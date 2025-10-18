You have a high IQ and hawk eyes if you can find the hidden cat in 7 seconds!

This mind-bending optical illusion picture has made people scratch their heads, and this will be an excellent test of your visual acuity.

Do you have the sharpest eyes?

Optical illusion images present readers with seemingly simple-looking pictures that conceal a hidden object. These illusions exploit the tendency of our brains to fill in missing pieces of information to quickly process the information present before the eyes.

The word "illusion" originates from the Latin verb "illudere," which means to mock or trick. Optical illusion images, cleverly crafted to deceive human perception, serve as straightforward tests for determining mental and visual acuity.

While everyone can see a squirrel climbing a tree, it becomes a visual skills challenge if we ask you to find the hidden cat in it.

What makes it even more difficult is to spot the hidden cat in 7 seconds.

Do you think you can find the hidden cat within the time limit?

Your time starts now!

Check the image carefully.

It will take someone with high intelligence and sharp eyes to spot the hidden cat.

Have you spotted it?

If you did, you have excellent visual skills and a genius-level IQ.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

If you are having trouble finding the hidden cat, then try looking at the image from a different angle.

You can move a little away from the mobile, tablet or desktop or laptop screen and see if the shift in perspective helps you spot the hidden cat.

And…

Time’s up.

Stop looking now!

How many of you were able to spot the hidden cat?