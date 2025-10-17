Assam TET Result 2025
Use Your Hawk Eye Vision to Earn the Genius Title by Finding the Tricky Hidden Hair Clip in This Park Illusion!

By Nikhil Batra
Oct 17, 2025, 21:00 IST

Don’t blink or you’ll miss it! This confusing park illusion hides a tiny hair clip that’s stumping everyone. Only those with unmatched hawk eye vision and quick thinking can claim the genius title by spotting it in seconds. Can you?

Find the Hidden Hair Clip
Optical illusions are fascinating visual tricks that deceive our brains, making us see things that aren’t actually there or perceive images differently than they truly are. These illusions play with colours, patterns, and perspectives, often challenging our understanding of reality.

From the famous “impossible triangle” to images that seem to move when they’re actually still, optical illusions reveal how our brains process information and sometimes make mistakes. Whether in art, psychology, or everyday life, they remind us that what we see isn’t always what it seems!

With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn. And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly. 

This time, the challenge is to find the hidden hair clip. 

At first look, you will think that there is no hair clip hidden in the image. However, if you look closely, you will see it hiding quite cleverly.

Can you spot the cat? The average person takes about 45 seconds to find the hair clip. 

However, some people have been able to spot it in as little as 13 seconds.

Here is your challenge to find the feline in under 13 seconds and emerge as a true puzzle master.

Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!

Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Hair Clip in 13 Seconds

clip-puzzle

Source: Reddit

Did you spot the hidden hair clip? 

Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes.

If you are still having trouble, you can try zooming in on the image or looking at it from a different angle. 

Hurry up, the timer is going to run out soon!

3… 2… and 1!

The time is up!

So, did you find the hidden hair clip? Congratulations if you found it, you have emerged as a true puzzle master. 

If you didn’t find the hair clip it is okay, even the best puzzle masters had trouble finding the hidden feline in the image. 

If you wish to give it another try, scroll back to the top and try finding the object without a timer.

Once you have found the hair clip, you can feel proud of yourself for solving this tricky puzzle.

Now, here is the solution.

Find the Hidden Hair Clip- Solution 

clip-sol

Source: Reddit

Wasn’t this puzzle fun? Keep trying your skills with different optical illusions and you are sure to become a true puzzle master

