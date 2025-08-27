Schools Holiday on 27th August
100 + Five Letter Words Starting with C

By Simran Akhouri
Aug 27, 2025, 16:43 IST

Are you on the hunt for five-letter words that begin with the letter 'C'? Look no further! This article provides a comprehensive and complete list of such words, perfect for word games, linguistic exploration, or expanding your vocabulary. 

The letter C is one of the most commonly used letters in the English language, forming countless words we use in daily life. From simple terms like candy and cloud to more unique ones like cairn and caper, five-letter words starting with C play a vital role in building vocabulary and enhancing language skills. Whether you’re solving word puzzles, playing Scrabble, or improving your English, this collection of 100+ five-letter words beginning with C will be your handy guide.

Cable

Cabin

Cacao

Caddy

Cadet

Cadre

Caged

Cages

Cairn

Cajun

Cakes

Calms

Camel

Cameo

Campy

Canal

Candy

Canoe

Canon

Caped

Capes

Carat

Carbs

Cards

Cargo

Carol

Carry

Carte

Carve

Casey

Caste

Catch

Cater

Cause

Caved

Caves

Cedar

Cello

Celts

Cents

Chain

Chair

Chalk

Champ

Chant

Chaos

Charm

Chart

Chase

Chasm

Cheap

Cheat

Check

Cheer

Chess

Chest

Chief

Child

Chili

Chill

Chime

China

Chirp

Chive

Choir

Choke

Chomp

Chunk

Churn

Chute

Civil

Clack

Claim

Clang

Clasp

Class

Clean

Clear

Clerk

Cliff

Climb

Clock

Clone

Close

Cloth

Cloud

Clown

Clump

Clung

Coach

Coast

Cobra

Cocoa

Coded

Coder

Codes

Coils

Coins

Color

Comet

Comic

Comma

Combo

Comes

Comfy

Conch

Condo

Conez

Congo

Conic

Cooks

Coral

Cored

Cores

Corns

Corny

Corps

Costs

Cough

Count

Court

Covet

Cover

Coves

Covin

Cowed

Cower

Cowry

Crack

Craft

Cramp

Crane

Crank

Crash

Crate

Crave

Crawl

Crazy

Cream

Creed

Creek

Creep

Crest

Crewz

Crisp

Croak

Crook

Cross

Crowd

Crown

Cruel

Crumb

Cruse

Crush

Crust

Crypt

Cubed

Cubes

Cubic

Cubit

Cuffs

Cumin

Cuppa

Cured

Cures

Curio

Curly

Curry

Curse

Curve

Cushy

Cutie

Cutsy

We trust that this comprehensive list of five-letter words beginning with 'c' will serve as a valuable resource for your linguistic endeavors. Expanding your vocabulary is a crucial step towards mastering the English language, opening doors to more effective communication and deeper comprehension.

