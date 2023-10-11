Top 10 Largest Cities in the World By Population [October 2023]
The world population has hit the 8 billion mark and continues to grow at a rapid pace. As a result, cities around the globe are also experiencing significant population increases. Globalisation and urbanisation are two of the most significant factors contributing to this growth. Cities are now becoming increasingly crowded, leading to the rise of megacities with populations exceeding tens of millions.
Here are the top 10 largest cities by population as of October 2023, showcasing the ongoing trend of urban expansion and its impact on global demographics.
10 Largest cities by population
As expected, the top three largest cities by population belong to three of the most populous countries in the world. Japan, India and China. Here they are:
|
1. Tokyo (Population: 37,435,191)
2. Delhi (Population: 29,399,141)
3. Shanghai (Population: 26,317,104)
4. Sao Paulo (Population: 21,846,507)
5. Mexico City (Population: 21,671,908)
6. Cairo (Population: 20,484,965)
7. Dhaka (Population: 20,283,552)
8. Mumbai (Population: 20,185,064)
9. Beijing (Population: 20,035,455)
10. Osaka (Population: 19,222,665)
World’s Largest cities by population 2023
According to worldpopulationreview.com, these are the largest cities by population in the world. Take a look:
|
Rank
|
City
|
Country
|
2023 Population
|
2022 Population
|
Growth Rate
|
1
|
Tokyo
|
Japan
|
37,194,105
|
37,274,002
|
-0.21%
|
2
|
Delhi
|
India
|
32,941,309
|
32,065,760
|
2.73%
|
3
|
Shanghai
|
China
|
29,210,808
|
28,516,903
|
2.43%
|
4
|
Dhaka
|
Bangladesh
|
23,209,616
|
22,478,117
|
3.25%
|
5
|
Sao Paulo
|
Brazil
|
22,619,736
|
22,429,799
|
0.85%
|
6
|
Mexico City
|
Mexico
|
22,281,442
|
22,085,139
|
0.89%
|
7
|
Cairo
|
Egypt
|
22,183,201
|
21,750,020
|
1.99%
|
8
|
Beijing
|
China
|
21,766,214
|
21,333,331
|
2.03%
|
9
|
Mumbai
|
India
|
21,296,517
|
20,961,473
|
1.6%
|
10
|
Osaka
|
Japan
|
19,013,434
|
19,059,857
|
-0.24%
|
11
|
Chongqing
|
China
|
17,340,704
|
16,874,741
|
2.76%
|
12
|
Karachi
|
Pakistan
|
17,236,230
|
16,839,950
|
2.35%
|
13
|
Kinshasa
|
DR Congo
|
16,315,534
|
15,628,085
|
4.4%
|
14
|
Lagos
|
Nigeria
|
15,945,912
|
15,387,639
|
3.63%
|
15
|
Istanbul
|
Türkiye
|
15,847,768
|
15,636,243
|
1.35%
|
16
|
Buenos Aires
|
Argentina
|
15,490,415
|
15,369,919
|
0.78%
|
17
|
Kolkata
|
India
|
15,332,793
|
15,133,888
|
1.31%
|
18
|
Manila
|
Philippines
|
14,667,089
|
14,406,059
|
1.81%
|
19
|
Guangzhou
|
China
|
14,284,353
|
13,964,637
|
2.29%
|
20
|
Tianjin
|
China
|
14,238,643
|
14,011,828
|
1.62%
|
21
|
Lahore
|
Pakistan
|
13,979,390
|
13,541,764
|
3.23%
|
22
|
Rio De Janeiro
|
Brazil
|
13,727,720
|
13,634,274
|
0.69%
|
23
|
Bangalore
|
India
|
13,607,800
|
13,193,035
|
3.14%
|
24
|
Shenzhen
|
China
|
13,072,633
|
12,831,330
|
1.88%
|
25
|
Moscow
|
Russia
|
12,680,389
|
12,640,818
|
0.31%
|
26
|
Chennai
|
India
|
11,776,147
|
11,503,293
|
2.37%
|
27
|
Bogota
|
Colombia
|
11,507,960
|
11,344,312
|
1.44%
|
28
|
Jakarta
|
Indonesia
|
11,248,839
|
11,074,811
|
1.57%
|
29
|
Paris
|
France
|
11,208,440
|
11,142,303
|
0.59%
|
30
|
Lima
|
Peru
|
11,204,382
|
11,044,607
|
1.45%
The most populous city in the world is Japan’s Tokyo, which has around 37 million inhabitants. Japan is the 12th most populous country in the world. In the second spot is New Delhi, which is the capital of the most populous country in the world. China’s Shanghai is placed in the third place. The figures mentioned above provide insight into the changing demographics of the global population.
