CBSE Class 10 English Error Correction Questions with Answers 2026

Class 10 English Error Correction Exercise: The CBSE Class 10 English exam includes a dedicated section of grammar questions that carry high weightage. Among them, error correction is one of the highest scoring components. In this section, students are required to identify and correct grammatical mistakes such as tense errors, subject–verb disagreement, incorrect prepositions, determiners, and more. To help students prepare effectively for the 2026 board exam, we have compiled a set of important Class 10 English error correction exercises with answers. These questions are based on the latest CBSE pattern and previous years’ papers, making them ideal for improving accuracy and boosting exam scores. Students can download the complete set of error correction questions with solutions in PDF format below.
CBSE Class 10 Error Correction Questions with Answers
Identify the error in the given sentence and supply the correction:
1.Bad movies who have adversely affected the life style of the youth should be banned.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
2.Every trees have a single woody stem called a trunk which supports a mass of branches carrying leaves.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
3.The pleasure in being outdoors is fundamental to human happiness.
|
error
|
correction
|
|
4.Massive discount is offered to all senior citizen vaccinated with the precautionary dose.
|
error
|
correction
|
|
5.Last month a tourist bus collided in a lorry and caused many casualties
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
6.Identify the error on a medicine bottle and write the correction
Take two spoons of syrup at the morning for quick relief from joint pains.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
7.The candidate presented himself proudly before the interview board and stated that he had been working with the core team since five years.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
8.When she returned to her flat, she saw at once that the burglars broke in her absence.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
9.In order to balancing the sentiments of the Eagles and the Hawks, the Student Council suggested a rematch between the teams.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
10.The evil of begging is very common into our society.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
11.There can be no place which you won‘t find a beggar.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
12.Almond is an excellence source of vitamin-E, magnesium, and manganese.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
13.Last week a child was not allowed to board the plane at Ranchi airport.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
14.We, there in India have so many religions, eat so many different foods and wear so many
different kinds of dresses.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
15.Electricity is express by the amount of charge flowing through a particular area in unit time.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
16. Neither of the answers are correct.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
17. Rohan is good in mathematics.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
18. He has lived here since five years.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
19. The principal along with the teachers were present at the seminar.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
20. Ravi is one of the smartest boy in the entire class.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
|
Answers:
|
Q. No.
|
Error
|
Correction
|
1
|
who
|
which
|
2
|
every
|
most
|
3
|
in
|
of
|
4
|
all or citizen
|
each or citizens
|
5
|
in
|
with
|
6
|
at
|
in
|
7
|
since
|
for
|
8
|
broke
|
had broken
|
9
|
balancing
|
balance
|
10
|
into
|
in
|
11
|
which
|
where
|
12
|
excellence
|
excellent
|
13
|
the
|
a
|
14
|
there
|
here
|
15
|
express
|
expressed
|
16
|
are
|
is
|17
|in
|at
|18
|since
|for
|19
|were
|was
|20
|boy
|boys
Download all questions and answers below:
