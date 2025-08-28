GATE 2026 Registration Start Today
List of 10 Most Urbanised Countries in the World (2025), Check Rankings Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Aug 28, 2025, 17:54 IST

Discover the ten most urbanised countries in the world with 100% city-based populations. Based on the latest 2025 data from World Population Review. Know which nations lead the charge, and what makes their landscapes so uniquely city-driven?

List of 10 Most Urbanised Countries in the World 2025, according to World Population Review. (Credits: Wikipedia)

While most of the world still balances rural and urban life, a select group of nations has moved almost entirely into the most urbanised countries 2025 which has led to increased urbanisation. Due to the rising pace of tertiary sectors, more megacities are created and urbanisation has defined human progress for centuries just like this. From the bustling trade hubs of Mesopotamia to today’s megacities that house millions. According to the latest data from World Population Review (2025), some countries stand out with nearly 100% of their populations concentrated in urban areas. Let’s uncover the story as per urbanisation statistics worldwide. 

What Does Urbanisation Means?

Urbanisation is known as the shift of people from rural areas to cities because of better job opportunities, education, healthcare, and modern lifestyles. It is referred as the acceleration of economic growth and innovation. However, it can also create various challenges like pollution, housing shortages, and inequality etc as per global urbanisation trends 2025. 

List of 10 Most Urbanised Nations in the World 

Before diving deeper into the top urbanised nations in the world, here’s a quick look at the top five most urbanised countries in 2025, based on World Population Review’s official data

Rank

Country/Territory

Urban Population (%)

1

Hong Kong

100%

2

Singapore

100%

3

Kuwait

100%

4

Macau

100%

5

Cayman Islands

100%

6

Bermuda

100%

7

Sint Maarten

100%

8

Gibraltar

100%

9

Monaco

100%

10

Anguilla

100%

Source: World Population Review 2025 

(Note: Small islands and microstates tend to dominate this list due to their concentrated populations and limited rural land area.)

Check Out: Top 11 Largest Cities in the World by Population

Here are the 10 Nations in the World with most urban population according to the World Population Review: 

Urbanisation is transforming the globe but some nations have already gone all the way urban. According to World Population Review (2025), these countries and territories have 100% of their populations living in cities

1. Hong Kong

Hong Kong is a global financial hub with 7.4 million people packed into just 1,110 sq km. Its population density exceeds 6,700 people per sq km, which is one of the highest in the world. Virtually every part of its territory is urbanised, from luxury skyscrapers to dense public housing estates.

2. Singapore

This city-state has transformed its 728 sq km of land into a high-tech urban wonder. About 80% of its population lives in government-built HDB flats, a rare model where urban housing is both affordable and efficient making Singapore rank at the top among the countries with highest urban population in the world. 

3. Kuwait

Despite being much larger than most other nations on this list, over 4.5 million residents live almost entirely in and around Kuwait City. Moreover, the nation gets the most benefit because of nearly nonexistent rural settlements. With over 90% of Kuwait’s land is desert, which paves way for a concentrated city-based living.

4. Macau

With a population density of over 21,000 people per sq km, Macau is the most densely populated region in the world. Its economy relies heavily on casinos, which account for over 70% of government revenue, making it a rare case where urbanisation directly fuels national income.

5. Cayman Islands

The Cayman islands is referred as the Caribbean tax haven and financial hub. The Islands hosts over 100,000 registered companies for just 70,000 residents. Its entirely urban layout is linked with its role as one of the world’s largest offshore banking centers among the countries with highest urban population. 

Check Out: Top 10 Richest Countries in the World 2025

6. Bermuda

Bermuda’s population of about 63,000 lives entirely in built-up communities across just 54 sq km of land. Its unique feature: it has one of the highest GDP per capita figures globally (over $100,000), showing how small, urbanised populations can sustain extremely high living standards.

7. Sint Maarten

This Dutch Caribbean territory, with just 41 sq km of land, is split between French and Dutch control. Its fully urban identity stems from being one of the most tourism-reliant places on earth tourists outnumber residents by more than 10:1 annually.

8. Gibraltar

Covering just 6.7 sq km, Gibraltar’s urbanisation is so dense that it has to reclaim land from the sea for housing and infrastructure. About 12% of its total land area is reclaimed, highlighting how physical space shortages push creative urban expansion.

9. Monaco

With over 38,000 residents in 2 sq km, Monaco’s density rivals that of skyscraper-packed megacities. Nearly 30% of its population are millionaires, making it the richest and most exclusive urbanised country on Earth.

10. Anguilla

The island has just over 14,000 residents, and every one of them is classified as urban, largely centered around its capital, "The Valley". Instead of farmland or rural zones, Anguilla’s compact communities blend government, tourism, and finance into modern living on a small scale.

Conclusion

Therefore, the geography, economy, and lifestyle of these nations have pushed them into 100% city living. This also offers a glimpse into what the future of urbanisation might look like worldwide. Therefore, it is not only just about infrastructure but it’s a reflection of geography, economy, and human settlement patterns. These five nations illustrate how small territories can lead the world to become 100% urban societies

To see more of such stories, you can go ahead and add this site to your preferred sources by clicking here.

    FAQs

    • Why are small islands often fully urbanised?
      +
      Due to their limited landmass, small islands and microstates typically lack rural areas, meaning their entire populations live in urban settings.
    • Which country is the most urbanised in the world?
      +
      According to World Population Review (2025), several countries, including Hong Kong, Bermuda, Nauru, and Monaco, have 100% urban populations. 
    • Which large countries have high urbanisation rates?
      +
      Apart from small states, countries like Singapore (100%) and Kuwait (100%) also report near-total urbanisation due to their city-focused development.
    • Is urbanisation always linked to economic development?
      +
      Not always. While countries like Monaco thrive economically, others like Nauru face challenges despite being fully urbanised.

