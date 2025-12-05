CBSE Class 10 English Error Correction Questions with Answers 2026

Class 10 English Error Correction Exercise: The CBSE Class 10 English exam includes a dedicated section of grammar questions that carry high weightage. Among them, error correction is one of the highest scoring components. In this section, students are required to identify and correct grammatical mistakes such as tense errors, subject–verb disagreement, incorrect prepositions, determiners, and more. To help students prepare effectively for the 2026 board exam, we have compiled a set of important Class 10 English error correction exercises with answers. These questions are based on the latest CBSE pattern and previous years’ papers, making them ideal for improving accuracy and boosting exam scores. Students can download the complete set of error correction questions with solutions in PDF format below.

CBSE Class 10 Error Correction Questions with Answers Identify the error in the given sentence and supply the correction: 1.Bad movies who have adversely affected the life style of the youth should be banned. Error Correction 2.Every trees have a single woody stem called a trunk which supports a mass of branches carrying leaves. Error Correction 3.The pleasure in being outdoors is fundamental to human happiness. error correction 4.Massive discount is offered to all senior citizen vaccinated with the precautionary dose. error correction 5.Last month a tourist bus collided in a lorry and caused many casualties Error Correction 6.Identify the error on a medicine bottle and write the correction Take two spoons of syrup at the morning for quick relief from joint pains.

Error Correction 7.The candidate presented himself proudly before the interview board and stated that he had been working with the core team since five years. Error Correction 8.When she returned to her flat, she saw at once that the burglars broke in her absence. Error Correction 9.In order to balancing the sentiments of the Eagles and the Hawks, the Student Council suggested a rematch between the teams. Error Correction 10.The evil of begging is very common into our society. Error Correction 11.There can be no place which you won‘t find a beggar. Error Correction 12.Almond is an excellence source of vitamin-E, magnesium, and manganese. Error Correction 13.Last week a child was not allowed to board the plane at Ranchi airport.