Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar MCQs for Term 1 Exam: Practice Important Questions for High Score in Tomorrow’s Paper

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar MCQs with answers are provided here for Term 1 Exam preparation. These questions are extremely important for last minute revision and getting high score in the English paper.

Created On: Dec 10, 2021 16:56 IST
CBSE Class 10 English Grammar MCQs for Term 1 Exam
CBSE Class 10 English Grammar MCQs for Term 1 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021-22: Important grammar MCQs for CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper are provided here. These questions would be very helpful to practice a variety of questions that will ultimately help you attempt MCQs in the English paper more precisely. The English Grammar MCQs provided here are developed by experienced teachers. Answers to all questions have been provided for reference. CBSE Class 10 English Grammar MCQs include questions for the following parts of grammar:

  • Gap-filling
  • Tenses
  • Modals
  • Determiners
  • Reported Speech
  • Subject-Verb Concord

Check MCQs on all the above topics from the following links:

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar Important MCQs - Gap Filling

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar Important MCQs - Tenses

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar Important MCQs - Modals

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar Important MCQs - Determiners

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar Important MCQs - Reported Speech

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar Important MCQs - Subject-Verb Concord

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme & Important Details

In CBSE Class 10 English A Term 1 Exam 2021-22, there will be grammar MCQs of total 10 marks in Section B of the paper. Students can easily score full marks in this part of the paper with a little more hard work and good practice of several grammar questions.

CBSE Class 10 English Important Resources

You can also access some more useful resources for tomorrow’s CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Paper. These resources are important for exam preparations and last minute revision. Links to important resources are provided below:

CBSE Class 10 English Practice MCQs for Term 1 Exam 2021 (By CBSE )

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper for Term 1 Exam 2021 with Answer Key

CBSE Class 10 English Book MCQs - First Flight & Footprints without Feet (By CBSE)

CBSE Class 10 English A Syllabus for Term 1 Exam 2021-22

NCERT Books for Class 10 English (Latest Edition)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 English Textbooks

 

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.