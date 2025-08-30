Karnataka School Holiday List in September 2025

Karnataka School Holiday List 2025 - September, the ninth month of the year is a vibrant month, marked by various traditions, community festivities, and the shift of seasons. It's a particularly active time for students, with many schools scheduling mid-term exams, projects, and cultural events.
Amidst this busy period, there are also holidays and breaks that coincide with significant festivals and local observances. From Onam in the south to Durga Puja in the east, and Id-e-Milad celebrated nationwide, September is a month filled with joyful celebrations.
This article offers a complete updated list of school holidays for the 2025 academic session in Karnataka, encompassing both public and local holidays observed throughout the state. Beyond the regularly scheduled breaks, we will also provide timely updates on any unexpected school closures that may arise due to unforeseen circumstances, such as severe weather conditions, natural disasters, or other emergent events.
Karnataka School Holiday in September 2025
School holidays in India vary by region, influenced by local culture, customs, education boards, and individual school policies. The following key dates may affect school schedules this month:
|
Date
|
Event
|
Eid al Milad
|
September 5, 2025
Karnataka School Holiday 2025- List of Restricted Holidays
|
Date
|
Event
|
Vishwakarma Jayanthi
|
September 17, 2025
Rain - Related School Holiday
Karnataka is currently grappling with widespread heavy rainfall across several of its districts, leading to significant disruption. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has responded by issuing both red and yellow alerts for various parts of the region, indicating the severity of the weather conditions.
Consequently, educational institutions, particularly schools, are experiencing frequent closures in the areas most affected by the torrential downpour. These closures are a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff, as roads may become impassable and floodwaters could pose a risk. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and further announcements regarding school holidays are anticipated as the weather patterns evolve. Residents in the affected districts are advised to stay updated on local weather advisories and take necessary precautions. Any updates on the further school closures will be updated here.
Our goal is to ensure that students, parents, and educators in Karnataka are fully informed about all scheduled and unscheduled non-school days, allowing for proper planning and communication. For the latest update on school holidays in Karnataka, keep visiting this article.
