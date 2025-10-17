Weekly General Knowledge Quiz: October 06 to October 12, 2025

Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from October 06 to October 12, 2025: In this article, we are going to explore the weekly GK quiz covering topics like Economy, International Relations, Polity, Environment & Ecology, Science & Tech and Geography, which are essential for various competitive exams in which these General Knowledge questions will help you to connect your core subjects knowledge with current trending General Knowledge questions. If you missed the Weekly General Knowledge Quiz from September 29 to October 5, 2025, read it here. Let's start the Weekly General Knowledge Quiz. Important Reports Q1. According to the 2025 Ember Report, Which of the following statement are correct regarding the Electricity Generation in India? Renewable energy has surpassed coal as the leading source of global electricity for the first time. In India, non-fossil fuel sources now account for over 50% of the country's installed electricity capacity. The decline in coal use in India was considered structural rather than temporary.

Select the correct answer using the code below:

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 Answer: (a) Explanation:

According to the UK-based Ember Report (2025), the renewable energy has overtook coal globally for the first time. In India, non-fossil fuel sources account for 50.1% of installed capacity. However, the decline in coal use in India was termed “temporary,” unlike China’s structural dip. Polity Q2. The proposed National Camel Sustainability Initiative (NCSI) aims to:

(a) Promote camel milk exports only

(b) Reverse the decline in India’s camel population through coordinated inter-ministerial action

(c) Establish camel-based tourism zones across Rajasthan and Gujarat

(d) Develop hybrid camels for agricultural purposes Answer: (b) Explanation:

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying plans to launch NCSI to reverse the declining camel population through cooperation among multiple ministries (Environment, Rural Development, Tourism) and state governments.

Q3. The Greenhouse Gas Emission Intensity (GEI) Target Rules, 2025 are primarily associated with:

(a) India’s forest carbon sink expansion

(b) Legally binding emission intensity targets for specific industries

(c) India’s agricultural methane reduction policy

(d) Renewable purchase obligations Answer: (b) Explanation:

The GEI Target Rules, 2025, provide legally binding emission targets for high-emission sectors (aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, and pulp & paper), forming part of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), 2023. Q4. Consider the following statements about the PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana (PMDDKY): It targets 100 agricultural districts selected based on productivity, crop intensity, and credit access. It has a separate budget allocation independent of other schemes. It follows the Aspirational Districts Programme model.

Which of the above statements is/are correct?

(a) 1 and 2 only

(b) 2 and 3 only

(c) 1 and 3 only

(d) 1, 2 and 3 Answer: (c) Explanation:

The PMDDKY, launched in October 2025, targets 100 agricultural districts based on defined parameters and follows the Aspirational Districts Programme model. Its ₹24,000 crore outlay comes from the convergence of existing schemes — not a separate budget. Q5. The recently launched DRAVYA Portal is associated with:

(a) A digital database for Indian medicinal plants under the Ayush system

(b) Monitoring drug pricing under NPPA

(c) Tracking exports of Indian pharmaceutical products

(d) A web portal for farmer-producer organisations Answer: (a) Explanation:

The Ministry of Ayush launched the DRAVYA Portal as a dynamic, open-access database of Ayurvedic medicinal substances, integrating data from classical texts and research platforms.

International Relations Q6. The “Welcome to Country” ceremony recently witnessed in Australia is:

(a) A formal parliamentary ritual marking government formation

(b) A symbolic Aboriginal tradition acknowledging the land’s custodians

(c) A cultural exchange ceremony between Commonwealth nations

(d) A ritual exclusive to the Torres Strait Islands Answer: (b) Explanation:

The “Welcome to Country” smoke ceremony is a traditional Aboriginal ritual symbolising respect for the land’s traditional custodians and signifying friendship and reconciliation. Q7. Konkan-25, recently in the news, refers to:

(a) An India–France naval exercise

(b) A tri-service humanitarian mission in the Indian Ocean

(c) The first-ever India–UK Carrier Strike Group maritime exercise

(d) An Indian Coast Guard disaster-response drill

Answer: (c) Explanation:

Konkan-25 is the first India–UK Carrier Strike Group exercise, involving INS Vikrant and HMS Prince of Wales, enhancing joint maritime and air operations. Conducted biennially since 2004. Environment Q8. The IUCN World Conservation Congress 2025 was held in:

(a) Nairobi

(b) Abu Dhabi

(c) Geneva

(d) Kyoto Answer: (b) Explanation:

The IUCN Congress 2025 took place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, bringing together over 1,400 members to decide global conservation priorities. It is held every four years. Q9. Which of the following statements is correct about India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve?

(a) It is located in the Gulf of Kutch and recognised by UNESCO.

(b) It lies in the Palk Bay region of Tamil Nadu and protects seagrass meadows.

(c) It is the first marine biosphere reserve in the Andaman Islands.

(d) It focuses primarily on coral reef conservation.

Answer: (b) Explanation:

India’s first Dugong Conservation Reserve lies in Tamil Nadu’s Palk Bay, protecting 12,250 hectares of seagrass meadows, the primary feeding ground for the Vulnerable Dugong (sea cow). Q10. The Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) was established in 1948 to:

(a) Control soil erosion in the Indo-Gangetic plains

(b) Manage multipurpose development of the Damodar river valley

(c) Build irrigation infrastructure for Bihar and Jharkhand

(d) Promote inland navigation along the Damodar Answer: (b) Explanation:

The DVC, created in 1948, was India’s first multipurpose river valley project, managing dams, hydropower, and flood control in West Bengal and Jharkhand. Q11. The 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded for discoveries related to:

(a) Genetic editing through CRISPR-Cas9

(b) Peripheral immune tolerance and regulatory T-cells

(c) Artificial organ development

(d) Stem cell regeneration

Answer: (b) Explanation:

Shimon Sakaguchi, Mary Brunkow, and Frederick Ramsdell received the Nobel for work on regulatory T-cells (Tregs) that suppress immune overreactions — key for autoimmune and cancer therapy research. Science & Technology Q12. Metal–Organic Frameworks (MOFs), which earned the 2025 Nobel in Chemistry, are significant because they:

(a) Exhibit superconductivity at room temperature

(b) They are used for nuclear fusion reactions

(c) Have porous structures useful in gas storage and pollutant removal

(d) They are used in making synthetic DNA Answer: (c) Explanation:

MOFs are crystal-like porous materials with applications in water harvesting, pollutant removal, hydrogen storage, and carbon capture. Q13. In modern aircraft, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT) functions as:

(a) A system for fuel cooling during flight

(b) An emergency power source during total engine or electrical failure

(c) A radar detection device

(d) A thrust enhancement turbine

Answer: (b) Explanation:

The RAT is a wind-driven emergency power unit that deploys automatically during complete electrical or hydraulic failure, powering vital flight systems temporarily. Q14. The detection of phosphine on the brown dwarf Wolf 1130C is significant because:

(a) Phosphine is a known biosignature gas associated with life processes

(b) It proves water exists on brown dwarfs

(c) It confirms hydrogen fusion in sub-stellar bodies

(d) It supports the multiverse hypothesis Answer: (a) Explanation:

Phosphine (PH₃), produced by microbial life on Earth, is difficult to form abiotically, making its detection on Wolf 1130C an important biosignature finding. Persons in News Q15. The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to László Krasznahorkai for:

(a) His exploration of postcolonial themes in African literature

(b) His visionary prose that reaffirms the power of art amid apocalyptic terror

(c) His promotion of gender rights through poetry

(d) His historical novels on Hungarian independence

Answer: (b) Explanation:

Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai was recognised for his “visionary oeuvre that reaffirms the power of art amid apocalyptic terror.” Q16. Maria Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for:

(a) Environmental activism in the Amazon

(b) Promoting democratic rights and peaceful transition in Venezuela

(c) Advocating for women’s education in Latin America

(d) Refugee rehabilitation initiatives Answer: (b) Explanation:

Maria Corina Machado, Venezuelan politician and founder of Súmate, was honoured for promoting democratic rights and striving for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. Q17. The port of Pasni, recently in the news, is located:

(a) In Sindh province along the Arabian Sea

(b) In Balochistan, near the Chinese-built Gwadar Port

(c) On the Makran coast near Karachi

(d) Near the Iran-Pakistan border in Chabahar

Answer: (b) Explanation:

Pasni, a small coastal town in Balochistan, lies ~70 miles from Gwadar. Pakistan has offered it as a terminal for exporting critical minerals. Q18. The Sawalkote Hydroelectric Project is proposed on which river?

(a) Beas

(b) Chenab

(c) Ravi

(d) Jhelum Answer: (b) Explanation:

The 1,865 MW Sawalkote project, operated by NHPC, is situated on the Chenab River in Jammu & Kashmir, one of India’s largest hydropower projects. Sports Q19. India won its first-ever medal at the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 held in:

(a) Kuala Lumpur

(b) Jakarta

(c) Guwahati

(d) Bangkok Answer: (c) Explanation:

India hosted the BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2025 in Guwahati, Assam, winning its first-ever bronze medal. Q20. Linthoi Chanambam, who recently made news, is associated with:

(a) Boxing

(b) Judo

(c) Wrestling

(d) Taekwondo