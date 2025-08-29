This Much Indian Parents Spend on Children Education in India in 2025 - Know Here

A recently released survey on school education expenditure in India has reflected the difference between children’s education in rural and urban areas households. The Comprehensive Modular Survey (CMS) on Education, conducted as part of the 80th round of the National Sample Survey (NSS), covered 52,085 households and 57,742 students across India, examining household expenditure between April and June 2025. The findings reveal that rural students, who are more reliant on government schools, incur far lower education expenses compared to their urban counterparts. Government schools continue to serve as the mainstay of India’s education system, accounting for 55.9% of total student enrolment. Higher enrolment in government schools among rural households A recent survey indicates a notable disparity in school enrollment between rural and urban areas, with 66% of rural students attending government schools compared to 30.1% in urban regions. This highlights a greater reliance on public education in rural communities. Across the country, private unaided schools account for 31.9% of total enrollments.

Regarding fees, a significant difference exists: only 26.7% of students in government schools pay course fees, whereas 95.7% of students in private institutions do. This percentage climbs to 98% in urban private unaided schools, while in rural government schools, a mere 25.3% of students pay any fees. Comparing Government and Non-Government School Spending Per Student Across India, annual household expenditure per student varies significantly between government and non-government schools, with government schools averaging Rs 2,863 and non-government schools seeing a sharp increase to Rs 25,002. Course fees represent the largest expenditure nationwide, averaging Rs 7,111 per student, followed by textbooks and stationery at Rs 2,002. A notable disparity exists between urban and rural households in terms of course fee expenditure: urban households spend an average of Rs 15,143, while rural households spend Rs 3,979.

Category Rural Urban % Enrolment in government schools 66% 30.10% Avg. course fee (Rs ) 3,979 15,143 % students paying fees in govt schools 25.30% Not specified Avg. total expenditure in govt schools (Rs ) 2863 Not specified Avg. total expenditure in non-govt schools (Rs) Not specified 25,002 (national average) Also Check - 100 + Five Letter Words Starting with C Regional differences in annual school expenditure Household spending on school education varies significantly across Indian states. Chandigarh leads with the highest average annual expenditure per student at Rs 49,711, followed by Himachal Pradesh at Rs 39,550 and Haryana at Rs 37,148. In Delhi, the average expenditure is Rs 20,411, while Uttar Pradesh records Rs 19,795. Among the southern states, average expenditure per student is Rs 26,078 in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 28,951 in Tamil Nadu, Rs 30,848 in Telangana, and Rs 33,962 in Karnataka.

Private coaching contributes to additional costs Private coaching incurs substantial additional costs for students. Approximately 27% of students availed themselves of coaching during the academic year, with a higher prevalence in urban areas (30.7%) compared to rural areas (25.5%). The expenditure on coaching varies significantly based on educational level and geographical location. Specifically, urban higher secondary students allocated Rs 9,950 towards coaching, whereas their rural counterparts spent Rs 4,548. Most families fund education without external aid The survey reveals that a substantial 95% of students depend on their families to finance their education. Government scholarships play a negligible role, cited as the primary financial source by only 1.2% of students, suggesting limited institutional financial aid for education expenses.