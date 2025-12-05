HSSC CET Result 2025 OUT, Download PDF
CBSE Class 10 English Error Correction Questions with Answers 2026

By Gurmeet Kaur
Dec 5, 2025, 12:27 IST

Boost your CBSE Class 10 English board exam preparation with key error correction exercises. These grammar practice questions, based on previous exams, help students strengthen their grammar skills and score better. Download questions with answers for effective revision.  

Check Error Correction Questions for CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2025
Class 10 English Error Correction Exercise: The CBSE Class 10 English exam includes a dedicated section of grammar questions that carry high weightage. Among them, error correction is one of the highest scoring components. In this section, students are required to identify and correct grammatical mistakes such as tense errors, subject–verb disagreement, incorrect prepositions, determiners, and more. To help students prepare effectively for the 2026 board exam, we have compiled a set of important Class 10 English error correction exercises with answers. These questions are based on the latest CBSE pattern and previous years’ papers, making them ideal for improving accuracy and boosting exam scores. Students can download the complete set of error correction questions with solutions in PDF format below.

CBSE Class 10 Error Correction Questions with Answers

Identify the error in the given sentence and supply the correction:

1.Bad movies who have adversely affected the life style of the youth should be banned.

Error

Correction

 

 

2.Every trees have a single woody stem called a trunk which supports a mass of branches carrying leaves.

Error

Correction

 

 

3.The pleasure in being outdoors is fundamental to human happiness.

  error

correction

 

 

4.Massive discount is offered to all senior citizen vaccinated with the precautionary dose.

  error

correction

 

 

5.Last month a tourist bus collided in a lorry and caused many casualties

Error

Correction

 

 

6.Identify the error on a medicine bottle and write the correction

Take two spoons of syrup at the morning for quick relief from joint pains.

Error

Correction

 

 

7.The candidate presented himself proudly before the interview board and stated that he had been working with the core team since five years.

Error

Correction

 

 

8.When she returned to her flat, she saw at once that the burglars broke in her absence.

Error

Correction

 

 

9.In order to balancing the sentiments of the Eagles and the Hawks, the Student Council suggested a rematch between the teams. 

Error

Correction

 

 

10.The evil of begging is very common into our society.

Error

Correction

 

 

11.There can be no place which you won‘t find a beggar.

Error

Correction

 

 

12.Almond is an excellence source of vitamin-E, magnesium, and manganese.

Error

Correction

 

 

13.Last week a child was not allowed to board the plane at Ranchi airport.

Error

Correction

 

 

14.We, there in India have so many religions, eat so many different foods and wear so many

different kinds of dresses.

Error

Correction

 

 

15.Electricity is express by the amount of charge flowing through a particular area in unit time.

Error

Correction

 

 

16. Neither of the answers are correct.

Error

Correction

 

 

17. Rohan is good in mathematics.

Error

Correction

 

 

18. He has lived here since five years.

Error

Correction

 

 

19. The principal along with the teachers were present at the seminar.

Error

Correction

 

 

20. Ravi is one of the smartest boy in the entire class.

Error

Correction

 

 

Important English Grammar Questions for CBSE Class 10 Board Exam

CBSE Class 10 English Textbook Short & Long Questions for Board Exam

Answers:

Q. No.

Error

Correction

1

who

which

2

every

most

3

in

of

4

all or citizen

each or citizens

5

in

with

6

at

in

7

since

for

8

broke

had broken

9

balancing

balance

10

into

in

11

which

where

12

excellence

excellent

13

the

a

14

there

here

15

express

expressed

16

are 

is
17 in at
18 since  for
19 were  was
20 boy  boys

Download all questions and answers below:

Error Correction Questions for CBSE Class 10 English (PDF)

Also Check:

CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025-2026

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2025-2026 

