only one of the given OPTIONS.

(iv)Heading of the option opted must be written on the Answer-Book before attempting the questions of that particular OPTION.

(v) Question number 1 to 13 and 23 to 29 are very short answer type

questions carrying 1 mark each.

(vi) Question number 14 and 30 are short answer type-I questions carrying

3 marks each.

(vii) Question number 15 to 18 and 31 are short answer type-II questions

carrying 4 marks each.

(viii) Question number 19 to 20 and 32 are also long answer type-I questions

carrying 6 marks each.

(ix) Question number 21 and 22 are long answer type- II questions carrying

8 marks each.

(x) Answer should be brief and to the point. The answer of each part should be written at one place.

(xi) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in 2 questions of three marks, 2 questions of four marks, 1 question of six marks and 2 questions of eight marks. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

(xii) However, separate instructions are given with each section and question, wherever necessary.

