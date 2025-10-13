SBI CBO 2025 Result Out at sbi.bank.in – Merit List & Interview Schedule Available

SBI CBO Result 2025: The State Bank of India has declared the SBI CBO Result 2025 on October 13, 2025 on its official website, sbi.co.in, constraining the roll number of candidates shortlisted for interview. The SBI CBO exam was conducted on July 20, 2025 and the candidates who have attempted the examination can now check their roll number in the PDF released by SBI.

Aspect Details Result Status Officially Released (October 13, 2025) Official Website sbi.co.in Result Format PDF Exam Dates July 20, 2025 Total Vacancies 2964 Next Stage Interview How to Check SBI CBO Result 2025? Candidates can check the SBI CBO Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the SBI CBO Prelims Result 2025. Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

On the homepage click on the Careers button, then on SBI CBO 2025 Recruitment

Now click on the SBI CBO Result 2025 and result will be displayed on the screen

Ctrl + F search your roll number

Details Mentioned on SBI CBO Result 2025 The SBI CBO Result 2025, released on October 13, 2025, contains several important details that help candidates assess their performance and understand the next steps in the recruitment process.