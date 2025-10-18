You have a high IQ and hawk eyes if you can find the hidden cat in 7 seconds!

The word "illusion" originates from the Latin verb "illudere," which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion images, cleverly crafted to deceive human perception, serve as straightforward tests for determining mental and visual acuity.
Optical illusion images present readers with seemingly simple-looking pictures that conceal a hidden object. These illusions exploit the tendency of our brains to fill in missing pieces of information to quickly process the information present before the eyes.
Do you have the sharpest eyes?
Let’s find out now!
Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find the Hidden Cat in 7 Seconds
Source: Reddit
This mind-bending optical illusion picture has made people scratch their heads, and this will be an excellent test of your visual acuity.
While everyone can see a squirrel climbing a tree, it becomes a visual skills challenge if we ask you to find the hidden cat in it.
What makes it even more difficult is to spot the hidden cat in 7 seconds.
Do you think you can find the hidden cat within the time limit?
Your time starts now!
Check the image carefully.
It will take someone with high intelligence and sharp eyes to spot the hidden cat.
Have you spotted it?
If you did, you have excellent visual skills and a genius-level IQ.
Hurry up; the clock is ticking.
If you are having trouble finding the hidden cat, then try looking at the image from a different angle.
You can move a little away from the mobile, tablet or desktop or laptop screen and see if the shift in perspective helps you spot the hidden cat.
And…
Time’s up.
Stop looking now!
How many of you were able to spot the hidden cat?
If you have spotted the hidden cat, congratulations, you have keen visual skills and a high IQ.
Those who couldn't find the hidden cat need to work harder on these puzzles; it will improve their observation skills and give their brains a good workout.
Now, let’s check the solution.
Optical Illusion: Solution
The hidden cat is a black cat, and it can be spotted sitting between the two branches of the tree.
If you loved this optical illusion challenge, do share it with your family and friends and see who solves it in the fastest time.
Remember to try out some other interesting challenge in the recommended reading section below.
