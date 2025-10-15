Optical illusions are fascinating visual tricks that deceive our brains, making us see things that aren’t actually there or perceive images differently than they truly are. These puzzles are designed in such a way that they can easily play with colours, patterns, and perspectives. That is why they often challenge our perception of reality.
With all the puzzles and games spread all over the internet, optical illusions are a fun way that teases your brain and gives you something new to learn. And to help you test your observation skills, a new optical illusion is growing rapidly.
This time, the challenge is to find the hidden pigeon’s head.
At first look, you will think that there is no pigeon hidden in the image. However, if you look closely, you will see it hiding quite cleverly.
Can you spot the head of this pigeon? The average person takes about 75 seconds to find the cat.
However, some people have been able to spot it in as little as 25 seconds.
Here is your challenge to find the pigeon’s head in under 25 seconds and emerge as a true puzzle master.
Start the timer and begin the hunt! All the best!
Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Pigeon’s Head in 25 Seconds
Source: Reddit
So, did you find the hidden pigeon that is hiding in this halloween themed image?
Come on, look closely it is hiding right in front of your eyes.
If you are still having trouble, you can try zooming in on the image or looking at it from a different angle.
Hurry up, the timer is going to run out soon!
3… 2… and 1!
The time is up!
So, did you find the hidden pigeon’s head? Congratulations if you found it, you have emerged as a true puzzle master.
If you didn’t find the bird it is okay, even the best puzzle masters had trouble finding the hidden pigeon in the image.
If you wish to give it another try, scroll back to the top and try finding it without a timer.
Once you have found the pigeon’s head, you can feel proud of yourself for solving this tricky puzzle.
Now, here is the solution.
Find the Hidden Pigeon’s Head in 25 Seconds- Solution
Source: Reddit
Wasn’t this puzzle fun? Keep trying your skills with different optical illusions and you are sure to become a true puzzle master
