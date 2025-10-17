List of Top 10 Fall Festivals in the U.S.

Fall Festivals in US: Fall in the United States is one of the most picturesque and celebrated times of the year. It generally begins in late September and continues through late November, marking the transition from summer’s warmth to winter’s chill. The season is defined by cooler temperatures, harvest activities, and vibrant foliage that transforms landscapes into shades of red, orange, and gold. Northern states like Vermont, Maine, and Michigan experience early fall colors, while southern regions such as Georgia, Tennessee, and Texas witness the change a little later. Beyond the stunning scenery, fall in America is deeply tied to traditions of community, gratitude, and celebration. It is a time when farms bring in their final harvests, and towns organize festivals to honor nature’s abundance. Across the country, you can find events featuring apple picking, pumpkin carving, music, local crafts, and delicious seasonal foods.

Here are the top 10 fall festivals that you may see across the U.S.: Fall Festival State Oktoberfest Zinzinnati Ohio National Apple Harvest Festival Pennsylvania Sonoma County Harvest Fair California Harvest Festival at Dollywood Tennessee Oktoberfest USA Wisconsin Bayfield Applefest Wisconsin Woollybear Festival Ohio Fall Homecoming at Museum of Appalachia Tennessee Trailing of the Sheep Festival Idaho The Great Jack O' Lantern Blaze New York 1. Oklahoma's Oktoberfest Zinzinnati One of the largest Oktoberfest celebrations outside Germany, Oktoberfest Zinzinnati transforms downtown Cincinnati into a Bavarian party. You'll get polka music, beer, bratwurst, pretzels, family zones, and a "Running of the Wieners" dog race. This is usually held in late September. It's free to enter, though food, drink, and special events cost extra. Locals and visitors wear lederhosen or dirndls, but even if you don't dress up, you'll get the fun vibe. It has high energy, culture, and a great way to feel both American and German for a weekend.

2. National Apple Harvest Festival This one hits you in the feels if you love crisp apples, autumn treats, and Americana. Held in early October in Adams County, the National Apple Harvest Festival features live music, arts and crafts, cooking demos, orchard tours, kid zones, and tons of apple-themed foods like apple dumplings, apple butter, cider, and pies. It’s a full sensory experience: smell the orchards, taste seasonal sweets, and walk local trails. It’s been a staple for decades. 3. Sonoma County Harvest Fair Switching coasts in wine country, the Sonoma County Harvest Fair is a celebration of local produce, wine, beer, and food. You will find grape-stomping contests, cooking demos, artisan booths, live music, and wine tastings for adults. For the non-drinkers or under-21s, there’s still lots of fun: food, crafts, live entertainment. The whole region’s bounty is on display. Because it’s in wine country, it has a slightly more upscale but still welcoming vibe. Usually early October.