37th Annual Fargo Fall Show 2025: Date, Location, and Things to Do

The 37th Annual Fargo Fall Show 2025, or The Big One Art & Craft Fair is back in Fargo, North Dakota for another celebration of creativity, craftsmanship, and community spirit. The iconic FARGODOME will come to life this October for two full days of art, handmade crafts, and more unique creations from approximately 320 of the best artisans from across the country. Booths will showcase wonderful products made out of wood, pottery, jewelry, home décor, and holiday items. One of the largest craft fairs in the Midwest, Fargo Fall Show is a fantastic opportunity to shop local and find unique gifts to help you celebrate the fall season; it is a celebration of the best in the fall season that you will have enjoyed all year. Check Out: Difference between Fall and Autumn: What Do Americans Prefer? When is 37th Annual Fargo Fall Show 2025?

The 37th Annual Fargo Fall Show 2025 is taking place on October 17 and 18, 2025, featuring two days full of art, crafts, and creativity. On Friday, October 17, guests will have the option to visit the show from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, allowing for a whole day to experience hundreds of booths, displays, and artisans! The show will also take place on Saturday, October 18, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Located at the FARGODOME in Fargo, North Dakota, the Fargo Fall Show is a perfect fall weekend family event, a fun trip with friends, or a chance for art lovers to browse local craftsmanship and seasonal shopping, all under one roof. Location of 37th Annual Fargo Fall Show 2025? The Fargo Fall Show 2025 will be held at the FARGODOME, one of the finest facilities in North Dakota located at 1800 North University Drive, Fargo, ND 58102. The FARGODOME is well-known for hosting larger events, with a climate-controlled space that accommodates thousands of visitors and hundreds of exhibitors.

The FARGODOME's central location is easy for visitors to access from surrounding cities and states, with plentiful parking and amenities. Whether you are from Fargo or the surrounding area, or visiting from a neighboring state, the FARGODOME will provide a welcoming space to celebrate our popular artistic, crafty, and creative tradition of fall. Featured Items & Themes The 37th Annual Fargo Fall Show 2025 features a diverse array of handcrafted goods and inventive themes that represent the beauty of the season. Visitors will "walk the halls" discovering booths with wooden furniture, pottery, photography, jewelry, quilts, rugs, and floral arrangements created by talented artisans. Foodies will appreciate the homemade baked goods, jams, salsas, soups, and candies,all fresh-and-first-time tasted, what a great way to experience local flavor! Since the show is in mid-October, many vendors are eager to showcase their fall-and-holiday themed décor.

A blend of Halloween, Thanksgiving, and early Christmas craft creation is present throughout the aisles. From home décor and gifts to gifts for children and cuddly creatures, unique, handmade treasures are abundant, creations that speak to artisan artistry, craftsmanship, and the beauty of fall! Things to Do at the 37th Annual Fargo Fall Show 1. Visit the Artisan Booths The Fargo Fall Show has hundreds of booths full of handcrafted items, like jewelry, pottery, woodwork, quilts, and rugs. Guests can explore the various and unique creations, engage with artisans, and find pieces that represent skill, creativity, and originality. Craft lovers should not miss the one-stop-shop opportunity. 2. Buy Unique Gifts Shoppers can discover one-of-a-kind gifts for friends and family, or even a gift for the home! If you need a birthday gift, or gift for a specific occasion, this is the perfect time to checkout the various items for any season or special event.

3. Savor Local Flavors Food enthusiasts encounter an assortment of homemade goods ranging from baked items to jams, salsas, soups and candy. Experiencing local flavors provides guests with a taste of regional culinary artistry, while investing in small-scale producers and adding a lovely aspect to the overall Fall Show Experience. Vendor & Exhibitor Info The 37th Annual Fargo Fall Show in 2025 comes courtesy of The Big One Art & Craft Fair - a renowned organization promoting the hard work of local and regional artisans. This year's show will feature over 320 booths, with over 200 exhibitors of handmade and original work. Each exhibitor is vetted and selected to participate in the show, as no mass-produced, imported, or direct sales items are allowed. A true artisan show. Exhibitors with food or samples must acquire approval from the FARGODOME Food & Beverage Department. This event has provided craft and creative people with a chance to connect with art lovers and shoppers along with fellow makers for countless years, whether you have crafted for years, or just started.