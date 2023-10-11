Top 10 Largest Cities in the World By Population [October 2023]

The world population has hit the 8 billion mark and continues to grow at a rapid pace. As a result, cities around the globe are also experiencing significant population increases. Globalisation and urbanisation are two of the most significant factors contributing to this growth. Cities are now becoming increasingly crowded, leading to the rise of megacities with populations exceeding tens of millions.

Here are the top 10 largest cities by population as of October 2023, showcasing the ongoing trend of urban expansion and its impact on global demographics.

10 Largest cities by population

As expected, the top three largest cities by population belong to three of the most populous countries in the world. Japan, India and China. Here they are:

1. Tokyo (Population: 37,435,191) 2. Delhi (Population: 29,399,141) 3. Shanghai (Population: 26,317,104) 4. Sao Paulo (Population: 21,846,507) 5. Mexico City (Population: 21,671,908) 6. Cairo (Population: 20,484,965) 7. Dhaka (Population: 20,283,552) 8. Mumbai (Population: 20,185,064) 9. Beijing (Population: 20,035,455) 10. Osaka (Population: 19,222,665)

World’s Largest cities by population 2023

According to worldpopulationreview.com, these are the largest cities by population in the world. Take a look:

Rank City Country 2023 Population 2022 Population Growth Rate 1 Tokyo Japan 37,194,105 37,274,002 -0.21% 2 Delhi India 32,941,309 32,065,760 2.73% 3 Shanghai China 29,210,808 28,516,903 2.43% 4 Dhaka Bangladesh 23,209,616 22,478,117 3.25% 5 Sao Paulo Brazil 22,619,736 22,429,799 0.85% 6 Mexico City Mexico 22,281,442 22,085,139 0.89% 7 Cairo Egypt 22,183,201 21,750,020 1.99% 8 Beijing China 21,766,214 21,333,331 2.03% 9 Mumbai India 21,296,517 20,961,473 1.6% 10 Osaka Japan 19,013,434 19,059,857 -0.24% 11 Chongqing China 17,340,704 16,874,741 2.76% 12 Karachi Pakistan 17,236,230 16,839,950 2.35% 13 Kinshasa DR Congo 16,315,534 15,628,085 4.4% 14 Lagos Nigeria 15,945,912 15,387,639 3.63% 15 Istanbul Türkiye 15,847,768 15,636,243 1.35% 16 Buenos Aires Argentina 15,490,415 15,369,919 0.78% 17 Kolkata India 15,332,793 15,133,888 1.31% 18 Manila Philippines 14,667,089 14,406,059 1.81% 19 Guangzhou China 14,284,353 13,964,637 2.29% 20 Tianjin China 14,238,643 14,011,828 1.62% 21 Lahore Pakistan 13,979,390 13,541,764 3.23% 22 Rio De Janeiro Brazil 13,727,720 13,634,274 0.69% 23 Bangalore India 13,607,800 13,193,035 3.14% 24 Shenzhen China 13,072,633 12,831,330 1.88% 25 Moscow Russia 12,680,389 12,640,818 0.31% 26 Chennai India 11,776,147 11,503,293 2.37% 27 Bogota Colombia 11,507,960 11,344,312 1.44% 28 Jakarta Indonesia 11,248,839 11,074,811 1.57% 29 Paris France 11,208,440 11,142,303 0.59% 30 Lima Peru 11,204,382 11,044,607 1.45%

The most populous city in the world is Japan’s Tokyo, which has around 37 million inhabitants. Japan is the 12th most populous country in the world. In the second spot is New Delhi, which is the capital of the most populous country in the world. China’s Shanghai is placed in the third place. The figures mentioned above provide insight into the changing demographics of the global population.

