Top 10 Largest Cities in the World By Population [October 2023]

As of October 2023, Japan’s capital Tokyo is the most populous city in the world with over 37 million inhabitants. India’s New Delhi and China’s Shanghai occupy the 2nd and 3rd spots.
The world population has hit the 8 billion mark and continues to grow at a rapid pace. As a result, cities around the globe are also experiencing significant population increases. Globalisation and urbanisation are two of the most significant factors contributing to this growth. Cities are now becoming increasingly crowded, leading to the rise of megacities with populations exceeding tens of millions. 

Here are the top 10 largest cities by population as of October 2023, showcasing the ongoing trend of urban expansion and its impact on global demographics. 

10 Largest cities by population 

As expected, the top three largest cities by population belong to three of the most populous countries in the world. Japan, India and China. Here they are:

 

1. Tokyo (Population: 37,435,191)

2. Delhi (Population: 29,399,141)

3. Shanghai (Population: 26,317,104)

4. Sao Paulo (Population: 21,846,507)

5. Mexico City (Population: 21,671,908)

6. Cairo (Population: 20,484,965)

7. Dhaka (Population: 20,283,552)

8. Mumbai (Population: 20,185,064)

9. Beijing (Population: 20,035,455)

10. Osaka (Population: 19,222,665)

World’s Largest cities by population 2023

According to worldpopulationreview.com, these are the largest cities by population in the world. Take a look:

 

Rank

City

Country

2023 Population

2022 Population

Growth Rate

1

Tokyo

Japan

37,194,105

37,274,002

-0.21%

2

Delhi

India

32,941,309

32,065,760

2.73%

3

Shanghai

China

29,210,808

28,516,903

2.43%

4

Dhaka

Bangladesh

23,209,616

22,478,117

3.25%

5

Sao Paulo

Brazil

22,619,736

22,429,799

0.85%

6

Mexico City

Mexico

22,281,442

22,085,139

0.89%

7

Cairo

Egypt

22,183,201

21,750,020

1.99%

8

Beijing

China

21,766,214

21,333,331

2.03%

9

Mumbai

India

21,296,517

20,961,473

1.6%

10

Osaka

Japan

19,013,434

19,059,857

-0.24%

11

Chongqing

China

17,340,704

16,874,741

2.76%

12

Karachi

Pakistan

17,236,230

16,839,950

2.35%

13

Kinshasa

DR Congo

16,315,534

15,628,085

4.4%

14

Lagos

Nigeria

15,945,912

15,387,639

3.63%

15

Istanbul

Türkiye

15,847,768

15,636,243

1.35%

16

Buenos Aires

Argentina

15,490,415

15,369,919

0.78%

17

Kolkata

India

15,332,793

15,133,888

1.31%

18

Manila

Philippines

14,667,089

14,406,059

1.81%

19

Guangzhou

China

14,284,353

13,964,637

2.29%

20

Tianjin

China

14,238,643

14,011,828

1.62%

21

Lahore

Pakistan

13,979,390

13,541,764

3.23%

22

Rio De Janeiro

Brazil

13,727,720

13,634,274

0.69%

23

Bangalore

India

13,607,800

13,193,035

3.14%

24

Shenzhen

China

13,072,633

12,831,330

1.88%

25

Moscow

Russia

12,680,389

12,640,818

0.31%

26

Chennai

India

11,776,147

11,503,293

2.37%

27

Bogota

Colombia

11,507,960

11,344,312

1.44%

28

Jakarta

Indonesia

11,248,839

11,074,811

1.57%

29

Paris

France

11,208,440

11,142,303

0.59%

30

Lima

Peru

11,204,382

11,044,607

1.45%

 

The most populous city in the world is Japan’s Tokyo, which has around 37 million inhabitants. Japan is the 12th most populous country in the world. In the second spot is New Delhi, which is the capital of the most populous country in the world. China’s Shanghai is placed in the third place. The figures mentioned above provide insight into the changing demographics of the global population. 

